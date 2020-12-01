Healthy Sage Recipes

Herb-Roasted Turkey
This easy method produces all the good looks and moist flavor you dream of in an oven-roasted turkey. Make sure you show this beauty off at the table before you carve it. Garnish your serving platter with fresh herb sprigs and citrus wedges for a show-stopping Thanksgiving turkey.
White Bean-Sage Cauliflower Gnocchi
Turn lower-carb cauliflower gnocchi into a complete and satisfying meal with this riff on classic brown butter and sage gnocchi. We added beans to amp up the fiber and protein for a fast and healthy dinner.
Slow-Cooker Lemon, Garlic & Sage Chicken
When making a whole, slow-cooker chicken, it's best to buy a better-quality chicken such as one from a farm stand. The flavor and texture of the bird will hold up best over the long cook time. Also, leaving the skin on during cooking will ensure that the chicken stays moist. If you have leftover chicken, use it for a chicken soup or in a chicken salad sandwich. For a beautiful presentation, serve the chicken surrounded by fresh sage leaves and roasted, halved lemons and garlic heads.
Gnocchi with Truffle Parmesan Sauce
This gnocchi recipe was created by chef Fabio Viviani of Siena Tavern in Chicago. No need for homemade gnocchi when you can dress up store-bought pasta with this special sauce. A bit of truffle oil is the magic ingredient that turns pillowy gnocchi into an extraordinary dish with minimal effort. You can find it in most well-stocked supermarkets near other flavored oils.
Spatchcock Turkey with Sage & Thyme
When it comes to cooking a whole turkey quickly and evenly, spatchcocking--removing the entire backbone from the bird and splaying it open--is a great technique. This skin on this spatchcocked turkey gets crispy and browned because nearly all of the skin is exposed. This recipe uses a simple blend of oil, fresh herbs and spices for classic roasted turkey flavor. Look for a small turkey, about 12 pounds, as it fits better in most roasting pans.
Two Simple Herb-Roasted Chickens
We've included a basic herb combination in this recipe for roasting two chickens at once, but season your chicken with whatever herbs you like. Though we like to roast two chickens at once, you can also easily halve all the ingredients and just roast one.
Mediterranean Herb Mix
In the Mediterranean region, blends of dried locally grown herbs are common. This version is ideal for vegetables, seafood, poultry, and pork.
Fig & Walnut Wild Rice Dressing
This gluten-free dressing (or stuffing, if you prefer) leans on a blend of brown and wild rice for a complex nutty flavor. Look for dried Mission figs in the bulk aisle or with the packaged dried fruit in your grocery store. You can swap in dried cherries or cranberries if you can't find dried figs.
Roasted Turkey Legs
Roasted turkey legs are a great alternative to a full turkey when your holiday gathering is small. Here, we stick with all the traditional Thanksgiving flavors using only dark meat that stays moist when it's cooked. A simple pan gravy pulled together while the turkey legs rest completes the dish. (This recipe serves 8 but is easily halved to serve 4—or 2 with plenty of leftovers.)
Sage Tea
Fresh sage is an aromatic herb perfect for making flavorful caffeine-free tea. Herbalists say sage tea may even settle upset stomachs and soothe sore throats. Plus, the honey in this tea recipe can also help calm a cough.
Sagey Gin Gimlet
Bright and refreshing, this gin gimlet is made with sage-infused simple syrup and muddled fresh sage. This light and festive cocktail is perfect for fall gatherings, such as Thanksgiving. This recipe makes enough simple syrup for about 8 cocktails and can easily be doubled for a crowd.
Goat Cheese Crostini with Mushrooms & Brown Butter
Serve these savory herbed crostini with a big green salad. Looking for a heartier meal? Top each toast with a poached or fried egg.