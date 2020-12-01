Baked and Roasted Asparagus Recipes

Find healthy, delicious baked and roasted asparagus recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Asparagus Casserole

In this baked asparagus side dish recipe, we smother tender-crisp asparagus spears with a creamy cheese sauce and top the casserole with crispy panko breadcrumbs. Blanching the asparagus first in boiling water helps preserve its vibrant green color. Medium-thick asparagus spears work best for this recipe. If your asparagus spears are very thick, they may need a longer time in the oven.
By Adam Hickman

Garlic-Parmesan Asparagus

In this garlic-Parmesan-crusted asparagus recipe, we combine Parmesan cheese, whole-wheat panko breadcrumbs and walnuts for a crispy topping that's baked over asparagus. Roasting the asparagus spears in a hot oven keeps them tender-crisp in this quick side dish!
By Sarah Epperson

Roasted Asparagus Parmesan

This oven-roasted asparagus Parmesan has just the right amount of cheese--and it's incredibly easy to make. Serve this healthy side dish with chicken, fish, lamb--or any other protein.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Roasted Asparagus, Mushrooms & Prosciutto

A quick roast in the oven and this trio melds together to become the perfect vegetable side dish recipe for chicken or steak. Or toss the warm roasted asparagus and mushrooms with baby spinach and a little more oil and vinegar to turn it into a quick salad recipe.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Panko & Parmesan-Crusted Asparagus with Garlic-Mayo Dipping Sauce

This cheesy and crispy asparagus dish is the perfect accompaniment to any meal.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Roasted Asparagus with Pine Nuts

Roasting is one of the easiest and tastiest ways to cook asparagus. Here we give it an extra flourish with a quick sauce of reduced balsamic vinegar and a sprinkling of toasted pine nuts.
By Marcy Goldman

Cheesy Asparagus

In this cheesy baked asparagus recipe, asparagus spears are roasted whole smothered in a creamy, cheesy garlic sauce. This low-carb side dish is a great way to entice picky eaters to eat their veggies! Pair it with roast chicken or steak.
By Sarah Epperson

Roasted Asparagus with Parmesan Breadcrumbs

In this fast asparagus side dish recipe, hazelnuts and Parmesan cheese are mixed with breadcrumbs for an impressive-looking topping.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Panko-Crusted Asparagus Spears

Warm from the oven, these crunchy asparagus spears make a tasty side dish or cocktail nibble. Before being coated in panko breadcrumbs they are rolled in a flavorful sesame-miso sauce that doubles as a simple dipping sauce.
By Victoria Abbott Riccardi

Roasted Spring Vegetables with Arugula Pesto

These roasted vegetables tossed with arugula pesto are an easy side for a dinner party. Try serving them with a roasted leg of lamb. If you can find beautiful, freshly harvested small carrots, they'll look and taste the best in this dish.
By Katie Webster

Roasted Garlic & Asparagus Salad

The dressing for this roasted asparagus salad recipe uses fresh garlic scapes--available in spring from farmers' markets or gardeners. Use chopped fresh garlic in the dressing if you can't find garlic scapes.
By Kathy Gunst

Roasted Asparagus with Caper Dressing

Roasting mellows the grassy flavor of asparagus; the caper dressing provides a salty counterpoint. Serve with grilled fish or meat.
By Jessie Price

Inspiration and Ideas

Roast whole slices of lemon along with the asparagus for a beautiful look and sparkling, bright taste. Great with seafood, especially salmon or scallops.
White wine and fresh tarragon bring this side dish to life.
Quick Roasted Asparagus

There's nothing better than fresh asparagus in the spring. Seasoned with olive oil, salt, and pepper and roasted for under 10 minutes, this quick-and-easy recipe is the perfect pairing for any main dish, but it tastes especially delicious with seared salmon and roasted potatoes (see associated recipes).

