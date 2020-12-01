Healthy Grilled Salmon Recipes

Find healthy, delicious grilled salmon recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Grilled Salmon with Cilantro-Ginger Sauce

Ginger, fish sauce and honey combine to create a delicious basting sauce in this easy grilled salmon recipe. Look for Thai red chiles in the produce section of your grocery store, or use a green or red jalapeño instead. Not only is this salmon dish delicious, it also takes just 25 minutes to prepare, making it the ideal centerpiece for a healthy weeknight dinner.
By Andrea Kirkland M.S., RD

Simple Grilled Salmon & Vegetables

Grilled salmon and veggies make for a colorful and balanced seafood dinner that's ready in just minutes. The grill turns the salmon flaky and moist while tenderizing the crispy pepper and onion pieces. Round out the meal with brown rice or quinoa.
By Hilary Meyer

Salmon with Curried Yogurt & Cucumber Salad

Three ingredients you probably already have on hand--curry powder, yogurt and lemon juice--meld into a mouthwatering sauce that transforms simple grilled salmon. This healthy and easy dinner recipe comes together in just 20 minutes.
By Devon O'Brien

Grilled Lemon-Pepper Salmon in Foil

We're willing to bet that this easy grilled salmon in foil recipe will become a regular in your weeknight dinner rotation. Cooking fish in foil keeps it super-moist, plus you don't have to worry about the fish sticking to the grill. Butter, lemon pepper and fresh parsley perk up the flavors for this versatile main course. Cook some vegetables, such as asparagus, zucchini and corn, alongside the fish packets for a healthy dinner that's ready in less than 30 minutes.
By Robby Melvin

Grilled Salmon with Sweet Peppers

It may seem counterintuitive to start the fish skin-side up. But when you flip it, the fish skin captures the juices as it finishes cooking for extra-flavorful results. Serve with chimichurri sauce (see Associated Recipe).
By Eric Wolfinger

Grilled Salmon with Tomatoes & Basil

This recipe is so beautiful and yet so simple to prepare--it's perfect for entertaining. You just spread a side of salmon with minced garlic, sprinkle with fresh basil, then layer sliced tomatoes on top. Put it on the grill for 10 minutes and you're done!
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Honey Mustard Salmon with Mango Quinoa

In this 30-minute dinner recipe, grilled, honey mustard-coated salmon is served with a tasty grain salad made with quinoa, mango, jalapeño and almonds.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Grilled Salmon with Kale Sauté

In this healthy dinner recipe, salmon fillets are seasoned with a zesty dry rub, grilled and served with a simple side--lemon-seasoned sautéed kale and shallots. Sometimes simple is best!
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Grilled Salmon Soft Tacos

Fish tacos have become all the rage in recent years and are a specialty of the Pacific coast of Southern California and Mexico. This is a simple recipe: all the components can be made ahead of time and the fish grilled at the last moment. You can also use halibut, sea bass or tilapia in place of the salmon.
By John Ash

Plank-Grilled Miso Salmon

Besides adding smoky flavor, cooking salmon on a plank eliminates the triple pitfalls of grilling fish--drying out, sticking to the grate or breaking when you attempt to turn it. For this healthy grilled salmon recipe, the sweet-salty flavor of the miso-maple glaze counterpoints the buttery richness of the fish.
By Steven Raichlen

Southwestern Salmon Cobb Salad

Here's a healthy twist on a classic Cobb salad recipe: we skip the bacon, getting smoky flavor from chipotle peppers instead, and add salmon for a power-protein kick. Look for small cans of chipotle peppers in adobo sauce with Mexican foods at large supermarkets.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Salmon with Mango Salsa

Pack a dietary punch with this combination of salmon and mango salsa. The omega-3-rich fish increases immunity, fights heart disease, boosts energy levels, and lifts moods, while the fiber-intensive mango contains generous amounts of vitamins A, C, and E.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Inspiration and Ideas

Grilled Salmon Salad with Raspberry Vinaigrette

Homemade raspberry dressing? You bet. Prep it a day ahead and this easy salmon salad will come together in no time.
Grilled Rosemary-Salmon Skewers

If you can find (or grow) them, use sturdy rosemary branches, stripped of leaves, as skewers for these Italian salmon kebabs; they'll add a subtle, smoky flavor that hints of pine. Oil your grill well to prevent sticking, don't move the kebabs around unnecessarily and keep a close eye on the fire to avoid flare-ups.
Salmon with Cilantro-Pineapple Salsa

Grilled Salmon with Mustard & Herbs

Salmon Salad with Orange-Balsamic Vinaigrette

Grilled Salmon with North African Flavors

Grilled Salmon & Zucchini with Red Pepper Sauce

Jazz up simply grilled salmon and summer vegetables with a zesty sauce based on the classic Spanish romesco. Made with roasted red peppers, tomatoes and almonds, this sauce is a great match for any seafood, poultry or vegetables. Using smoked paprika brings out the flavors from the grill. Serve with: Grilled baguette.

All Healthy Grilled Salmon Recipes

Salmon with Apricot Sauce

Hot pepper sauce and apricots add a zesty zap of flavor to salmon steaks in this 30-minute main dish recipe.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Plank-Grilled Sweet Soy Salmon

Using a plank to grill fish keeps it from sticking or falling through the grate and imparts a subtle smoky flavor to the salmon. You could also use mahi-mahi or Pacific halibut in this recipe.
By John Ash

Gingery Grilled Salmon Salad

A ginger-lime marinade makes salmon sing.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Grilled Salmon with Watercress Salad & Buttermilk Dressing

With a nod toward German cuisine, rye croutons, mustard and sauerkraut pair beautifully with this healthy salmon recipe. Most large supermarkets sell sauerkraut in the refrigerated section; if you can't find purple sauerkraut, feel free to use green (or make your own!). A rich dill-infused buttermilk dressing brings everything together in this healthy salad recipe.
By Becky Selengut

Grilled Salmon and Peaches with Basil-Pistachio Gremolata

Grilling a large salmon fillet is a surefire way to wow guests at the table. It's also easier than grilling individual fillets and adds a little insurance against overcooking. If you're nervous about grilling the fish, take heart: You don't have to flip it, the skin keeps it intact, and even though you're cooking it over both direct and indirect heat, it stays put on the grill. The skin crisps up beautifully, and the spice rub adds bold notes that pair well with sweet peaches and red onion.
By Ann Taylor Pittman

Ancho-Maple Barbecue Plank-Smoked Salmon

This maple-smoked salmon dish is sure to please your guests.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Salmon and Asparagus

This quick-and-easy recipe is loaded with bold flavors and combines heart-healthy salmon with roasted or grilled asparagus. We recommend roasting or grilling the salmon and asparagus together to save time. To ramp up the flavor in this dish, use a dab of extra-virgin olive oil, snipped fresh parsley, finely shredded lemon peel, and ground black pepper.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Grilled Salmon Tacos

Need a break from traditional beef tacos? Try these salmon tacos for a heart-healthy dose of omega-3 fatty acids. They're bursting with tender potatoes, a lime-flavored green salsa, and lots of fresh cilantro in each bite.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Grilled Salmon Salad with Oil-Free Vinaigrette

Using fruit pectin instead of oil makes for a fat-free dressing. Try this dill-flavored oil-free vinaigrette on our grilled salmon and greens salad or use it on any other salad of choice.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Plank-Grilled Salmon with Creamy Tarragon Sauce

Grilling salmon on a cedar plank imparts a deliciously smoky flavor to the fish. The tarragon cream sauce uses low-in-saturated-fat Greek-style yogurt. Look for cedar planks with other grilling supplies in supermarkets or hardware stores.
By Barton Seaver

Grilled Pizza with Smoked Salmon

Perfect for summer entertaining, this grilled pizza is topped with smoked salmon, red onion and capers.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Grilled Herbed Salmon

This delicious salmon fillet picks up a woodsy flavor as it grills atop a soaked cedar plank. Pair it with either the peppy blackberry sauce or the creamy dill sauce--or try both! The sauces can be served warm or cooled.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Greek Grilled Salmon Kebabs with Tzatziki & Green Beans

This easy grilled salmon recipe is sure to help you win your next backyard BBQ. Lemon, garlic and herbs make a simple, flavorful marinade for the healthy fish souvlaki (souvlakia is the Greek word for kebabs), and the yogurt-based tzatziki sauce is one of the traditional pleasures of Mediterranean cuisine. A side of Greek-style green beans completes this healthy dinner recipe that's as suited to entertaining as it is to family meals.
By Amy Riolo

Grilled Salmon Steaks with Mustard-Orange Marinade

Staples like orange-juice concentrate and Dijon mustard turn into a quick and flavorful marinade for omega-3-rich salmon. Make it a meal: Warm Green Bean Salad with Toasted Walnuts is a nice side dish for this tangy salmon.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen
