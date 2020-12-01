Healthy Mashed Potato Recipes

Find healthy, delicious mashed potato recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Slow-Cooker Garlic Mashed Potatoes

Rating: Unrated
1
This simple slow-cooker mashed potatoes recipe skips tedious peeling and boiling and helps save precious stovetop space by letting the slow cooker do the work. It's a great timesaving set-it-and-forget-it side dish recipe to round out any hearty meal. Buttermilk makes the mashed potatoes creamy while garlic and shallots add flavor.
By Carolyn Casner

Yukon Gold & Sweet Potato Mash

Rating: Unrated
13
The addition of delicious sweet potatoes gives a nutrient boost to mashed potatoes. Double it: Cook the potatoes in a Dutch oven rather than a large saucepan.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Layered Mashed Potato & Mushroom Casserole

Rating: Unrated
11
Fancy up regular mashed potatoes with a layer of mushroom duxelle--a sauté of finely chopped mushrooms and shallots. We omitted the traditional butter in the duxelle and added chard for a nutritional boost. Serve this hearty side in place of mashed potatoes at any holiday feast or enjoy it as a vegetarian main dish.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Instant Pot Mashed Potatoes

Make this classic comfort food side dish in an electric pressure cooker, like the Instant Pot, to get the potatoes soft and tender in a jiff! This easy, 5-ingredient recipe is perfect for the holidays because it's all done in one pot and doesn't take up any extra oven or stove space.
By Hilary Meyer

Sautéed Leek Mashed Potatoes

In this healthy mashed potato recipe, we flavor the mashed potatoes with leeks lightly sautéed in butter and tangy buttermilk. These mashed potatoes are an amazing side to grilled steak or chicken.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Bacon Mashed Potatoes

Rating: Unrated
2
Serve these bacon-studded chunky mashed potatoes with grilled steak or chicken.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Roasted Garlic Mashed Purple Potatoes

Roasting garlic and thyme in olive oil infuses them with a heady flavor that makes a luxurious addition to these mashed potatoes. Purple potatoes make a delightful lavender mash, but you can use white potatoes if you prefer.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Easy Mashed Sweet Potatoes

This quick mashed potato recipe has just 5 ingredients and is dinner-ready in 20 minutes. Using sweet potatoes for this classic side dish adds color to your plate along with a little sweetness and a boost of Vitamin A. With classic and simple flavors, it can easily be paired with any of your favorite dishes.
By Carolyn Casner

Slow-Cooker Buttered Maple Sweet Potato Mash

You truly can just dump the recipe ingredients and leave it until the cook time is up. The finishing touch of toasted pecans adds the right amount of crunch to these slow-cooker mashed sweet potatoes.
By Cooking Light

Slow-Cooker Buttered Maple Sweet Potato Mash

You truly can just dump the recipe ingredients and leave it until the cook time is up. The finishing touch of toasted pecans adds the right amount of crunch to these slow-cooker mashed sweet potatoes.
By Cooking Light

Mashed Celeriac & Potato Casserole

Celeriac adds a bright celery-like flavor and lightens the texture in this healthy mashed potato casserole. The fried shallots are reminiscent of the crispy onions that top a green bean casserole.
By Mary-Frances Heck

Garlic Mashed Potatoes

Rating: Unrated
3
What could be more satisfying than mashed potatoes? In this garlic mashed potato recipe, the potatoes are flavored with poached garlic, thinned with chicken stock and enriched with a small amount of sour cream. The recipe can easily be doubled or tripled if you're cooking for a crowd--say for Thanksgiving dinner.
By Patsy Jamieson

Inspiration and Ideas

How to Make Mashed Potatoes Healthier

How to Make Mashed Potatoes Healthier

Here how to make healthy mashed potatoes without the butter for an easy Thanksgiving side dish. We skip the heavy cream and butter to cut calories and cut fat and add flavor with garlic and herbs.
Sautéed Leek Mashed Potatoes

Sautéed Leek Mashed Potatoes

In this healthy mashed potato recipe, we flavor the mashed potatoes with leeks lightly sautéed in butter and tangy buttermilk. These mashed potatoes are an amazing side to grilled steak or chicken.
Mashed Sweet Potatoes with Coconut Milk

Mashed Sweet Potatoes with Coconut Milk

Ultimate Mashed Potato Recipes

Ultimate Mashed Potato Recipes

Creamy Make-Ahead Mashed Potatoes

Creamy Make-Ahead Mashed Potatoes

Rustic Garlic Mashed Potatoes

Rustic Garlic Mashed Potatoes

Crispy Loaded Mashed Potato Balls

Jazz up your mashed potatoes by rolling them into balls with bacon and cheese and giving them a crispy coating in the oven. You can enjoy these as a fun side dish or an appetizer for your next holiday dinner.

All Healthy Mashed Potato Recipes

Mashed Turnips & Potatoes with Roasted Garlic

Replacing some of the potatoes with turnips gives this mash a slightly sweet flavor that pairs well with sharp Parmesan. You can also substitute goat cheese, blue cheese, or Cheddar.
By Andrea Kirkland M.S., RD

Two-Toned Mashed Potatoes

In this recipe, Yukon Gold potatoes and sweet potatoes are roughly mashed together with leeks for a beautiful mottled white-and-orange take on mashed potatoes. The creme fraiche topping offers a tangy counterpoint.
By Lia Huber

Mashed Sweet Potatoes with Coconut Milk

Rating: Unrated
16
This three-ingredient dish, known as piele in Hawaii, is fabulously simple. Coconut milk--an occasional indulgence because of the saturated fat--contributes rich flavor.
By Susan Herr

Rosemary Mashed Potatoes

In this healthy mashed potato recipe, we use “no-chicken” broth instead of milk, cream or butter to make full-flavored, vegan mashed potatoes. Regular reduced-sodium chicken broth can be used as a substitute.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Smoky Mashed Sweet Potatoes

This colorful twist on traditional mashed potatoes swaps in sweet potatoes and incorporates the flavors of smoked paprika, cayenne, and orange zest. You can use regular paprika instead of smoked, and can omit the cayenne for a less spicy version.
By Lauren Grant

Parmesan Mashed Potatoes

Mashed potatoes are easy to make and popular with almost everyone, but why not mix it up a bit? By adding a couple of parsnips and some Parmesan cheese, you'll end up with a sweeter and nuttier taste.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Whipped Potatoes with Sage Brown Butter

Russets are the creamiest, best potatoes for mashed potatoes. A drizzle of browned butter on top adds a nutty flavor that mingles nicely with tangy yogurt and fragrant sage.
By Amy Thielen

Red Chile Mashed Potatoes

The deep orange color of this mash may make your brain think you’re about to tuck into some whipped squash, but one taste tells you otherwise. The homemade New Mexican red chile sauce is a good match for the russets, letting just enough of their earthy flavor shine through.
By Jonathan Perno

Mashed Potatoes & Turnips with Greens

This boldly-flavored mash combines turnips with potatoes and adds broccoli rabe for a bold splash of color.
By Deborah Madison

Buttermilk-Sage Mashed Potatoes

Rating: Unrated
1
Cutting the potatoes into cubes before steaming means this quick healthy mashed potato recipe is ready in the same time it takes to cook a steak or piece of fish. Have your buttermilk and butter at room temperature so they won't cool the potatoes too much when you start mashing.
By Carolyn Casner

Pumpkin Mashed Potatoes

Give ordinary mashed potatoes a delicious lift of color and flavor by adding pumpkin. If you like, serve in mini pumpkins for a special presentation.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Chive & Buttermilk Mashed Potatoes

In this healthy mashed potato recipe, we flavor the mashed potatoes with tangy buttermilk and fresh snipped chives instead of butter.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chipotle Mashed Sweet Potatoes

These healthy mashed sweet potatoes owe their kick to the chipotle peppers. Want it spicier? Add another tablespoon to your mash. You can even use chipotle chile powder to punch up the heat--use a couple teaspoons instead of the full 3 tablespoons of chipotles in adobo.
By Adam Dolge

Mashed Potato & Roots Casserole

Rutabaga and/or celeriac give this casserole a more nuanced flavor, but you could also use turnips or kohlrabi—or make it with all potatoes instead.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Cheddar, Scallion & Bacon Mashed Potatoes

In this healthy mashed potato recipe, we use low-fat milk and flavor the mashed potatoes with sharp Cheddar cheese and a little bacon. For a pretty presentation, sprinkle with extra scallions.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Olive Oil & Herb Mashed Potatoes

In this healthy mashed potato recipe, we flavor the mashed potatoes with an herb-infused olive oil. These green–specked mashed potatoes taste great with pan-seared pork chops or chicken.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Horseradish, Parsley & Sour Cream Mashed Potatoes

In this healthy mashed potato recipe, we use reduced-fat sour cream instead of butter and cream and flavor the mashed potatoes with zesty horseradish and fresh parsley. These mashed potatoes taste great with grilled steak or chicken.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Herbed Mashed Potatoes

Rating: Unrated
1
Fresh parsley, chives and thyme give these tangy mashed potatoes beautiful color and great flavor.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Roasted Garlic Mashed Potatoes

Rating: Unrated
1
In this healthy mashed potato recipe, we flavor the mashed potatoes with roasted garlic and tangy buttermilk. Try them alongside grilled steak or chicken.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Mashed Garlicky Potatoes with Portobello Gravy

Rating: Unrated
1
The creamy texture of these mashed potatoes is achieved without using cream or milk. The secret is to use the cooking liquid to moisten the puree, adding just a small amount of butter or olive oil to provide a luxurious finish. A rich-tasting mushroom gravy adds old-fashioned comfort.
By Kathy Farrell-Kingsley

Cheesy Mashed Potatoes

It is well worth seeking out yellow-fleshed potatoes, such as Yukon Golds, for these cheesy mashed potatoes for their rich flavor and appealing color.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Black Pepper & Blue Cheese Mashed Potatoes

In this healthy mashed potato recipe, we flavor the mashed potatoes with strong-flavored blue cheese and freshly ground black pepper instead of butter. These mashed potatoes are an amazing side to grilled steak or chicken.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chevre Mashed Potatoes

Goat cheese adds a creamy, slightly tart dimension to mashed potatoes.
By Odessa Piper

Goat Cheese Mashed Potatoes

Rating: Unrated
2
Tangy goat cheese and buttermilk team up in these flavorful mashed potatoes.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen
Load More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from http://www.eatingwell.com