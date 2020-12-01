Healthy Potato Recipes for Grill & BBQ

Herb-Grilled Chicken Frites
We combine fresh herbs, capers, lemon juice and olive oil along with the juices collected from the chicken as it rests to make a simple sauce that livens up this take on poulet frites, or chicken and fries.
Grill-Fried Potatoes
These potato wedges get magically creamy in the center and crisp on the outside as if they were deep-fried. But--surprise!--they're grilled for a healthier, easier and way-less-messy (but equally delicious) steak fry.
Steak and Mushrooms with Parsley Mashed Potatoes
Tender beef steaks are grilled and served with savory mushroom gravy over mashed potatoes for a dinner your family will love.
Grilled Halibut Salad Nicoise
Salad nicoise, a classic French salad, is typically made with tuna. Here we use sweet grilled halibut (in season in midsummer) or striped bass. To make it quicker, substitute 2 or 3 cans of drained chunk light tuna. Or skip the fish altogether for a vegetarian main-course salad. We call for serving it on a platter, but it's just as beautiful individually plated. Recipe by Nancy Baggett for EatingWell.
Steak & Potato Grill Packets with Blue Cheese & Rosemary
Steak and potatoes are a classic combo on the grill. We have taken the concept one step further by adding green beans and rosemary, and wrapping everything in a packet to make a complete meal. A sprinkling of blue cheese just before serving is the perfect finish for this steak-house special.
Grilled Potatoes
These potatoes are an easy and obvious choice when you've already got something on the grill. Flavored with olive oil, salt and pepper, they're grilled to perfection in under 10 minutes.
Baked Potatoes on the Grill
Ever wonder how to make baked potatoes on the grill? It's easy! Just wrap the potatoes in a double layer of foil (which keeps in the steam that cooks your potato) and transform your gas or charcoal grill into an oven. The result: a lightly smoke-flavored skin and a fluffy tender potato on the inside that you can flavor with a dollop of sour cream and your favorite seasonings.
Packet-Grilled Potatoes
When you grill your potatoes in foil packets instead of baking them, you have fewer dishes to wash, and you won't need to heat up your kitchen by turning on the oven. Embrace the ease of packet-grilled potatoes as a healthy side dish for any summer meal.
Grilled Potato Packets
Cooking potatoes in a foil packet means one less pot to wash, and highlights the delicate, earthy flavor of just-dug new potatoes.
Grilled Calamari & Potato Salad
This summery salad recipe matches grilled squid and potatoes with a pungent dressing inspired by salsa verde, an Italian sauce made with capers, anchovies, parsley, lemon and olive oil.
Rosemary-Lemon Lamb Chops with Potato and Fennel Latkes
A food processor can help you shred the potatoes and fennel for these potato latkes, which turn golden brown and get crispy around the edges in about five minutes.
Peruvian Beef Kebabs with Grilled Corn
In this healthy kebab recipe, ancho chile powder, made from dried poblano chiles, is used for a slightly spicier and smokier flavor than regular chili powder. Serve alongside fresh tomato wedges for an easy weeknight dinner or arrange on a platter at your next cookout.