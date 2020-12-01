Healthy Roasted Beets Recipes

Find healthy, delicious roasted beets recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Beet & Goat Cheese Salad

Rating: Unrated
1
This stunning winter salad gets its sweet, earthy flavor from roasted beets and balsamic vinegar. Creamy goat cheese and peppery arugula add color and balance, while toasted walnuts add crunch. A mandoline is the best way to get thin, even slices from the roasted beets.
By Karen Rankin

Honey-Roasted Beets

Rating: Unrated
1
Earthy beets turn sweet and tender when they're roasted. Preheating your baking sheet speeds up the roasting time and gives the outside of the beets a quick and flavorful sear. Honey and lemon juice add sweet and tangy notes.
By Carolyn Casner

Beet Salad

Rating: Unrated
8
It's time we rescued beets from our childhood nightmares--when they were little better than bland wedges scooped out of a can. Roasted beets are delightful, sweet but very earthy and aromatic--great for a side salad.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Lemon-Herb Roasted Beets

Rating: Unrated
6
We love how roasting brings out the sweet flavor of beets. Golden beets look especially pretty when tossed with the fresh herb and lemon seasoning mix, but any type of beets will work in this recipe. If you're a lemon lover, be sure to add the squeeze of fresh lemon juice after the beets are roasted.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Roasted Beet Salad

Rating: Unrated
2
Walnuts, red onion and dill make this roasted beet salad recipe a fantastic accompaniment to chicken or topping for hummus. If you can't find beets with greens attached, use 1 pound of beets and 8 ounces of chard leaves.
By Michael Solomonov

Quinoa Salad with Oranges, Beets & Pomegranate

Rating: Unrated
10
Roasted beets and sweet dates, tangy oranges and juicy pomegranate seeds make this quinoa salad recipe festive. It pairs beautifully with turkey or roast pork.
By Maria Speck

Roasted Salmon Rice Bowl with Beets & Brussels

Rating: Unrated
1
Roasting vegetables and salmon together on one sheet pan while the rice cooks makes an easy, satisfying meal packed with protein, whole grains and veggies. To ensure that you're getting 100 percent whole grains, look for a wild rice blend that consists of wild and brown rice.
By Hilary Meyer

Tangerine & Roasted Beet Salad with Feta & Pistachios

Rating: Unrated
4
In California's Ojai Valley, citrus growers have mastered cultivating the tiny Pixie tangerine. Pixies are only available in the spring, but you can make this salad year-round with any variety of tangerine or clementine.
By Laraine Perri

Roasted Beet & Barley Salad

Rating: Unrated
2
Barley matches up with earthy, tender beets and the crunch of fresh celery, radishes and nuts in this beet salad recipe. Red beets turn your salad a gorgeous magenta. For a softer color, use golden or chioggia baby beets instead.
By Anna Thomas

Honey BBQ Roasted Root Vegetables

In this veggie-forward spin on Texas-style barbecue, we swap the traditional brisket for root vegetables and rely on the chipotles in the sauce to bring the smokiness to the table. These vegetables are a versatile side for all sorts of mains, whether you're in the mood for meat or want to go vegetarian with grilled tofu or a bean dish.
By Paula Forbes

Beet Salad with Yogurt Bulgur & Herbs

The bulgur in this salad is inspired by kishk, a crumbly cheese made by fermenting bulgur in buttermilk and yogurt. Chef Reem Assil, owner of Reem’s California in Oakland, prepares this quicker version by skipping the fermentation and using labneh or Greek yogurt instead. If you want extra tang, let the bulgur mixture sit for 24 hours before making the salad. Crumbled goat cheese can be swapped in for the bulgur mixture if you prefer.
By Reem Assil

Yogurt with Beets (Borani Chogondar)

Borani, a Middle Eastern yogurt dip, can be made with anything from spinach to eggplant to carrots. This recipe gets its shockingly pink color from grated beets. Make it ahead--the longer it sits, the better it tastes.
By Louisa Shafia

Inspiration and Ideas

Roasted Beet Crostini

Roasted Beet Crostini

Rating: Unrated
5
The entire beet plant--roots, stems and greens--can be used in this stunning appetizer. The beets are roasted then pureed with goat cheese for a creamy ruby-red spread. The greens and stems are sautéed with olive oil and garlic for the topping.
Spinach, Feta & Root Vegetable Crostata

Spinach, Feta & Root Vegetable Crostata

A nutty, buttery crust filled with roasted root vegetables makes for a beautiful vegetarian crostata recipe perfect for the holidays. And since it’s a free-form crust, you don’t have to worry about perfection. A layer of feta whipped with lemon provides a bright, tart contrast. Best of all, each component can be made ahead, so the day-of assembly is easy as pie.
Smoked Salmon Flatbread with Whipped Beet Labneh

Smoked Salmon Flatbread with Whipped Beet Labneh

Roasted Beet & Pear Salad

Roasted Beet & Pear Salad

Roasted Beet & Horseradish Relish

Roasted Beet & Horseradish Relish

Roasted Beets with Caraway & Crème Fraîche

Roasted Beets with Caraway & Crème Fraîche

Rating: Unrated
1

Peach & Roasted Beet Salad with Hazelnut-Yogurt Dressing

Pairing beets with fresh, ripe fruit is a wonderful alternative to the typical beet and goat cheese salad recipe. Be sure to use whole-milk yogurt for the dressing--lower-fat versions yield watery results.

All Healthy Roasted Beets Recipes

Fennel, Citrus & Roasted Beet Salad

Rating: Unrated
4
The sweetness of the roasted beets works well with tart grapefruit in this healthy beet salad recipe. Turn this beet salad into an entree by adding seared scallops or white fish, such as halibut or cod.
By Aran Goyoaga

Beet & Arugula Pesto

Sweet beets, peppery arugula and toasted pecans are blended together in this dairy-free, healthy pesto recipe. Try it spread on crostini or spooned over grilled chicken or pork.
By Hilary Meyer

Sheet-Pan Shrimp & Beets

For this easy sheet-pan dinner, beets get a head start in the oven while you prep the shrimp and kale. For a prettier presentation, leave the shrimp tails intact. Serve this one-pan recipe with a cool glass of rosé.
By Breana Killeen
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from http://www.eatingwell.com