Healthy Grilled Shrimp Recipes

Grilled Blackened Shrimp Tacos
Give juicy shrimp tacos a Cajun flavor spin with spices and a quick sear on a hot grill. An easy avocado mash adds creaminess to cool off the spicy kick.
Bibimbap with Grilled Shrimp & Mushrooms
Bibimbap, a bowl full of sticky rice topped with several vegetables, meat or seafood and a fried egg, is one of the most iconic dishes of Korea. The artfully arranged little piles of vegetables may include carrots, spinach, mung bean sprouts and cucumbers. This tasty version has grilled portobello mushrooms and shrimp.
Grilled Asparagus & Shrimp with Pasta
Topped with fresh mint, this pasta dish is perfect for any night of the week!
Shrimp & Pepper Kebabs with Grilled Red Onion Slaw
These healthy grilled shrimp and mini bell pepper kebabs come together in just 30 minutes, so they're great for weeknight dinners. A bag of coleslaw mix is a time-saving meal starter. Here, we make it our own by mixing in grilled red onion and crushed pita chips. A homemade herb-feta dressing both coats the slaw and sauces the kebabs.
Grilled Cajun Jambalaya
Every one of the ingredients used in this grilled spin on a Louisiana favorite is awesome with some charred flavor. Plus, using a grill cuts down on the cleanup for this Cajun jambalaya recipe. Even the rice gets some smokiness from grilled tomatoes. Also known as the Holy Trinity, the combo of bell pepper, onion and celery (which here we swapped for celery seed) is used to flavor Cajun and Creole dishes like gumbo and this jambalaya. No skewers? Use a grill basket instead.
Easy Grilled Shrimp with Cilantro Salsa Verde
Fresh cilantro, parsley, and lime juice make a tangy green salsa that adds lively flavor to this easy grilled shrimp recipe.
Zucchini Fritters with Orange Shrimp
Orange-ginger marinated shrimp are served alongside crispy zucchini fritters with a yogurt-based dipping sauce in this simple main dish recipe.
Shrimp, Scallop & Pineapple Skewers with Cilantro Aioli
Fire up the grill and make these delicious citrusy seafood skewers.
Garlic-Oregano Grilled Shrimp (Camarones Asada en Escabeche)
Escabeche, a quick pickling of already-cooked food, is a common way of preparing fish and vegetables in Mexico. In this healthy shellfish recipe, the shrimp are grilled first, then infused with flavor from a chile, herb and vinegar marinade. Serve with tortilla shells for tacos, on top of a salad or with toothpicks for an easy appetizer.
Grilled Sherry-Garlic Shrimp
Sherry, garlic and a touch of spicy red pepper flavor the marinade for this grilled shrimp recipe.
Grilled Shrimp with Melon & Pineapple Salsa
Grilled shrimp is perfectly accented by this light, summery pineapple-melon salsa. The flavors are bright and fresh, just right for a hot day. Use just one melon or any combination of melons--including watermelon--for the versatile salsa. For best flavor marinate the shrimp overnight.
Linguine with Grilled Shrimp & Black Olives
The smoky mellowness of grilled shrimp plays against the powerful saltiness of olives in this lively summer pasta.