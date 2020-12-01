Healthy Grilled Eggplant Recipes

Find healthy, delicious grilled eggplant recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Summer Vegetable Gnocchi Salad

Rating: Unrated
3
This riff on pasta salad is best served warm while the gnocchi are nice and tender. Plus, the grilled veggies taste extra-good fresh off the fire in this easy gnocchi recipe.
By Devon O'Brien

Grilled Eggplant Salad

Rating: Unrated
1
This easy grilled eggplant salad is the healthy side dish you'll want to serve all summer long. It comes together in just 25 minutes and can be served warm or at room temperature, so it's equally suited to casual parties and weeknight dinners. The combination of eggplant, cherry tomatoes, red peppers, red onions and fresh herbs makes for a salad that's full of bright flavors and colors. Serve it with grilled chicken or fish or as part of a vegetarian mezze platter with dips like hummus and pita bread.
By Julia Levy

Grilled Eggplant & Tomato Pasta

Rating: Unrated
4
The combination of slightly smoky grilled eggplant and sweet tomatoes is delightful. The eggplant-tomato mixture served over whole-wheat pasta with fresh basil and a bit of salty cheese makes an easy, healthy weeknight dinner.
By Adam Dolge

Stuffed Eggplant with Couscous & Almonds

Rating: Unrated
1
Smoky almonds, meaty eggplant and whole-grain couscous with herbs make this meal plenty satisfying. Harissa gives the creamy sauce a little kick.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Grilled Polenta & Vegetables with Lemon-Caper Vinaigrette

Rating: Unrated
3
This healthy grilled vegetarian dinner recipe is super-flexible: substitute any fresh vegetables you have on hand.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Grilled Chicken Ratatouille

Rating: Unrated
12
We gave this classic Provençal dish a taste of summer by grilling the vegetables traditionally used in ratatouille (bell pepper, eggplant, zucchini, tomato). Topped with grilled chicken, it makes an easy main course for summer entertaining. We like fresh marjoram and basil to complement the flavors, but any fresh herb will work. Serve with polenta and a glass of Pinot Noir.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Grilled Eggplant & Tomato Stacks

Rating: Unrated
13
You can grill the eggplant rounds up to a day in advance, then assemble the eggplant, tomato and mozzarella “stacks” at the last minute. To make the eggplant and tomato stacks look symmetrical, use eggplant and tomatoes with approximately the same diameter.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Grilled Eggplant Parmesan Sandwich

Rating: Unrated
5
Our healthier eggplant Parmesan sandwich uses tender, smoky grilled eggplant instead of fried, so it has a fraction of the fat and calories. To make these sandwiches a cinch to prepare, make sure to have all your ingredients ready before you head out to the grill.
By Jessie Price

Eggplant Gyros

Eggplant's meaty texture is a delicious vegetarian stand-in for the lamb that typically fills a gyro sandwich. The vegetable absorbs the lemony-herby-spicy marinade like a sponge, so if you have time, let it marinate for the full day.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Grilled Eggplant & Portobello Sandwich

Rating: Unrated
14
Looking for a vegetarian option for your next cookout? This grilled eggplant and portobello sandwich is our answer. For extra flavor, we top it with slices of garden-fresh tomato and spicy arugula. Serve with a mixed green salad.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Grilled Baby Eggplant Agrodolce

Rating: Unrated
1
In this vegetable side dish, the Italian sauce agrodolce translates to sour ("agro") and sweet ("dolce"). Pro tip: It's as delicious on grilled summer vegetables as it is on bitter greens and roasted winter squash. Here, grilled eggplant acts like a sponge, soaking in that addictive sweet-sour sauce as it rests. No baby eggplant? No problem. Cut large eggplant into 1/4-inch-thick slices.
By Julia Clancy

Tofu Kebabs with Zucchini & Eggplant

We've divided the tofu and veggies onto separate skewers because the tofu is delicate and sticks to the grill more easily than the eggplant and zucchini. If you like, swap halloumi cheese for the tofu for another twist on this combination.
By Katie Webster

Inspiration and Ideas

Grilled Eggplant & Baba Ghanoush

Grilled Eggplant & Baba Ghanoush

This healthy eggplant appetizer recipe pairs grilled eggplant slices with smoky eggplant dip. Serve with garlic-rubbed grilled bread.
Tomato Dolma with Roasted Eggplant (Köz Patlicanli Domates Dolmasi)

Tomato Dolma with Roasted Eggplant (Köz Patlicanli Domates Dolmasi)

Dolma are stuffed vegetables common from the Mediterranean all the way to Central Asia. This easy recipe pairs ripe tomatoes with a ground beef filling that's lightened with eggplant and onions. Serve the stuffed tomatoes as a starter or double up for a main dish.
Grilled Eggplant & Tomatoes with Polenta

Grilled Eggplant & Tomatoes with Polenta

Rating: Unrated
3
Vegetarian Pressed Italian Sandwich

Vegetarian Pressed Italian Sandwich

Mixed Grill with Balsamic-Mustard Vegetables

Mixed Grill with Balsamic-Mustard Vegetables

Grilled Vegetable Burritos

Grilled Vegetable Burritos

Grilled Eggplant Panini

Rating: Unrated
11

Grilled eggplant is one of life's simpler pleasures: creamy and rich. Look for medium-size, purple eggplants with firm skins and no mushy spots. This end-of-summer treat will be even tastier if you can find the vegetables at a local farmstand--or in your own backyard!

All Healthy Grilled Eggplant Recipes

Grilled Eggplant & Summer Squash Salad

The homemade balsamic reduction is the key to this healthy grilled eggplant and summer squash salad. It's easy to make but watch the vinegar as it reduces; it can burn easily. If you have any left over, drizzle it on strawberries.
By Beth Lipton

Grilled Eggplant with Sumac Aioli

In this quick grilled vegetable side dish recipe, tart sumac lends a slightly fruity but sour flavor. Paired with the garlicky mayo, it's delicious served alongside grilled fish. If you can't find sumac, try using cumin or paprika instead.
By Hilary Meyer

Grilled Lamb Chops with Eggplant Salad

Rating: Unrated
1
Here we grill eggplant slices and red onion to toss in a salad with fresh mint and parsley to accompany grilled lamb chops. Serve with whole-grain rice pilaf and green beans.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Open-Face Eggplant Parmesan Sandwiches

This cheeseburger and eggpant Parm fusion recipe is a winning combination. Breaded eggplant slices are topped with marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, and a delicious grilled lean beef burger--it's American classic meets Italian restaurant favorite! To make it a complete meal, serve with spaghetti with a side of steamed vegetables.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Grilled Sausage, Eggplant & Tomatoes with Polenta

Grilled eggplant and sausage are paired with chopped fresh tomatoes and served over creamy polenta in this easy summer dinner. Swap the polenta for whole-wheat pasta for a faster meal.
By Adam Dolge

Grilled Steak Salad with Tomatoes & Eggplant

Yes, steak can be part of a heart-healthy dinner, especially when you choose lean flank steak and pair it with a tomato and eggplant salad tossed with olive oil. In this grilled steak salad recipe, we toast dried oregano to season the salad and make it especially aromatic.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Cheesy Eggplant Burgers

Grilled eggplant slices topped with smoky Gouda cheese and herb-seasoned tomatoes make these vegetarian burgers into a dinner that even meat-lovers would enjoy.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Arugula Salad with Grilled Eggplant

Grilled eggplant slices topped with goat cheese and pine nuts are served on a bed of spinach and arugula with a homemade, chunky tomato sauce.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Grilled Eggplant Parmesan Focaccia

Eggplant parmesan is always a special treat, but it's even better served up on a slice of grilled focaccia bread!
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Grilled Vegetable Platter

This recipe for grilled vegetables with romesco sauce is perfect for summer entertaining. You can make the spicy sauce ahead of time and grill the eggplant, leeks and bell pepper as your guests are arriving. Too chilly to grill? The vegetables can also be cooked in the oven.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Grilled Summer Vegetable Salad with Herbed Vinaigrette

Make use of your entire grill surface the next time you're grilling chicken, fish, or pork. These vegetables are simple to prepare and cook on the grill alongside your main dish. They're topped with a delicious herbed vinaigrette and make a wonderful low-calorie side dish.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Grilled Vegetable & Feta Panini

Rating: Unrated
2
Grilled or broiled eggplant has a meaty texture and taste that, when piled on a sandwich with some tangy feta cheese, will satisfy even the most die-hard carnivores.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Grilled Mediterranean Vegetable Salad

Rating: Unrated
1
Pureed plum tomatoes make the base for the dressing, and are a natural complement to the grilled vegetables.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Grilled Smoky Eggplant Salad

Rating: Unrated
2
The mellow grilled eggplant melds perfectly with the smoked paprika and tart sherry vinegar that define the flavor of the dressing in this decidedly Spanish salad. Curls of mild Manchego complete the Spanish theme. If you can't find smoked paprika, substitute Hungarian paprika--the grilled eggplant brings some smoke to the salad on its own.
By Cheryl & Bill Jamison

Whole-Grain Orzo & Grilled Vegetable Salad

This lovely Mediterranean orzo salad is rich with basil, grilled vegetables and tender fresh mozzarella cheese. The combination of vegetables, vinaigrette and fresh basil is a perfect base for the orzo and the cheese.
By Cooking Light

Grilled Eggplant Salsa

In this eggplant salsa recipe, eggplants, shallots and garlic are grilled, then mashed together and seasoned with minced chile and fish sauce.
By Naomi Duguid

Capicola & Grilled Vegetable Sandwiches

In this sandwich grilled eggplant and red bell peppers are paired with thin slices of garlicky capicola (a dry-cured rolled pork shoulder) and spicy arugula, all on grilled Italian bread.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Grilled Pizza with Eggplant, Tomatoes & Feta

Rating: Unrated
1
For this Greek-style pizza, eggplant slices are grilled, chopped and tossed with fresh tomatoes, feta and mint; the mixture is spread on the pizza to finish cooking.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Grilled Steak Salad with Tomatoes & Eggplant for Two

Rating: Unrated
1
Here's a healthy pepper, tomato, eggplant and steak salad recipe that will convince anyone that, yes, salad can be a satisfying dinner. We toast dried oregano to make it especially aromatic and flavorful and then use it liberally to season the salad. Serve it over a bed of watercress or arugula with a crusty baguette to soak up the dressing.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from http://www.eatingwell.com