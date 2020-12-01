Healthy Roasted Potato Recipes

Find healthy, delicious roasted potato recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Melting Potatoes

The name for these spuds hints at their creamy interior. Roasting these melting potatoes at high heat ensures they get crunchy on the outside. Then, adding a little broth at the end allows the potatoes to absorb the liquid, making the insides extra moist.
By Adam Dolge

Garlic-Parmesan Melting Potatoes

Crispy, buttery, cheesy, garlicky potatoes--what else could you ask for? Serve these melt-in-your-mouth potatoes alongside steak, pork chops, chicken or fish. If you have leftovers, throw them into a breakfast scramble the next morning.
By Carolyn Casner

Lemon-Rosemary Melting Potatoes

These full-flavored potatoes are a great new approach to your typical potato side dish. The potatoes roast, then "melt" with the flavors of lemon, rosemary and garlic. They're good enough for a special occasion, but easy enough for a weeknight.
By Carolyn Casner

Roasted Potatoes & Brussels Sprouts

Roasted potatoes and Brussels sprouts make a great quick and easy side dish for dinner, or you can twist it into a breakfast hash served with an egg on top. Either way, with its super-easy prep, you'll come back to these roasted potatoes and Brussels sprouts again and again.
By Jasmine Smith

Loaded Scalloped Potatoes with Bacon, Cheddar & Chives

Imagine a loaded baked potato topped with bacon, Cheddar and chives combined with the creamy goodness of scalloped potatoes, and you have the ultimate comfort food casserole. This scalloped potato recipe is made healthier than original versions by using low-fat milk in place of heavy cream, but it still tastes just as rich and creamy.
By Hilary Meyer

Roasted Fingerling Potatoes

Oven-roasted fingerling potatoes can be a special holiday side dish, but they're quick enough to enjoy on a weeknight too. The secret to these crispy roasted fingerling potatoes? Getting the baking sheet nice and hot before you spread the potatoes on it.
By Marianne Williams

Hasselback Potatoes with Cilantro-Peanut Dressing

Food writer and photographer Nik Sharma tops these go-with-everything crispy hasselback potatoes with a vibrant green dressing that gets its savoriness from a hit of fish sauce.
By Nik Sharma

Sour Cream & Onion Melting Potatoes

Try this fun spin on sour cream and onion potatoes. The potatoes roast, then "melt," absorbing a savory onion flavor. They're perfect for holidays but simple enough for a weeknight.
By Carolyn Casner

Salt & Vinegar Melting Potatoes

We love this method of roasting potatoes with broth because it creates a crispy exterior and a creamy interior. This recipe takes inspiration from one of our favorite potato chip flavors: salt and vinegar. Serve these potatoes alongside roasted chicken or with crispy fish for a fresh take on fish and chips.
By Carolyn Casner

Roasted Chicken Thighs, Potatoes & Scallions with Herb Vinaigrette

Roasting chicken thighs directly on top of the vegetables bastes the scallions and potatoes with delicious drippings in this healthy dinner recipe. Serve with steamed broccoli, sautéed spinach or a mixed green salad.
By Carolyn Casner

Crispy Potato Stacks with Fresh Sage

These little cute stacks are everything you want in a potato side dish: tender in the middle, devilishly crispy on the outside, and seasoned with sage and butter throughout. For best results, use a mandoline to slice the potatoes extra-thin.
By Mary-Frances Heck

Crispy Smashed Potatoes with Green Horseradish Sauce

These roasted smashed potatoes show off all the goodness of russets: fluffy insides surrounded by shatteringly crisp skin. The easy horseradish sauce topping adds a delicious flavor boost.
By Amy Thielen

Inspiration and Ideas

This easy side dish of roasted red potatoes has a simple flavoring of olive oil, salt, and pepper.
Mustard-Crusted Potatoes

This simple potato side dish really delivers on taste. A mix of Yukon Gold and sweet potatoes (you could also use red new potatoes or fingerlings) are roasted in a scrumptious mustard-turmeric sauce and coated with mustard seeds and coriander seeds which form a nice crust.

All Healthy Roasted Potato Recipes

Rosemary Roasted Potatoes & Sweet Onions

In this healthy roasted potato recipe, the potato wedges are first parboiled until just tender to release their starches before baking. For the crispiest potatoes, oil the baking sheet and preheat it in the oven so when you add the potatoes they'll immediately start to sizzle.
By Danielle Centoni

Curry Roasted Potatoes

A touch of curry powder is a nice addition to roasted potatoes.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Lemon-Oregano Roasted Potatoes

Lemon zest and oregano add Greek inspiration to these roasted potatoes.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Cumin Roasted Potatoes

Toss potatoes with cumin and coriander for a different twist on roasted potatoes. The combination is terrific with an array of ethnic foods, including Mexican, Middle Eastern and Indian.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Garlic-Rosemary Roasted Potatoes

Fragrant with fresh rosemary and garlic, these roasted potatoes are perfect alongside roast lamb or chicken.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chili-Roasted Potatoes

In this recipe, the onions and potatoes are double-wrapped in foil to prevent the flavorful juices from leaking out when the packet is flipped during grilling.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Herbed Roasted Potatoes

Add any leftover fresh herbs to potatoes before roasting for added flavor.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chile-Spiced Roasted Potatoes

These potatoes get a touch of heat when they're roasted in hot chile oil.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen
