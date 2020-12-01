Healthy Snap Pea Recipes

Find healthy, delicious snap pea recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Steak, Pepper & Sugar Snap Stir Fry

Turn to this beef stir-fry recipe for a quick and easy dinner. The tender, spicy steak is cooked in the same wok or skillet as the crisp, colorful vegetables and smells divine as the dish is cooking.
By Cooking Light

EatingWell Crudité Vegetable Wreath with Ranch Dip

Rating: Unrated
3
Take your veggies and dip to the next level with this colorful crudité wreath. This vegetable appetizer is a stunner with white cauliflower, red tomatoes and green broccoli, green beans, snap peas, kale and Brussels sprouts. It's also a delicious way to start your celebration with veggies (which there are rarely enough of at parties and holidays). The homemade ranch dip, which uses nonfat Greek yogurt in place of sour cream, takes just a few minutes to make, or you can use a healthy store-bought dip.
By Katie Webster

Asian Shrimp and Vegetable Soup

This colorful and light soup combines a blend of crunchy vegetables with chicken and shrimp at only 152 calories per serving. And it's a main dish!
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Creamy Salmon & Sugar Snap Cauliflower Gnocchi

Rating: Unrated
2
Tender cauliflower gnocchi combine with a quick cream sauce, tender peas and flaky salmon for an unforgettable weeknight dinner. This one is so good you might make it for special occasions. If you don't like smoked salmon, use fresh.
By Joyce Hendley

Tortellini Primavera

Rating: Unrated
58
This creamy tortellini and vegetable pasta is a real crowd pleaser. To make it even quicker, use frozen chopped vegetables instead of fresh. Serve with: A green salad and whole-grain baguette.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Sichuan-Style Chicken with Peanuts

Rating: Unrated
19
The piquant Sichuan Sauce (which doubles easily) works well with almost any stir-fry but particularly enhances dishes with meat, fish and poultry. When stir-frying chicken, always spread the pieces in the wok and let them cook undisturbed for 1 minute before stirring. This allows the chicken to sear and prevents sticking. To smash the ginger, use the side of a cleaver or chef's knife.
By Grace Young

Crunchy Chicken & Mango Salad

Rating: Unrated
4
This Asian-inspired dinner salad has terrific crunch, thanks to sugar snap peas and napa cabbage. Give the dressing a kick of heat by adding a bit of sambal oelek, an Indonesian hot sauce that you can find in most large supermarkets and Asian grocery stores.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Green Goddess Buddha Bowl

Rating: Unrated
1
This healthy grain bowl packs in the greens with peas, asparagus and a creamy yogurt dressing. Tofu adds protein while keeping it vegetarian, but you could also swap in cooked shrimp or chicken for a satisfying dinner or packable lunch ready in just 15 minutes.
By Sylvia Fountaine

Composed Salad with Pickled Beets & Smoked Tofu

Rating: Unrated
5
This composed salad is an artful arrangement of greens, hard-boiled egg, smoked tofu, beets and snap peas drizzled with a cool, creamy dill dressing. It's as pleasing to the eye as it is to the palate. We like smoked tofu, but any flavored baked tofu would work well in this recipe. Serve with iced tea.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Pork & Snap Pea Lo Mein

Rating: Unrated
13
Lo mein is a Chinese restaurant takeout favorite that's easy to make at home. This lo mein recipe features lean pork loin chops and snap peas, but snow peas or asparagus work well too. Serve with shredded radish and cabbage tossed with rice vinegar.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Shrimp Fried Rice

Rating: Unrated
9
This healthy shrimp fried rice recipe is packed with vegetables and makes 4 generous servings, so you'll need to use a large skillet that is at least 12 inches wide. A large wok also works well. If you have cooked rice on hand, omit Step 1 and add 2 1/2 cups cooked rice to the pan in Step 5.
By David Bonom

Sesame-Maple Roasted Tofu

Rating: Unrated
10
This quick and healthy dinner pairs creamy tofu and crispy snap peas with a tahini-maple sauce. Make it a meal: Serve with udon noodles and Green Tea-Poached Pears for dessert.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Inspiration and Ideas

Sesame Tuna Salad

Sesame Tuna Salad

Rating: Unrated
6
Toasted sesame oil transforms a humble staple like canned tuna into an elegant supper. We love the crunch of napa cabbage in this salad, but romaine lettuce would also work if you happen to have that on hand.
Sesame Snap Peas with Carrots & Peppers

Sesame Snap Peas with Carrots & Peppers

Rating: Unrated
4
The colorful combination of sugar snap peas, red bell pepper and carrot plus Asian-inspired flavors make this side dish a pleasure to whip up for a weeknight dinner.
Better Three-Bean Salad

Better Three-Bean Salad

Rating: Unrated
5
Tabbouleh, Hummus & Pita Plate

Tabbouleh, Hummus & Pita Plate

Three-Pea, Cashew & Tofu Stir-Fry

Three-Pea, Cashew & Tofu Stir-Fry

Rating: Unrated
3
Chicken with Sugar Snap Peas & Spring Herbs

Chicken with Sugar Snap Peas & Spring Herbs

Rating: Unrated
18

Lemon Shrimp & Orzo Salad

Consider making a double batch of this easy pasta salad--it's delicious the next day. The orzo will absorb the dressing as it sits, so add a little more olive oil and lemon juice if you'd like.

All Healthy Snap Pea Recipes

Mirin-Poached Salmon with Spring Salad

Rating: Unrated
3
Poaching fish with a little flavorful liquid may be the easiest way to cook fish! This quick poached-fish recipe stars salmon, but tuna, mahi-mahi or cod work just as well. Look for pea sprouts, also called “pea shoots,” at farmers' markets and in well-stocked supermarkets. Or use 1 more cup thinly sliced snap peas instead.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Pea Pod and Carrot Stir-Fry

This quick-and-easy vegetable stir-fry uses bottled minced ginger and garlic as well as purchased shredded carrots, so it will be ready to eat in just 15 minutes.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Sugar Snap Pea Salad

Rating: Unrated
1
Sweet, crisp and snappy, this healthy pea salad recipe is all about the sugar snaps, plus a little Aleppo pepper for some heat. The creamy sheep- or goat's-milk cheese adds a touch of richness and the edible flowers give it a gorgeous pop of color. Serve this beautiful salad alongside lemon-grilled chicken or fish.
By Seamus Mullen

Peanut Noodles with Chicken and Vegetables

Rating: Unrated
1
Leftover chicken and frozen veggies make this whole-grain peanut noodle recipe quick and easy.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Salmon & Eggplant Curry

Rating: Unrated
8
Salmon and eggplant team up in this one-skillet curry flavored with coconut milk, basil and lime. We love the flavor of Thai yellow curry paste in this dish, but any type of curry paste can be used--be sure to taste as you go because curry blends vary in flavor and heat. If you don't have curry paste, curry powder works well here. Serve with fragrant brown rice, such as basmati or jasmine.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Asparagus-Snap Pea Stir-Fry

Fresh asparagus and sugar snap peas are quickly stir-fried with Asian-style seasonings for a quick and elegant vegetable side dish.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Seared Salmon with Sugar Snap-Fennel Slaw

Rating: Unrated
2
A light and summery snap pea-and-fennel slaw makes a crisp bed for the seared salmon in this healthy dinner recipe. The delicate fennel fronds add more mild licorice flavor to the dish.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Leek, Asparagus & Herb Soup

Rating: Unrated
9
Like a bouquet of fresh vegetables, this light but soothing soup is just the thing on a cool spring evening. It is important to cut the green vegetables into small pieces so they cook quickly, while retaining their bright color.
By Marcy Goldman

Hoisin-Sesame Salad with Baked Tofu

Rating: Unrated
2
This Asian-inspired salad is made satisfying with savory baked tofu; carrots and snap peas add crunch. Try this salad for a take-along lunch. To keep the salad greens from getting soggy, pack the greens, salad toppings and dressing in separate containers and toss them together just before eating.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chinese Chicken Salad with Citrus-Miso Dressing

This Asian-inspired chicken dinner salad recipe has terrific crunch, thanks to sugar snap peas and napa cabbage. The orange dressing gets a kick of heat from sambal oelek, an Indonesian hot sauce. If you can't find it, try sriracha in its place.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Italian Roasted Snap Peas

Rating: Unrated
4
Serve this Italian-inspired combination of sweet snap peas, leeks and tomatoes with roast chicken or garlic-rubbed grilled steaks.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Spring Pea Salad with Strawberries

Rating: Unrated
1
As delicious as it is beautiful, this spring pea salad recipe is a potluck or dinner party stunner. Assemble the salad and dress just before serving--or serve the dressing next to the salad for people to drizzle. The tangy champagne vinaigrette balances the grassy sweetness of the peas and fruity pop of the berries.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

White Bean Spread with Veggie Slaw

Turn canned beans into a quick and healthy lunch with this easy gluten-free recipe. Use your favorite salad dressing, such as an Italian or French vinaigrette, as a convenient way to add flavor to the mashed beans. Top the gluten-free crackers and bean spread with any combination of shredded raw vegetables you have on hand.
By Sara Haas, R.D.N., L.D.N.

Dilly Pickled Snap Peas

A pickling brine gives these fresh peas a bracing pucker. Serve in place of pickles on a sandwich or as an addition to a cheese board.
By Breana Killeen

Shrimp & Vegetable Red Rice Salad

This healthy rice salad is loaded with vegetables and protein. Serve it as a healthy dinner or pack it up and take it along for your next picnic. Bhutanese red rice has a nutty taste and pleasant chewy texture, but any type of whole-grain rice tastes great in this hearty salad recipe. Check package directions: depending on the variety, red rice cooks for 20 to 50 minutes.
By Katie Workman

Baked Risotto Primavera

Rating: Unrated
4
This updated spring classic calls for nutty-tasting short-grain brown rice instead of the traditional white arborio. Because the cooking time is longer with whole-grain rice, this risotto is cooked in the oven rather than on the stovetop, eliminating the need for almost constant stirring.
By Mary Ellen Evans

Snap Pea & Cherry Tomato Stir-Fry

Serve this lightly spicy, colorful vegetable side recipe with grilled shrimp or salmon. You can also use snow peas or a mix of the two.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Five-Spice Shrimp & Vegetable Packets

Rating: Unrated
3
Chinese five-spice powder makes this combo of shrimp, corn, snap peas and bell pepper sublime. Serve with quinoa or brown rice.
By Matthew G. Kadey

Chicken & Snap Pea Stir-Fry over Angel Hair Pasta

Rating: Unrated
2
This chicken stir-fry recipe highlights golden-brown cubes of chicken breast with the sweet flavors of sliced fennel, crispy snap peas and tarragon. Use a cast-iron skillet or carbon-steel wok for stir-frying to guarantee a beautiful sear on the chicken and vegetables. Serve this over whole-grain angel hair pasta for an easy, healthy dinner.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Grilled Tempeh Salad with Sesame-Ginger Dressing

Rating: Unrated
2
This bold sesame-ginger dressing recipe is perfect with this salad of grilled tempeh, pineapple and crisp snow peas. If you can't find mixed Asian greens, try another spicy green, such as arugula.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Snap Pea & Radish Slaw

Rating: Unrated
1
This pretty slaw recipe is a celebration of spring produce. The celery seed in the recipe is inspired by traditional Texas-style coleslaw, while the snap peas and radishes stand in for cabbage. Serve this healthy side dish with grilled or roasted chicken and new potato salad for a fresh dinner.
By Paula Forbes

Sugar Snap Pea & Cherry Tomato Pasta Salad

Rating: Unrated
1
Try this colorful pasta salad, full of crunchy snap peas and juicy tomatoes, at your next summer potluck.
By Lee Ann Cox

Snap Pea & Quinoa Salad

Rating: Unrated
5
Snap peas and mushrooms are combined with the fresh flavor of lemon in this pretty, healthy quinoa salad recipe. If you can make it ahead of time, do--this quinoa salad is even better the next day, after the dressing has soaked into the mushrooms and quinoa. (Adapted from “Quinoa Revolution” by Patricia Green and Carolyn Hemming; Pintail Books, 2012.)
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Roasted Snap Peas with Shallots

Roasting brings out a caramelized complexity in the already sweet peas. A scattering of crumbled blue cheese would make a savory addition or substitution for the bacon.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen
Load More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from http://www.eatingwell.com