Healthy Pickled Beets Recipes

Quick Pickled Beets
For these easy pickled beets, you only need to let them marinate in the pickling mixture for about 30 minutes to get great flavor. Marinating them longer just enhances the taste. Try them in place of cucumber pickles as a condiment or as a vegetable side dish for roasted chicken or beef.
Composed Salad with Pickled Beets & Smoked Tofu
This composed salad is an artful arrangement of greens, hard-boiled egg, smoked tofu, beets and snap peas drizzled with a cool, creamy dill dressing. It's as pleasing to the eye as it is to the palate. We like smoked tofu, but any flavored baked tofu would work well in this recipe. Serve with iced tea.
Pickled Beets
Tangy pickled beets are a summertime favorite. Try them as a garnish for a Greek salad or as part of a relish tray at your next summer barbecue.
Roasted Halibut with Pickled Beets (Stegte Helleflynder med Rodbeder)
Here delicate white fish is topped with crunchy breadcrumbs and diced pickled beets for a simple Danish dish that combines sweet, salty and sour flavors.
Roast Beef & Beet Nosh
Horseradish sour cream, pickled beets and roast beef top toasted rye bread for a yummy appetizer reminiscent of a delicious deli sandwich. Look for pickled beets in jars or cans near other pickled vegetables in most supermarkets. You can use 24 rye crackers instead of the toasted rye bread, if desired.
Pickled Beet Salad
Tangy horseradish and dill dress pickled beets in this simple, colorful side dish. Make it a meal: Serve alongside Smorgastarta.
Pickled Beets & Cheese
Zesty pickled beets become a sophisticated snack when topped with your favorite creamy cheese.