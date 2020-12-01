Healthy Latke Recipes

Cauliflower Latkes
Serve these crispy cauliflower latkes for Hanukkah or anytime you want a low-carb alternative to classic potato latkes. We call for prepared cauliflower rice to make this recipe simple. Be sure to squeeze out the excess liquid so your latkes will be crisp, not soggy.
Baked Potato Latkes
Making this your best Hanukkah dish starts with choosing the right ingredients, such as the potatoes (russets are tops for their high starch and low moisture content). We've also found that a small amount of baking powder makes them lighter and airier than using eggs alone. Finishing these baked latkes in the oven ensures they come out hot and crispy.
Crispy Potato Latkes
It is a holiday tradition to fry latkes in hot oil, but here shredded potato-and-onion pancakes get a coating of matzo crumbs, then are pan-fried in a small amount of oil and finished in a hot oven for a few minutes. The golden-crisp results have only 4 grams of fat and 100 calories per serving--truly a miracle.
Zucchini-Potato Latkes with Tzatziki
Tzatziki, a flavorful Greek yogurt sauce laced with cucumber, is a tangy accompaniment for these high-fiber latkes. Make it a meal: Enjoy with sliced fresh tomatoes and a few kalamata olives or put patties and tzatziki (yogurt sauce) in pita pockets for lunch on the go.
Corned Beef Latkes
Crispy latkes become the main event with the addition of deli corned beef in this healthy dinner recipe. Or make them smaller and serve as an easy appetizer. Serve latkes with applesauce or dill sour cream and roasted green beans.
Waffle-Maker Latkes
Skip the greasy mess with this healthy latke recipe by frying your potato pancakes in a waffle iron instead. Serve with sour cream and applesauce for dipping.
Potato-Pear Latkes
It's easy to make crispy latkes for Hanukkah without oodles of oil. Adding shredded pears to the traditional potato mixture gives the latkes a hint of sweetness; a touch of fresh sage provides an herbal note that goes well with most holiday meals. Serve the latkes topped with a dollop of low-fat sour cream or enjoy them plain.
Parsnip-Celery Root Latkes
Swap the potatoes for other root vegetables, such as parsnips and celery root, and you'll be rewarded with fewer calories and more fiber than in traditional latkes. Serve with sour cream and applesauce, if desired.
Golden Turmeric Latkes with Applesauce
These crispy-on-the-outside-and-tender-on-the-inside latkes are delicious paired with a subtly spicy clove-scented applesauce.
Rosemary-Lemon Lamb Chops with Potato and Fennel Latkes
A food processor can help you shred the potatoes and fennel for these potato latkes, which turn golden brown and get crispy around the edges in about five minutes.