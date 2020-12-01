Healthy Corn Pudding Recipes

Find healthy, delicious corn pudding recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Corn Pudding with Bacon & Rosemary

Corn pudding is a Southern favorite, often made with canned creamed corn. We prefer the texture of frozen corn, which we pair with crème fraîche for its creaminess and tang.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Corn Bake

This easy side dish casserole is bursting with triple the corn--whole kernel corn, cream-style corn, and corn muffin mix. Serve it alongside ribs at your next backyard barbecue.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Cheesy Corn Casserole

This cheesy corn casserole is surprisingly light and fluffy, thanks to eggs and a whirl in the blender. The sweet corn batter and salty Cheddar cheese make this casserole pleasing to kids and adults alike.
By Liv Dansky

Corn Pudding

We thought that lightening a corn pudding was as easy as leaving out a few of the egg yolks and using low-fat milk, but the resulting custard was disappointing. The Test Kitchen found that nonfat evaporated milk, rather than regular nonfat milk, produced a custard with a creamier consistency and less than half the fat. For additional creaminess, and to intensify the sweet corn flavor, we pureed half the corn.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Savory Corn Pudding

This corn pudding recipe gets a flavorful twist from the addition of vanilla bean. Though you may think of vanilla only when it comes to dessert, this is a great example of how wonderful it can be in savory dishes. The scent of the vanilla enhances the buttery corn and custard taste of the casserole.
By Lia Huber

Easy Corn Pudding

This easy Southern-style corn pudding is a great way to use up fresh corn if you've got it! But to speed up the prep time, frozen corn kernels work just as well. This simple casserole is light and savory-sweet. It's the perfect companion for grilled or roasted chicken, pork or steak or can stand on its own as a vegetarian main dish.
By Julia Levy
