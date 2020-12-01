Healthy Corn Pudding Recipes

Corn Pudding with Bacon & Rosemary
Corn pudding is a Southern favorite, often made with canned creamed corn. We prefer the texture of frozen corn, which we pair with crème fraîche for its creaminess and tang.
Corn Bake
This easy side dish casserole is bursting with triple the corn--whole kernel corn, cream-style corn, and corn muffin mix. Serve it alongside ribs at your next backyard barbecue.
Cheesy Corn Casserole
This cheesy corn casserole is surprisingly light and fluffy, thanks to eggs and a whirl in the blender. The sweet corn batter and salty Cheddar cheese make this casserole pleasing to kids and adults alike.
Corn Pudding
We thought that lightening a corn pudding was as easy as leaving out a few of the egg yolks and using low-fat milk, but the resulting custard was disappointing. The Test Kitchen found that nonfat evaporated milk, rather than regular nonfat milk, produced a custard with a creamier consistency and less than half the fat. For additional creaminess, and to intensify the sweet corn flavor, we pureed half the corn.
Savory Corn Pudding
This corn pudding recipe gets a flavorful twist from the addition of vanilla bean. Though you may think of vanilla only when it comes to dessert, this is a great example of how wonderful it can be in savory dishes. The scent of the vanilla enhances the buttery corn and custard taste of the casserole.
Easy Corn Pudding
This easy Southern-style corn pudding is a great way to use up fresh corn if you've got it! But to speed up the prep time, frozen corn kernels work just as well. This simple casserole is light and savory-sweet. It's the perfect companion for grilled or roasted chicken, pork or steak or can stand on its own as a vegetarian main dish.