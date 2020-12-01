Healthy Roasted Cauliflower Recipes

Find healthy, delicious roasted cauliflower recipes, including whole roasted cauliflower and Parmesan-roasted cauliflower, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Loaded Cauliflower Casserole

You'll never want to eat roasted cauliflower any other way once you try this tasty recipe. Bacon, sour cream and sharp Cheddar cheese coat good-for-you cauliflower in deliciousness for an easy side that will make everyone actually want to eat their vegetables.
By Carolyn Casner

Roasted Cauliflower & Potato Curry Soup

In this healthy cauliflower soup recipe, roasting the cauliflower first adds depth and prevents the florets from turning to mush. A little tomato sauce and coconut milk give the broth a rich, silky texture. Serve with a dollop of sour cream or yogurt, if desired.
By Danielle Centoni

Balsamic & Parmesan Roasted Cauliflower

111
Roasting isn't usually the first cooking method you think of for cauliflower but the results are quite delicious. The florets are cut into thick slices and tossed with extra-virgin olive oil and herbs. Wherever the flat surfaces come into contact with the hot roasting pan, a deep browning occurs that results in a sweet, nutty flavor.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chipotle-Lime Cauliflower Taco Bowls

A bold, smoky marinade elevates roasted cauliflower in this meal-prep version of our popular Chipotle-Lime Cauliflower Tacos (see Associated Recipes). To cut down on prep time, look for precut cauliflower in the produce department. You can also save time by using microwaveable quinoa pouches (you'll need one 8-ounce pouch for this recipe) instead of cooking quinoa.
By Carolyn A. Hodges, R.D.

Lemon-Roasted Vegetable Hummus Bowls

Brimming with colorful roasted vegetables, these plant-based meal-prep lunch bowls are high in fiber to keep you full through the afternoon. The easy roasted veggies are based on a popular recipe from our sister magazine (see Associated Recipes). Feel free to use your favorite store-bought hummus to cut down on prep time, or make a batch of your own (see Tip). You can also sub in an 8-ounce microwaveable quinoa pouch to minimize cooking.
By Carolyn A. Hodges, R.D.

Cauliflower Chicken Fried "Rice"

Get an extra serving of vegetables and cut back on carbs by replacing rice with riced cauliflower in this healthy chicken fried rice recipe.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Sheet-Pan Balsamic-Parmesan Chicken & Vegetables

This flavorful dish--with the combination of balsamic vinegar and Parmesan cheese--makes a great weeknight meal since it requires little legwork (and only one pan!). The marjoram adds a distinct earthy aroma. If you don't have marjoram in your spice arsenal, you can use dried oregano instead. Both have a woodsy flavor that complements the dish beautifully.
By Carolyn Casner

Shrimp and Cauliflower Bake

This quick and easy seafood casserole gets bright flavor from fresh dill and feta cheese.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Loaded Cauliflower Bowls

Enjoy these comforting roasted cauliflower bowls topped with cheese, bacon, scallions and sour cream on their own, or add grilled chicken or shrimp to make it a full meal.
By Carolyn Casner

Turmeric-Roasted Cauliflower

Roasting cauliflower transforms it into a crispy, tender vegetable. A sponge for other flavors, cauliflower can absorb any spice mix or marinade you add, like this warm and toasty combination of turmeric, cumin and garlic. Serve as a simple side dish, or stir it into salads or grain bowls to add more plant power.
By Carolyn Casner

Loaded Cauliflower Bites

Crispy slices of roasted cauliflower topped with cheese, sour cream and bacon make a tasty low-carb alternative to classic loaded potato skins.
By Carolyn Casner

Roasted Chickpea Curry Bowl

You'll get a serious dose of plant-based protein with this meal! The curry-infused cauliflower and chickpeas taste hearty and satisfying, while quinoa adds an extra boost of protein.
By Sara Haas, R.D.N., L.D.N.

Inspiration and Ideas

Indian-Spiced Cauliflower & Chickpea Salad

Lime juice, ginger, jalapeño and parsley are the stars of this curried cauliflower and chickpea vegetarian, main-dish salad.
Om Buddha Bowl

This beautiful grain bowl is packed with healthy ingredients like quinoa, chickpeas, kale and cauliflower--all drizzled with a lemony tahini sauce. The fast one-bowl meal makes a satisfying weeknight dinner or packable work lunch. If you don't have za'atar, you can substitute 1/2 teaspoon each ground cumin and coriander.
Roasted Cranberry, Squash & Cauliflower Salad

Roasted Vegan Cauliflower Soup with Parsley-Chive Swirl

Loaded Potato Bowl with Chicken & Broccoli

Cuban Cauliflower Rice Bowl

Cauliflower-Broccoli Gratin

This creamy broccoli-and-cauliflower casserole is a hassle-free side dish that just about everyone loves. Our healthier version skips the heavy cream and butter found in most recipes--saving about 160 calories and 12 grams of saturated fat compared to a traditional version.

All Healthy Roasted Cauliflower Recipes

Vegan Cauliflower Steaks with Mushroom Gravy

The highlight of this gorgeous vegan holiday main dish recipe is the surprisingly rich dairy-free mushroom gravy. The roasted cauliflower is also pleasantly delicious thanks to a little caramelization while roasting. Smother a side of vegan mashed potatoes with any extra gravy.
By Hilary Meyer

Buffalo Cauliflower Dip

Roasted cauliflower florets take the place of shredded chicken in this vegetarian riff on Buffalo chicken dip. This veggie version of the popular game-day appetizer boosts your vegetable intake in the most creamy, delicious way possible.
By Carolyn Casner

Sheet-Pan Harissa Chicken & Vegetables

This one-pan dinner gets a hit of flavorful heat from harissa, the popular North African chile-and-garlic paste. We use harissa paste from a tube for this recipe. It's got a concentrated chile flavor that makes an excellent spice rub for chicken and adds a subtle punch of heat to a refreshing herbed yogurt sauce.
By Casey Barber

Roasted Lemon-Parmesan Cauliflower with Capers

Roasted cauliflower and lemon segments tossed with Parmesan and capers makes an easy side dish. Pair it with roast chicken.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Roasted Cauliflower Salad with Almonds, Olives & Feta

Simple roasted cauliflower gets tossed in lemony dressing with toasted almonds, olives, parsley and tangy feta in this bright-tasting and easy side salad.
By Carolyn Casner

Buffalo Cauliflower Tacos

The avocado and ranch help soften the spiciness of the roasted Buffalo cauliflower, which is perfectly tender and flavorful in these vegetarian tacos. The roasted corn adds some sweetness and the romaine some fresh, crisp, crunch.
By Julia Levy

Buffalo Cauliflower Salad

This roasted Buffalo cauliflower salad tastes indulgent but is absolutely virtuous. The salad is packed with all the Buffalo wing essentials--carrots, celery, a creamy dressing and blue cheese. And cauliflower, with all its nooks and crannies, is even better at soaking up Buffalo sauce than chicken wings!
By Erin Alderson

Cauliflower Parmesan

This vegetarian version of chicken Parmesan uses cauliflower "steaks" in place of chicken, and has all the classic comforting flavors, without the meat! The steaks are cooked until just tender and topped with a rich sauce and melted mozzarella cheese. Despite their names, classic Italian-American chicken Parm and eggplant Parm don't always contain Parmesan cheese. If it's not “Parm” to you without Parm, feel free to sprinkle on a little grated Parmesan after you add the sauce to the cauliflower cutlets.
By Carolyn Casner

Roasted Winter Vegetables with Cheesy Polenta

Creamy polenta laced with sharp Parmigiano-Reggiano makes a savory bed for sweet roasted vegetables. Butternut squash and cauliflower florets are called for, but you could vary the combination of roasted vegetables depending on the season or your cravings at the moment. Complete the meal with a salad of assertive winter greens.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Bacon-Wrapped Pork Tenderloin and Roasted Vegetables

Potatoes and cauliflower drizzled with a honey-mustard sauce complement the bacon-wrapped pork tenderloin perfectly.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Whole Roasted Romanesco with Labneh & Curry Oil

If you are searching for a delicious roasted romanesco recipe, look no further. This psychedelic-seeming crucifer looks like cauliflower and broccoli fell in love and had a baby. The earthy, smoky flavor makes this a show-stopping vegetarian side dish or appetizer--or make it the centerpiece of a vegetarian feast. If your store carries the Middle Eastern strained yogurt called labneh, use 1 cup and omit Step 1.
By Annie Pettry

Roasted Cauliflower & Walnut Dip

This creamy roasted cauliflower dip has the texture of hummus but swaps chickpeas for roasted cauliflower and walnuts for tahini. A head of roasted garlic--which is cooked at the same time as the cauliflower--gives it great flavor.
By Erin Alderson

Coconut Roasted Cauliflower with Cilantro and Lime

Fat florets of cauliflower stay meaty when roasted--you could even try this with orange or yellow cauliflower. If you happen to have pickled chiles, use them in place of the fresh chiles here. Reprinted from Real Food Heals by arrangement with Avery Books, a member of Penguin Group (USA) LLC, A Penguin Random House Company. Copyright © 2017, Seamus Mullen
By Seamus Mullen

Roasted Cauliflower with Blue Cheese Vinaigrette

Cauliflower roasted in big chunks is delicious and the quick blue cheese vinaigrette makes it special. Try it as a side dish for steak.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Roasted Cauliflower Salad with Walnuts

Walnuts, tahini, dill and lemon make an irresistible, earthy sauce for roasted cauliflower in this healthy salad recipe. Serve this cauliflower salad with hummus, grilled chicken and pita for a Middle Eastern-inspired healthy dinner.
By Michael Solomonov

Roasted Cauliflower with Cheese Sauce

Two kinds of cheese combine to make a creamy sauce for this easy cauliflower side dish. Roasting the cauliflower adds an extra layer of savory flavor.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Cauliflower "Potato" Salad

This cauliflower "potato" salad recipe has all the flavor of your traditional potato salad--without the potato. We slashed carbs from this classic salad by using cauliflower instead, but kept all the familiar flavors the same.
By Robin Bashinsky

Sumac Chicken Thighs with Purple Cauliflower

Cauliflower has gone full technicolor, leaping from white to bright orange, neon green and--you guessed it--purple. The roast chicken in this recipe gets its hue from a marinade that's seasoned with tangy sumac.
By Becky Duffett

Garlic Roasted Cauliflower

This cauliflower side dish is seasoned with olive oil, garlic, salt and pepper, roasted until crisp and brown and then tossed with a delicious green pea pesto.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Roasted Cauliflower with Banana Peppers

Don't be tempted to jam all the cauliflower onto one sheet pan in order to make fewer dirty dishes. Spreading it out on two pans ensures that it gets golden brown.
By Fabio Viviani

Brassica Salad

Chef Jennifer Jasinski has this healthy recipe for Brussels sprout, cauliflower and radicchio salad on the menu at her restaurant Rioja for fall and winter. The balance of roasted vegetables alongside the tang of the oranges and the chewy sweetness from the apricots is a crowd-pleaser.
By Jennifer Jasinski

Roasted Florets

Roasting members of the brassica family brings out a hidden nutty sweetness that could change a few minds about these oft-maligned vegetables. Use either broccoli or cauliflower or a colorful mix.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Roast Leg of Lamb, Cauliflower & Shallots

Even though lamb is available year-round, it's traditionally associated with spring. Here we slather this vernal meat with a tarragon-and-parsley rub and roast it with shallots and cool-weather-loving cauliflower. Experiment with colored varieties of cauliflower to wow guests or try it with romanesco--the striking spiral-covered relative of broccoli and cauliflower.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen
