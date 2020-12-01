Healthy Latke Recipes

Cauliflower Latkes

Serve these crispy cauliflower latkes for Hanukkah or anytime you want a low-carb alternative to classic potato latkes. We call for prepared cauliflower rice to make this recipe simple. Be sure to squeeze out the excess liquid so your latkes will be crisp, not soggy.
By Ivy Odom

Baked Potato Latkes

Making this your best Hanukkah dish starts with choosing the right ingredients, such as the potatoes (russets are tops for their high starch and low moisture content). We've also found that a small amount of baking powder makes them lighter and airier than using eggs alone. Finishing these baked latkes in the oven ensures they come out hot and crispy.
By Adam Dolge

Crispy Potato Latkes

It is a holiday tradition to fry latkes in hot oil, but here shredded potato-and-onion pancakes get a coating of matzo crumbs, then are pan-fried in a small amount of oil and finished in a hot oven for a few minutes. The golden-crisp results have only 4 grams of fat and 100 calories per serving--truly a miracle.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Zucchini-Potato Latkes with Tzatziki

Tzatziki, a flavorful Greek yogurt sauce laced with cucumber, is a tangy accompaniment for these high-fiber latkes. Make it a meal: Enjoy with sliced fresh tomatoes and a few kalamata olives or put patties and tzatziki (yogurt sauce) in pita pockets for lunch on the go.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Corned Beef Latkes

Crispy latkes become the main event with the addition of deli corned beef in this healthy dinner recipe. Or make them smaller and serve as an easy appetizer. Serve latkes with applesauce or dill sour cream and roasted green beans.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Waffle-Maker Latkes

Skip the greasy mess with this healthy latke recipe by frying your potato pancakes in a waffle iron instead. Serve with sour cream and applesauce for dipping.
By Devon O'Brien

Potato-Pear Latkes

It's easy to make crispy latkes for Hanukkah without oodles of oil. Adding shredded pears to the traditional potato mixture gives the latkes a hint of sweetness; a touch of fresh sage provides an herbal note that goes well with most holiday meals. Serve the latkes topped with a dollop of low-fat sour cream or enjoy them plain.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Parsnip-Celery Root Latkes

Swap the potatoes for other root vegetables, such as parsnips and celery root, and you'll be rewarded with fewer calories and more fiber than in traditional latkes. Serve with sour cream and applesauce, if desired.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Golden Turmeric Latkes with Applesauce

These crispy-on-the-outside-and-tender-on-the-inside latkes are delicious paired with a subtly spicy clove-scented applesauce.
By Raghavan Iyer

Pickle Latkes Are the Most Fun Hanukkah Recipe

Dunk them in everything bagel ranch for the ultimate treat. 🤤
By Karla Walsh

A Very Festive Hanukkah Dinner Menu for the Festival of Lights

Our Hanukkah dinner plan, including crispy latkes and pavlovas, is the perfect amount of healthy and traditional.
By Jim Romanoff

Rosemary-Lemon Lamb Chops with Potato and Fennel Latkes

A food processor can help you shred the potatoes and fennel for these potato latkes, which turn golden brown and get crispy around the edges in about five minutes.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

