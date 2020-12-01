Healthy Steamed Asparagus Recipes

Potato, Asparagus & Mushroom Hash
Made with asparagus, roasted red pepper and mushrooms, this hash has a fresh and light, springtime taste. Serve with hearty whole-grain toast for an easy vegan breakfast or with an egg on top for a vegetarian take.
Green Goddess Buddha Bowl
This healthy grain bowl packs in the greens with peas, asparagus and a creamy yogurt dressing. Tofu adds protein while keeping it vegetarian, but you could also swap in cooked shrimp or chicken for a satisfying dinner or packable lunch ready in just 15 minutes.
Chili-Rubbed Tilapia with Asparagus & Lemon
Tilapia, a relatively plentiful fish, has the unfortunate reputation of being dull. All it needs is a spice rub, a familiar barbecuing technique that works just as well indoors. You could also use this rub on chicken breasts or toss it with lightly oiled shrimp before cooking.
Chicken & Asparagus with Melted Gruyere
For this elegant dish, boneless chicken breast and asparagus are smothered in a luxurious white-wine sauce with just the right amount of melted Gruyère cheese. Tarragon and lemon add a delicious light flavor that is perfect with asparagus.
Chile-Spiced Asparagus
Earthy chili powder combines with the sour-power of sherry vinegar to create a fine dressing for the grassy-green asparagus. For a smoky twist, try substituting smoked paprika for the chili powder.
Asparagus with Easy Hollandaise Sauce
This simple blender hollandaise recipe with fresh herbs makes a luscious topping for steamed asparagus, but is also great with artichokes, fish and, of course, eggs Benedict. For a nutty flavor, try browning the butter before adding it to the blender, and/or top the asparagus with slivered almonds or chopped pecans.
Asparagus with Anchovies & Garlic
Think bold Caesar-salad flavors meet asparagus. This preparation will kick you in the taste buds with assertive garlic, spicy red pepper and rich, salty anchovy.
Baked Risotto Primavera
This updated spring classic calls for nutty-tasting short-grain brown rice instead of the traditional white arborio. Because the cooking time is longer with whole-grain rice, this risotto is cooked in the oven rather than on the stovetop, eliminating the need for almost constant stirring.
Asparagus Topped with Creamy Tarragon Sauce
This sauce is like a luscious, creamy béarnaise sauce without all the calories and fat.
Mock Risotto
Risotto is hardly effortless fare, what with all that stirring over a hot stove. But instant brown rice and creamy Neufchâtel cheese can make a nutty, rich, stand-in version that's sure to be a family favorite. Substitute any vegetables you wish for the asparagus and bell pepper. Make it a meal: paired with a salad, this is a perfect vegetarian main course, or serve as a side dish with grilled chicken or steak.
Barley "Risotto" with Asparagus & Shiitakes
The nutty flavor and toothsome texture of barley make it a ideal complement for Parmesan cheese in this risotto-style dish. Be sure to use the convenient quick-cooking barley, which is available in most supermarkets, rather than regular barley, which takes much longer to cook.
Asparagus & Radish Salad
This colorful asparagus and radish salad is dressed with a sesame-soy vinaigrette. Pair it with grilled shrimp and rice noodles.