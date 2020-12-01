Healthy Grilled Squash Recipes

Find healthy, delicious grilled squash recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Simple Grilled Salmon & Vegetables

Grilled salmon and veggies make for a colorful and balanced seafood dinner that's ready in just minutes. The grill turns the salmon flaky and moist while tenderizing the crispy pepper and onion pieces. Round out the meal with brown rice or quinoa.
By Hilary Meyer

Garlic-Parmesan Hasselback Zucchini

Using the hasselback technique--cutting partially into a whole fruit or vegetable every 1/2 inch or so--gives you an easy way to sneak lots of flavor into this healthy zucchini recipe. To bake the zucchini instead of grilling, place in a foil-lined 8-inch-square baking pan and bake at 425°F until tender, 25 to 30 minutes.
By Breana Killeen

Summer Vegetable Gnocchi Salad

This riff on pasta salad is best served warm while the gnocchi are nice and tender. Plus, the grilled veggies taste extra-good fresh off the fire in this easy gnocchi recipe.
By Devon O'Brien

Basil Pesto Pasta with Grilled Vegetables

This dish is an easy way to turn grilled vegetables into a satisfying meal, thanks to hearty whole-grain pasta and a quick homemade pesto.
By Sara Haas, R.D.N., L.D.N.

Grilled Polenta & Vegetables with Lemon-Caper Vinaigrette

This healthy grilled vegetarian dinner recipe is super-flexible: substitute any fresh vegetables you have on hand.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Grilled Vegetables In Foil

Grilled vegetables in foil is a great recipe to have on hand when camping or cooking over an open fire, but it's also nice on your backyard gas grill too. Here, we cook asparagus, mini peppers and zucchini together with a hint of garlic and butter. Delicious!
By Jasmine Smith

Grilled Chicken Ratatouille

We gave this classic Provençal dish a taste of summer by grilling the vegetables traditionally used in ratatouille (bell pepper, eggplant, zucchini, tomato). Topped with grilled chicken, it makes an easy main course for summer entertaining. We like fresh marjoram and basil to complement the flavors, but any fresh herb will work. Serve with polenta and a glass of Pinot Noir.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Marinated Grilled Vegetable Kebabs

Tender vegetables soak up this tangy marinade and turn delicately smoky and tender on a hot grill. These kebabs make a wonderful side dish with grilled meats or fish.
By Carolyn Casner

Grilled Zucchini with Tomato-Mint Relish

This grilled zucchini recipe is perfect for summertime bumper crops of zucchini. The tomato-mint relish would be great on all sorts of grilled vegetables.
By Devon O'Brien

Steak & Vegetables with Chimichurri Sauce

Originally from Uruguay and Argentina, chimichurri is a sauce or marinade with the main ingredients being fresh parsley and garlic. In this recipe it is paired with grilled steak, zucchini and tomato skewers.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Grilled Chicken Tostadas with Sweet-&-Sour Vegetables

These grilled chicken tostadas are topped with rich mole sauce and sweet-and-sour summer vegetables and use store-bought tostada shells for convenience. If you want to make this a vegetarian dish, leave out the grilled chicken.
By Bruce Aidells

Tabbouleh with Grilled Vegetables

Grilled vegetables add a layer of rich, complex flavors to the popular Middle Eastern salad of bulgur and herbs. Serve with whole-wheat pita bread or use as a sandwich filling.
By Beth-Ann Bove

26 Grilled Zucchini Recipes

Enjoy zucchini season with these delicious, grilled zucchini recipes. Whether it’s a side or main dish, zucchini is a healthy addition to any meal. Not only is zucchini a low-carb vegetable, but it’s also been associated with health benefits like protecting your skin and being good for your heart. Recipes like Tofu Kebabs with Zucchini & Eggplant and Grilled Zucchini with Parmesan are nutritious, flavorful and the perfect use of this seasonal produce.
Tofu Kebabs with Zucchini & Eggplant

We've divided the tofu and veggies onto separate skewers because the tofu is delicate and sticks to the grill more easily than the eggplant and zucchini. If you like, swap halloumi cheese for the tofu for another twist on this combination.
Chipotle Chicken Satay with Grilled Vegetables

Zucchini Fritters with Orange Shrimp

Grilled Summer Vegetable Salad

Grilled Salmon & Zucchini with Red Pepper Sauce

Grilled Vegetable Burritos

Whole-grain tortillas are filled with grilled vegetables, quickly returned to the grill and then served with a fresh cilantro pesto.

Grilled Portobellos with Chopped Salad

This salad of grilled vegetables and beans tossed with lemon and dill tops grilled portobello mushrooms smothered in melted fontina cheese for a healthy vegetarian main course.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Grilled Eggplant & Summer Squash Salad

The homemade balsamic reduction is the key to this healthy grilled eggplant and summer squash salad. It's easy to make but watch the vinegar as it reduces; it can burn easily. If you have any left over, drizzle it on strawberries.
By Beth Lipton

Fiery Southwestern Seafood Skewers

Perfect for a cookout or picnic, these Southwestern-inspired kebabs are a fun, healthy, and flavorful way to grill seafood and vegetables.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Grilled Vegetable Sandwiches

These ready-in-30-minutes, vegetarian-friendly sandwiches are topped with mozzarella cheese and fresh basil leaves. Feel free to replace the suggested grilled vegetables with your personal favorites.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Bourbon Chicken Skewers

The deliciously thick, barbeque-based sauce on these chicken and zucchini skewers is flavored with bourbon and soy. Ready in just 35 minutes, this southern-inspired recipe is perfect served with brown rice and a side salad.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Turkey & Zucchini Burgers with Corn on the Cob

Shredded zucchini keeps these lean turkey burgers moist and sneaks extra vegetables into your meal.
By Patsy Jamieson

Greek Summer-Squash Grilled Pizza

Spreading roasted red pepper hummus on this easy grilled pizza makes a fast and easy base for tender summer squash and salty chunks of feta. Best of all? This healthy pizza is ready in 20 minutes.
By Breana Killeen

Grilled Dijon Scallops and Squash

A simple honey-mustard dressing seasons both the squash and scallops in this quick-and-easy grilled recipe, ready in just 25 minutes.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Easy Grilled Zucchini

Looking for a new way to cook zucchini? Try grilling it.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Grilled Zucchini & Tomatoes with Polenta

Two summertime favorites--grilled zucchini and fresh tomatoes--are served over creamy polenta in this easy, healthy dinner. Feel free to swap whole-wheat pasta for the polenta for an even faster meal.
By Adam Dolge

Mediterranean Grilled Vegetable Soup

Whirl grilled bell peppers, zucchini and onion in a food processor with some vine-ripened tomatoes in this smoky gazpacho-like soup. Make it a meal: Serve with Pan Bagna for a delightful warm-weather Mediterranean meal.
By Marie Piraino

Shaved Summer Squash Salad with Ricotta Salata & Charred Fennel

While spinach is a good leafy substitute for the sorrel in this salad, Ben Bebenroth, chef and owner of Cleveland's farm-to-table Spice Catering, sometimes uses thinly sliced raw rhubarb to mimic sorrel's tangy flavor in this summer squash salad.
By Ben Bebenroth

Grilled Chicken with Banyuls Wine & Charred Zucchini

The bird is spatchcocked and grilled in this five-ingredient chicken recipe, cutting cooking time in half. A glug of Banyuls, a fortified red wine from the Occitanie region of France, adds special flavor to an otherwise-simple marinade. Try NV Domaine La Tour Vieille Banyuls Reserva ($27).
By Emily Monaco

Spicy Fish Kabobs

Low in fat and delicately flavored, halibut grills up moist and tender in these orange-accented kabobs.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Grilled Herbed Zucchini

This recipe is a delicious way to use squash and fresh herbs from the garden or a local farmer's market.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Corn on the Cob Kebabs

Try this fun honey-mustard zucchini-wrapped corn on the cob side dish at your next barbeque.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Better Burger Option

This colorful dinner is easy to prepare and ready in just 30 minutes. Served with grilled squash and mashed sweet potatoes, this healthy dinner is a balanced meal. Spice up the sweet potatoes with cumin, cinnamon, cayenne pepper, and a small sprinkle of brown sugar.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Grilled Mediterranean Vegetable Salad

Pureed plum tomatoes make the base for the dressing, and are a natural complement to the grilled vegetables.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Grilled Zucchini with Parmesan

Grilled zucchini is one of the great food joys of summer. In this easy recipe, the crunchy, bright breadcrumbs offset the sweet, soft zucchini in the most delightful way. Serve this healthy side with grilled chicken, fish or shrimp or as part of a vegetarian summer meal. This recipe is easily doubled or tripled if you have a bumper crop of zucchini.
By Liz Mervosh

Shrimp & Zucchini with Basil Chive Cream Sauce

This grilled shrimp and vegetable kebab recipe is a great option to set out on an appetizer table. Set out small plates so guests can walk around your party with a shrimp skewer and some dip!
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Grilled Hanger Steak with Stuffed Squash Blossoms & Crispy Onions

Hanger steak is inherently tender and has great flavor. Here it's grilled and paired with a side of stuffed squash blossoms that are baked rather than getting the more typical battered-and-fried treatment.
By Charlie Foster

Grilled Pork Tenderloin Salad

Served room temperature or chilled, this salad--combining tangy oranges, sweet and crunchy fennel and zesty marinated pork--is delightful for a warm summer evening.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Grilled Squash & Manchego Quesadillas with Nectarine-Tomato Salsa

Here's a fun quesadilla appetizer that your family will love! Grilled fresh summer squash and buttery Manchego cheese make a unique quesadilla filling that tastes amazing with a nectarine and tomato salsa.
By Diabetic Living Magazine
