Healthy Roasted Potato Recipes

17 Simple Roasted Potato Recipes with 6 Ingredients or Less

These roasted potato recipes are the perfect side dish for tonight’s dinner. Not only are they delicious, but potatoes have a slew of health benefits. They’re full of fiber, potassium and vitamins including vitamin B6 and vitamin C, which help you stay energized and healthy. And if that wasn’t enough, these recipes require just six ingredients. Recipes like Roasted Fingerling Potatoes and Lemon-Rosemary Melting Potatoes are healthy, tasty and will become a staple on your dinner table.