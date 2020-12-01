Healthy Grilled Shrimp Recipes

Find healthy, delicious grilled shrimp recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Grilled Blackened Shrimp Tacos

Give juicy shrimp tacos a Cajun flavor spin with spices and a quick sear on a hot grill. An easy avocado mash adds creaminess to cool off the spicy kick.
By Carolyn Casner

Bibimbap with Grilled Shrimp & Mushrooms

Bibimbap, a bowl full of sticky rice topped with several vegetables, meat or seafood and a fried egg, is one of the most iconic dishes of Korea. The artfully arranged little piles of vegetables may include carrots, spinach, mung bean sprouts and cucumbers. This tasty version has grilled portobello mushrooms and shrimp.
By Jamie Purviance

Grilled Asparagus & Shrimp with Pasta

Topped with fresh mint, this pasta dish is perfect for any night of the week!
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Shrimp & Pepper Kebabs with Grilled Red Onion Slaw

These healthy grilled shrimp and mini bell pepper kebabs come together in just 30 minutes, so they're great for weeknight dinners. A bag of coleslaw mix is a time-saving meal starter. Here, we make it our own by mixing in grilled red onion and crushed pita chips. A homemade herb-feta dressing both coats the slaw and sauces the kebabs.
By Karen Rankin

Grilled Cajun Jambalaya

Every one of the ingredients used in this grilled spin on a Louisiana favorite is awesome with some charred flavor. Plus, using a grill cuts down on the cleanup for this Cajun jambalaya recipe. Even the rice gets some smokiness from grilled tomatoes. Also known as the Holy Trinity, the combo of bell pepper, onion and celery (which here we swapped for celery seed) is used to flavor Cajun and Creole dishes like gumbo and this jambalaya. No skewers? Use a grill basket instead.
By Adam Dolge

Easy Grilled Shrimp with Cilantro Salsa Verde

Fresh cilantro, parsley, and lime juice make a tangy green salsa that adds lively flavor to this easy grilled shrimp recipe.
By Hilary Meyer

Zucchini Fritters with Orange Shrimp

Orange-ginger marinated shrimp are served alongside crispy zucchini fritters with a yogurt-based dipping sauce in this simple main dish recipe.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Shrimp, Scallop & Pineapple Skewers with Cilantro Aioli

Fire up the grill and make these delicious citrusy seafood skewers.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Garlic-Oregano Grilled Shrimp (Camarones Asada en Escabeche)

Escabeche, a quick pickling of already-cooked food, is a common way of preparing fish and vegetables in Mexico. In this healthy shellfish recipe, the shrimp are grilled first, then infused with flavor from a chile, herb and vinegar marinade. Serve with tortilla shells for tacos, on top of a salad or with toothpicks for an easy appetizer.
By Roberto Santibañez

Grilled Sherry-Garlic Shrimp

Sherry, garlic and a touch of spicy red pepper flavor the marinade for this grilled shrimp recipe.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Grilled Shrimp with Melon & Pineapple Salsa

Grilled shrimp is perfectly accented by this light, summery pineapple-melon salsa. The flavors are bright and fresh, just right for a hot day. Use just one melon or any combination of melons--including watermelon--for the versatile salsa. For best flavor marinate the shrimp overnight.
By Marie Simmons

Linguine with Grilled Shrimp & Black Olives

The smoky mellowness of grilled shrimp plays against the powerful saltiness of olives in this lively summer pasta.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Grilled polenta tops sweet shrimp tossed with a spicy tomato and escarole sauce for supper with panache. If sodium is a concern, make sure to use the “no-salt added” tomatoes we've called for and skip the optional oil-cured olives. Make it a Meal: Serve this dish with some crusty olive-studded bread, to soak up the sauce, and steamed green beans.
Iceberg Wedges with Shrimp and Blue Cheese Dressing

Wedges of crisp lettuce dressed up with grilled shrimp, crisp bacon, colorful tomatoes, sliced red onion and chunky blue cheese dressing-now that's a salad that satisfies!

Shrimp and Mango Adobado Salad with Grilled Corn-Avocado Salsa

This recipe is a reinvention of a classic dish. Remember when salsa was made only with tomatoes? This lively corn-red-onion-avocado-pepper salsa goes with grilled shrimp and mangoes, which are briefly immersed in a snappy grapefruit-lime juice marinade.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Miso-Marinated Shrimp and Chicken Skewers

Miso, the soy-based paste used in many Japanese recipes, forms the savory foundation for flavorful marinated chicken and shrimp grilled on skewers.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Shrimp Kebabs with Lemon Marinade

These lemony shrimp kebabs need just 15 minutes of marinating time and they're ready to cook up quickly on the grill. And since you've already fired up the grill, try some grilled corn on the cob (see associated recipe) to round out the meal.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Grilled Shrimp Cocktail with Yellow Gazpacho Salsa

Yellow tomatoes have a lower acidity than their red cousins and several varieties are among the earliest in the season to ripen. Here they combine with cool cucumber and yellow bell peppers in a refreshing salsa. Grilled shrimp make this dish a more full-flavored and elegant version of shrimp cocktail.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Grilled Shrimp Skewers over White Bean Salad

Fresh herbs make all the difference in this light, summery bean salad that in turn makes an aromatic bed for the easy grilled shrimp. The shrimp and salad are wonderful together but you could also make them separately. Consider skewering and grilling scallops as another delicious option.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Garlic Shrimp & Asparagus Kebabs

Shrimp and asparagus both cook very quickly, making them a perfect pair on the grill. We've seasoned them in delicate flavors--lemon, garlic and dill--so their natural sweetness can shine through. Pick fat asparagus stalks for easier skewering.
By Katie Webster

White Shrimp Pizza

If you love shrimp Alfredo on pasta noodles, you'll really enjoy this pizza recipe. The Alfredo-based white sauce coats individual whole-wheat pizza crusts which are topped with grilled shrimp, bacon, and slices of red onion.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Shrimp & Zucchini with Basil Chive Cream Sauce

This grilled shrimp and vegetable kebab recipe is a great option to set out on an appetizer table. Set out small plates so guests can walk around your party with a shrimp skewer and some dip!
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Sea-and-Shore Kabobs

Pork and shrimp kabobs, brushed with a refreshing citrus glaze and grilled to golden perfection, make an easy low-calorie recipe to serve as a main dish or appetizer.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Lemon-Chile Shrimp Skewers

Serve these zesty, lemony shrimp and vegetable skewers over hot rice for a complete meal.
By Diabetic Living Magazine
