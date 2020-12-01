Healthy Baked & Roasted Sweet Potato Recipes

Find healthy, delicious baked & roasted sweet potato recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Maple-Roasted Sweet Potatoes

In this easy vegetable side dish recipe, sweet potatoes are tossed with maple syrup, butter and lemon juice and are roasted until tender and golden brown. The delicious glaze that forms on these maple-roasted sweet potatoes transform this ultra-simple dish into something sublime.
By Kathy Farrell-Kingsley

Melting Sweet Potatoes with Maple Butter

As the name implies, these sweet potatoes melt right in your mouth. After browning in a hot oven, thick slices of sweet potato simmer in broth and soak up the flavors of maple syrup and lemon. This simple dish is great alongside roasted chicken or pork and makes a great Thanksgiving side dish.
By Carolyn Casner

Sheet-Pan Roasted Root Vegetables

One pan is all you need for a heaping pile of nutritious, tender and colorful root vegetables. Whip up this large-batch recipe at the beginning of the week to use in easy, healthy dinners all week long.
By Sylvia Fountaine

Miso Sweet Potatoes

Inspired by melting potatoes, we gave the same treatment to sweet potatoes. The results? Roasted potatoes that are creamy on the inside but perfectly crisp on the outside. Adding miso to the butter mixture adds great umami flavor and helps the potatoes caramelize while baking. Don't skip lining the baking sheet or the miso-butter might burn on the pan and cause the sweet potatoes to stick.
By Karen Rankin

Melting Sweet Potatoes with Herbs & Garlic

This savory spin on sweet potatoes uses earthy herbs and aromatics to help cut through the sweetness of the spuds, creating a beautifully balanced dish. Leaving the skins on helps the sweet potatoes retain some texture after being roasted, but they work just as well peeled. Look for sweet potatoes that are similar in diameter, which will help them cook at the same rate, and try smoked paprika instead of sweet to give them even more of a savory edge.
By Carolyn Casner

Bourbon Sweet Potato Casserole

This version of the holiday staple uses a little bourbon to boost the flavor of the sweet potatoes, but you can also use orange juice. Baking the potatoes in their skins allows their natural sugars to caramelize for enhanced sweetness.
By Andrea Kirkland

No-Sugar-Added Sweet Potato Casserole

Instead of loading up this comfort food side with tons of brown sugar and marshmallows, we have turned to sweet spices, vanilla and inherently sweet dried fruit to enhance the natural sweetness of the sweet potatoes. A topping of pecans and pepitas replaces traditional marshmallow topping to keep it healthy and add texture and color for a beautiful casserole.
By Carolyn Casner

Oven Sweet Potato Fries

Making oven fries out of sweet potatoes brings out their inherent sweetness.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Roasted Brussels Sprouts & Sweet Potatoes

It's easy to get creative with these roasted Brussels sprouts and sweet potatoes. For a quick side dish that complements just about everything, follow the main recipe. If you want to spice things up a little, try one of the variations. Swapping a few spices and adding fresh stir-ins to coat the roasted Brussels sprouts and sweet potatoes transforms the flavor of the dish to something new, yet equally delicious.
By Jasmine Smith

Sweet Potato Skins with Guacamole

Top crispy sweet potato skins with guacamole for a healthy take on classic potato skins in this easy crowd-pleasing recipe.
By Devon O'Brien

Loaded Sweet Potato Nacho Fries

Bump up the vitamin A and fiber when you swap tortilla chips for sweet potatoes in this healthy recipe. Serve as an appetizer at your next party or turn it into dinner by adding chicken, tofu, shrimp or more beans for protein.
By Hilary Meyer

Melting Sweet Potatoes with Mini Marshmallows

If you like sweet potato casserole, you'll love these tender, creamy melted sweet potatoes. Slices of sweet potatoes "melt" into a savory broth with spices and are topped with mini marshmallows for a hint of sweetness at the end. They're perfect for Thanksgiving or anytime in fall or winter when cooler weather settles in.
By Carolyn Casner

Inspiration and Ideas

Vegan Scalloped Potatoes

These scalloped potatoes are surprisingly rich and creamy even though they're made with no dairy (milk, butter or cheese)--vegan comfort food at its best. We use almond milk, herbs and spices to make a flavorful sauce and finish the dish with a crunchy almond topping. This makes a satisfying side dish if you're cooking for dairy-free or vegan diets.
Potato & Leek au Gratin

We mix Yukon gold and red-skin sweet potatoes with mild leeks in this easy au gratin recipe. The combination of Parmesan and Cheddar makes this dish irresistible.
Roasted Sweet Potatoes & Cauliflower

Twice-Baked Sweet Potatoes

Roasted Sweet Potatoes

Loaded Sweet Potatoes

Chile-Garlic Roasted Sweet Potatoes

Give ordinary roasted sweet potatoes a big flavor boost with this quick, Asian-inspired seasoning mix.

All Healthy Baked & Roasted Sweet Potato Recipes

Soy-Glazed Sweet Potatoes

Sweet potatoes glazed in a savory-sweet combination of soy sauce, mirin and sesame oil makes a delectable side dish. If you don't eat them all at the first sitting, reheat in a nonstick skillet--they are even more delicious the second time around. (Adapted from Local Flavors, copyright 2002 by Deborah Madison. Reprinted with permission from Broadway Books.)
By Deborah Madison

Sweet Potato Soufflé

This scrumptious sweet potato soufflé is sweet without being cloying like some sweet potato casseroles can be. A crunchy pecan-and-oat topping nicely complements the creamy sweet potatoes. The casserole requires just 25 minutes of active time to prepare, so you can whip it up for Thanksgiving without a lot of fuss. And the filling can also be made up to five days ahead, so you just have to top it and bake it when it's showtime. With a sweet potato soufflé that's so easy, there's no need to serve it just for the holidays--try it with oven-fried chicken and green beans for a healthy dinner with a Southern accent.
By Julia Levy

Hasselback Sweet Potatoes with Marshmallows

These hasselback sweet potatoes are like mini marshmallow-topped sweet potato casseroles drizzled with sage-infused butter. The hasselback technique, slicing the potato but leaving it whole, makes for a tender potato with a crispy top--the best of both worlds.
By Carolyn Casner

Meringue-Topped Sweet Potato Casserole

This lightened-up take on the classic Thanksgiving sweet potato casserole is spiked with crushed pineapple and toasted pecans. We top it with an airy, slightly sweet meringue. You can pipe the meringue to make it look fancy or simply spread it neatly with a rubber spatula.
By Jessie Price

Baked Sweet Potato Curly Fries with Parmesan

These fun baked sweet potato fries are made with spiralized sweet potatoes and topped with garlic powder and Parmesan cheese for a crunchy, savory snack that's healthy too. You can spiralize the sweet potatoes yourself or pick up a package of sweet potato "noodles" in the produce department of your supermarket to speed up the process even more. Since they're baked instead of fried, they're easier to make and lower in calories than deep-fried sweet potato fries. Serve them along with your favorite beef, turkey or veggie burgers or as a party appetizer that kids and adults will love.
By Carolyn Casner

Oven-Fried Potatoes & Sweet Potatoes

Hungry for fries? Slice potatoes into long thin wedges, toss with a little oil, salt and pepper, and pop them in the oven. They'll crisp to perfection--irresistible.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Mashed Sweet Potatoes with Coconut Milk

This three-ingredient dish, known as piele in Hawaii, is fabulously simple. Coconut milk--an occasional indulgence because of the saturated fat--contributes rich flavor.
By Susan Herr

Vanilla-Rosemary Double-Potato Dauphinoise

A traditional Dauphinoise, also known as a gratin, uses heavy cream and butter, but this healthy potato gratin recipe is lightened with whole milk and reduced-fat cream cheese to create decadent results with fewer calories.
By Summer Miller

Maple-Lime Roasted Sweet Potatoes

In this roasted sweet potato recipe, a touch of lime, along with real maple syrup, brown sugar and cinnamon, adds Caribbean-style zest to balance the natural sweetness of the potatoes.
By Mary Cleaver

Reduced-Calorie Candied Sweet Potatoes

A twist on a holiday classic. These sweet potatoes are made with Truvia® Cane Sugar Blend and contain 30% fewer calories and 60% less sugar than the full-sugar version.
By Truvia®

Potato & Sweet Potato Torte

Layers of potatoes and sweet potatoes meld into an impressive vegetable “cake” that forms a golden crust during baking. Serve as a vegetarian centerpiece or with roast poultry or pork.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Tajín Waffle Fries with Creamy Cilantro-Lime Dipping Sauce

The Mexican seasoning Tajín, with its mild spiciness and tangy undertones, pairs beautifully with sweet potatoes. Waffle-shaped fries are the perfect vessel for capturing the flavor. A creamy dipping sauce completes the experience.
By Carolyn Casner

Sweet Potatoes with Fruit

This favorite holiday side dish gets its sweetness from apples, honey and a pear-not the traditional high-calorie option, with butter, brown sugar and marshmallows.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Roasted Root Vegetables with Chermoula

Here, a medley of root vegetables and winter squash are roasted with chermoula (also spelled charmoula), a quintessential Moroccan spice combination. (Any combination will work in this dish; start with about 12 cups of peeled vegetable pieces.) Be sure to peel turnips well; their skin is thicker and more fibrous than other root vegetables'.
By Kitty Morse

Baked Sweet Potato Fries

When you're looking for a change from regular french fries, whip up a batch of these easy baked sweet potato fries that are high in fiber, calcium and vitamin A.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Herbed Roasted Vegetables

Toss sweet potatoes, carrots, red onions, and parsnip with a little oil and herbs for an easy side dish. Roast them alongside chicken, pork loin, or beef.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Scalloped Sweet Potatoes

If you're looking for a twist on classic scalloped potatoes, this recipe using roasted sweet potatoes and melty Gruyère has all the creaminess of the original with a new flavor twist. The sweet potatoes and lightened sauce--made with flour and low-fat milk--keep it healthier than butter- and cream-laden versions. Don't cut your sweet potatoes too thin--they'll turn mushy under the sauce.
By Hilary Meyer
