Healthy Portobello Mushroom Recipes

Caprese Stuffed Portobello Mushrooms

We've taken the key ingredients of the popular caprese salad--tomatoes, fresh mozzarella and basil--and piled them into portobello mushroom caps to make a delicious and satisfying vegetarian main dish.
By Carolyn Casner

Greek Stuffed Portobello Mushrooms

A mixture of tomatoes, spinach, feta, olives and fresh oregano gives portobellos a Mediterranean vibe in this healthy stuffed mushroom recipe. Serve these along with chicken, fish or tofu as a super-satisfying side dish, or add a hearty salad and make them the centerpiece of a vegetarian dinner.
By Carolyn Casner

Spinach & Artichoke-Stuffed Portobello Mushrooms

Stuffed mushrooms and spinach-artichoke dip come together in this quick vegetarian recipe. Serve these cheesy stuffed mushrooms with a big salad for a satisfying and healthy dinner.
By Carolyn Casner

Roasted Portobello Caps

Think of a jumbo stuffed mushroom without all the high-fat ingredients but with all the flavor. Serve these alongside grilled chicken breasts or a juicy steak.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Cheese-&-Spinach-Stuffed Portobellos

Here we take the elements of a vegetarian lasagna filling--ricotta, spinach and Parmesan cheese--and nestle them into roasted portobello mushroom caps. The recipe works best with very large portobello caps; if you can only find smaller ones, buy one or two extra and divide the filling among all the caps. Serve with a tossed salad and a whole-wheat dinner roll or spaghetti tossed with marinara sauce.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Mushroom-Quinoa Veggie Burgers with Special Sauce

These hearty mushroom, black bean and quinoa veggie burgers are a healthy and satisfying homemade alternative to store-bought veggie burgers. And they take just 25 minutes of active time to prep, so while they're special enough for entertaining, they're quick enough for weeknight dinners.
By Jamie Vespa MS RD

Broccoli with Balsamic Mushrooms

Just a touch of butter adds silkiness to the balsamic sauce that coats broccoli and meaty mushrooms in this easy broccoli side dish recipe.
By Stacy Fraser

Mushroom Shawarma with Yogurt-Tahini Sauce

The bold spices and cooling and creamy tahini-yogurt sauce make these vegetarian pitas a home run for lunch or dinner. The meaty, umami-rich mushrooms do enough heavy lifting so that you don't miss the meat at all.
By Carolyn Casner

Portobello "Philly Cheese Steak" Sandwich

Cheese steaks are a Philadelphia tradition: thin slices from a rich and very fatty slab of beef, fried up and topped with a heavy cheese sauce. We've cut down on the fat considerably--but not on the taste. All it needs is a cold beer or a glass of pinot noir on the side.
By Katie Webster

Mediterranean Portobello Mushroom Pizzas with Arugula Salad

Roasted portobello mushrooms stand in for pizza crust in these comforting individual "pizzas." An easy arugula side salad makes a vibrant accompaniment.
By Sara Haas, R.D.N., L.D.N.

Spanakopita-Stuffed Portobello Mushrooms

These stuffed portobello mushrooms have a filling inspired by the Greek spinach pie, spanakopita. To keep them quick, we ditched the phyllo, so they're great for an easy weeknight vegetarian dinner.
By Carolyn Casner

Pepperoni Pizza Portobello Mushrooms

Ooey-gooey cheese, pepperoni, bell pepper and onion top portobello mushroom caps in this low-carb version of classic pizza.
By Carolyn Casner

Mushroom Jerky

This vegan version of beef jerky has the same level of smoky spice you'd expect from the real thing. It can be enjoyed as a snack or on top of a salad for a jolt of meaty, umami goodness. It's also a great snack to take camping! The mushrooms stay pretty chewy (no crunch except for some of the crispy ends); this method is a great option if you don't have a dehydrator.
Garlic-Rosemary Mushrooms

These simple sautéed mushrooms work as a quick, weeknight side dish. To turn them into a main course, toss with cooked pasta and a generous handful of Parmesan cheese or fold into an omelet with Gruyère, fontina or Swiss cheese.
Loaded Portobello Mushrooms

Philly Cheesesteak-Stuffed Portobello Mushrooms

Cheesy Mushroom Gratin

Turkey-Stuffed Portobello Mushrooms

Basil Pesto Pasta with Grilled Vegetables

This dish is an easy way to turn grilled vegetables into a satisfying meal, thanks to hearty whole-grain pasta and a quick homemade pesto.

Bibimbap with Grilled Shrimp & Mushrooms

Bibimbap, a bowl full of sticky rice topped with several vegetables, meat or seafood and a fried egg, is one of the most iconic dishes of Korea. The artfully arranged little piles of vegetables may include carrots, spinach, mung bean sprouts and cucumbers. This tasty version has grilled portobello mushrooms and shrimp.
By Jamie Purviance

Portobello Gravy

This rich, earthy gravy can be made with fresh shiitakes as well as portobellos. Leave the mushroom pieces in for a chunky-style sauce or strain them out for a velvety consistency.
By Kathy Farrell-Kingsley

Greek Turkey Burgers with Portobello "Buns"

This low-carb burger replaces the typical bun with roasted portobello mushroom caps. Creamy tzatziki and crisp sliced red onion add texture and flavor to this easy Greek-inspired burger recipe.
By Carolyn Casner

Mediterranean Portobello Burger

This mushroom sandwich comes topped with a luscious Greek-style salad. Make it a meal: Serve with cucumber spears and a glass of Firestone Gewürztraminer.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Slow-Cooker Mushroom Sauce Over Egg Noodles

You won't miss the meat in this dish. The mushrooms make the sauce filling enough to satisfy even the hungriest at your table. Serve with red wine and a hunk of crusty bread or a simple green salad, and an easy meal is at your fingertips.
By Cooking Light

Grilled Eggplant & Portobello Sandwich

Looking for a vegetarian option for your next cookout? This grilled eggplant and portobello sandwich is our answer. For extra flavor, we top it with slices of garden-fresh tomato and spicy arugula. Serve with a mixed green salad.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Beef & Portobello Mushroom Stroganoff

Our version of beef Stroganoff tops seared flank steak with a rich-tasting sauce made with a touch of cognac, reduced-fat sour cream and plenty of portobello mushrooms. Serve over whole-wheat egg noodles.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Tomato-&-Olive-Stuffed Portobello Caps

Portobello caps make excellent mini casseroles. Here, they hold a tomato, cheese and olive stuffing that grills up to a smoky perfection. Serve them with whole-wheat couscous and a mixed green salad for an easy meal.
By Kathy Farrell-Kingsley

Crispy Parmesan Mushroom Fries with Ranch Sauce

If you're looking for a new way to enjoy portobello mushrooms, look no further. These meaty mushrooms are sliced, then coated in crispy breadcrumb topping. Hot out of the oven, they're served with a creamy ranch sauce. They're a perfect lower-carb alternative to regular french fries!
By Carolyn Casner

Blue Cheese Portobello Burgers

Blue cheese and slow-cooked onions turn a grilled portobello into an indulgent portobello burger. Ruby port--a sweet fortified wine--gives extra depth of flavor to the caramelized onions.
By David Bonom

Barbecue Portobello Quesadillas

This smoky mushroom-filled quesadilla is reminiscent of pulled pork. A touch of chipotle chile pepper adds extra heat. Serve with coleslaw and guacamole.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Grilled Vegetable Pitas

Perfect for outdoor dining, these pitas are filled with grilled vegetables and tangy feta cheese and make for easy, no-utensil noshing.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Collards & Portobello Grilled Cheese

Meaty portobello mushrooms and sautéed collards turn this easy grilled cheese recipe into a healthy meal. If you don't have Dijonnaise on hand, make your own by stirring 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard into 3 tablespoons mayonnaise.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Portobello & Beef Patty Melt

This diner classic gets a makeover by replacing some of the ground beef with finely chopped portobello mushrooms, which add moisture and flavor. We like a smear of pickle relish on top, but you could try chutney, mustard or hot pepper relish in its place.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Crispy Portobello Cutlets with Caramelized Onions & Blue Cheese

Portobello mushroom cutlets get steak-house treatment--caramelized onions and blue cheese--in this healthy vegetarian dinner recipe. Serve the mushroom “steaks” with a baked potato and creamed spinach.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Spanish-Style Brunch Stuffed Portabellos

Portabello mushrooms are commonly served as a main dish--either as a replacement for a burger, or baked and stuffed. In this recipe the mushroom caps hold a delicious mixture of potatoes, onions, sweet peppers and chorizo sausage, as well as a cheesy-egg omelet.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Grilled Portobellos with Chopped Salad

This salad of grilled vegetables and beans tossed with lemon and dill tops grilled portobello mushrooms smothered in melted fontina cheese for a healthy vegetarian main course.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Portobello Paillards with Spinach, White Beans & Caramelized Onions

Portobello mushrooms are so meaty that even carnivores will be satisfied with this lusty vegetarian dish. Instead of pounding the caps, we weigh them down in the skillet to flatten them while they cook.
By Victoria Abbott Riccardi

Barbecue Portobello Quesadillas for Two

This smoky mushroom-filled quesadilla is reminiscent of pulled pork. A touch of chipotle chile pepper adds extra heat. Serve with coleslaw and guacamole.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Beef Tenderloin Steaks with Brandied Mushrooms

Brandied mushrooms go perfectly with a nice, juicy steak. This recipe uses coffee and a touch of balsamic vinegar to intensify the flavoring in the brandied portobello mushrooms.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Alpine Mushroom Pasta

In northern Italy, the influences of neighboring Austria and Switzerland are apparent in dishes like this pasta featuring Savoy cabbage and mushrooms in a light wine sauce. Serve with Caesar salad and bread sticks.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Sirloin & Portobello Stew

Meaty mushrooms and tender sirloin are a perfect pair in this richly flavored stew. Make it a meal: We like to make this with a hearty zinfandel and enjoy a glass with the meal. Look for a crusty jalapeño cheddar bread to dip into the rich broth.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Cheesesteaks with Peppers and Onions

Don't forget the cheesesteaks! This version is so flavorful, you won't believe it's light enough for your special diet.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Black Bean & Hominy Succotash with Barbecued Portobello Mushrooms

Here smoky-flavored grilled mushrooms are served over a black-bean-and-hominy succotash. Serve with: Cornbread and an avocado-and-tomato salad.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen
