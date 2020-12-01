Healthy Sage Recipes

Find healthy, delicious sage recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Herb-Roasted Turkey

Rating: Unrated
13
This easy method produces all the good looks and moist flavor you dream of in an oven-roasted turkey. Make sure you show this beauty off at the table before you carve it. Garnish your serving platter with fresh herb sprigs and citrus wedges for a show-stopping Thanksgiving turkey.
By Jessie Price

White Bean-Sage Cauliflower Gnocchi

Rating: Unrated
5
Turn lower-carb cauliflower gnocchi into a complete and satisfying meal with this riff on classic brown butter and sage gnocchi. We added beans to amp up the fiber and protein for a fast and healthy dinner.
By Joyce Hendley

Slow-Cooker Lemon, Garlic & Sage Chicken

When making a whole, slow-cooker chicken, it's best to buy a better-quality chicken such as one from a farm stand. The flavor and texture of the bird will hold up best over the long cook time. Also, leaving the skin on during cooking will ensure that the chicken stays moist. If you have leftover chicken, use it for a chicken soup or in a chicken salad sandwich. For a beautiful presentation, serve the chicken surrounded by fresh sage leaves and roasted, halved lemons and garlic heads.
By Cooking Light

Gnocchi with Truffle Parmesan Sauce

Rating: Unrated
3
This gnocchi recipe was created by chef Fabio Viviani of Siena Tavern in Chicago. No need for homemade gnocchi when you can dress up store-bought pasta with this special sauce. A bit of truffle oil is the magic ingredient that turns pillowy gnocchi into an extraordinary dish with minimal effort. You can find it in most well-stocked supermarkets near other flavored oils.
By Fabio Viviani

Spatchcock Turkey with Sage & Thyme

Rating: Unrated
3
When it comes to cooking a whole turkey quickly and evenly, spatchcocking--removing the entire backbone from the bird and splaying it open--is a great technique. This skin on this spatchcocked turkey gets crispy and browned because nearly all of the skin is exposed. This recipe uses a simple blend of oil, fresh herbs and spices for classic roasted turkey flavor. Look for a small turkey, about 12 pounds, as it fits better in most roasting pans.
By Carolyn Casner

Two Simple Herb-Roasted Chickens

We've included a basic herb combination in this recipe for roasting two chickens at once, but season your chicken with whatever herbs you like. Though we like to roast two chickens at once, you can also easily halve all the ingredients and just roast one.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Mediterranean Herb Mix

In the Mediterranean region, blends of dried locally grown herbs are common. This version is ideal for vegetables, seafood, poultry, and pork.
By Amy Riolo

Fig & Walnut Wild Rice Dressing

This gluten-free dressing (or stuffing, if you prefer) leans on a blend of brown and wild rice for a complex nutty flavor. Look for dried Mission figs in the bulk aisle or with the packaged dried fruit in your grocery store. You can swap in dried cherries or cranberries if you can't find dried figs.
By Lauren Grant

Roasted Turkey Legs

Roasted turkey legs are a great alternative to a full turkey when your holiday gathering is small. Here, we stick with all the traditional Thanksgiving flavors using only dark meat that stays moist when it's cooked. A simple pan gravy pulled together while the turkey legs rest completes the dish. (This recipe serves 8 but is easily halved to serve 4—or 2 with plenty of leftovers.)

Sage Tea

Fresh sage is an aromatic herb perfect for making flavorful caffeine-free tea. Herbalists say sage tea may even settle upset stomachs and soothe sore throats. Plus, the honey in this tea recipe can also help calm a cough.
By Carolyn Casner

Sagey Gin Gimlet

Rating: Unrated
2
Bright and refreshing, this gin gimlet is made with sage-infused simple syrup and muddled fresh sage. This light and festive cocktail is perfect for fall gatherings, such as Thanksgiving. This recipe makes enough simple syrup for about 8 cocktails and can easily be doubled for a crowd.
By Sylvia Fountaine

Goat Cheese Crostini with Mushrooms & Brown Butter

Serve these savory herbed crostini with a big green salad. Looking for a heartier meal? Top each toast with a poached or fried egg.
By Breana Killeen

Inspiration and Ideas

Root Vegetable Stew with Herbed Dumplings

Root Vegetable Stew with Herbed Dumplings

Rating: Unrated
11
This root vegetable stew is flecked with sausage and topped with whole-wheat herbed dumplings. Turn up the heat by using hot Italian sausage or make it crowd-pleasing with sweet sausage. If you find beets or turnips with their greens still attached, the greens of one bunch should yield just enough for this dish. Otherwise use whatever dark leafy greens look fresh at the market.
Roasted Rutabagas with Lemon-Brown Butter Sauce & Crispy Sage

Roasted Rutabagas with Lemon-Brown Butter Sauce & Crispy Sage

Roasted rutabagas become rich and creamy when roasted whole. Then we halve and pan-fry them for a delectable textural juxtaposition. These root vegetables are often waxed to maintain freshness--you'll be able to feel it. It's easy to remove the wax with a quick dip in boiling water, making the skin edible again. Serve the rutabagas as a side or vegetarian appetizer for a special meal, such as Thanksgiving dinner.
Roasted Cherry Tomato & Sage Sauce

Roasted Cherry Tomato & Sage Sauce

Roast Herbed Turkey with 4-Ingredient Caribbean Stuffing

Roast Herbed Turkey with 4-Ingredient Caribbean Stuffing

Farro Risotto with Butternut Squash

Farro Risotto with Butternut Squash

Cranberry & Herb Turkey Burgers

Cranberry & Herb Turkey Burgers

Rating: Unrated
4

Quick Hamburger Soup

Rating: Unrated
1

Combine extra-lean ground beef and turkey breast with vegetables and herbs in this low-calorie, low-fat, diabetic main dish soup.

All Healthy Sage Recipes

Canapés with Peach, Sage & Prosciutto

Rating: Unrated
1
There are endless ways to change up these canapés--plums and tarragon, cherries and mint, apricots and chervil. Mix 6 ounces of softened goat cheese with 1 tablespoon honey if you can't find honey chèvre.
By Stacey Ballis

Whole Roasted Lemon-Herb Chicken on a Bed of Vegetables

Rating: Unrated
4
When you season roast chicken under the skin, as in this recipe, the meat itself gets flavored and the skin becomes nicely browned and crisp. Here, the chicken is roasted on a bed of carrots, turnips and celeriac--but any mixture of root vegetables will work. You'll need about 8 cups of chopped or cubed vegetables.
By Bruce Aidells

Herb-Roasted Turkey with Calvados Gravy

Bay leaves in the dry rub and fresh sage guarantee that this easy turkey recipe has tons of flavor. Leaving the turkey uncovered in the fridge creates the crispiest skin. Look for a heritage, organic or natural turkey, which won't contain the sodium solution that's pumped into most conventional turkeys.
By Lia Huber

Honeynut Squash Casserole with Sage Marshmallow Topping

This honeynut squash recipe is bound to satisfy anyone at your Thanksgiving table. Once only available to chefs, honeynut squash (think: super-sweet butternuts) are now sold at farmers’ markets and some grocery stores in the fall.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Braised Summer Vegetables with a Green Herb Sauce

Rating: Unrated
1
This sophisticated dish of braised summer vegetables--beans, tomatoes, bell pepper, carrots and more--drizzled with a pestolike sauce made from garden-fresh herbs was inspired by a stroll through the farmers' market. Feel free to mix up the produce based on what you have on hand, and make extra sauce since it freezes well and is perfect for tossing with pasta or swirling into soups. If they're available, try adding fresh fava beans or other shell beans to bump up the protein in this quintessential summer dish.
By Deborah Madison

Herbed Potato Bread

Rating: Unrated
2
This distinctive loaf boasts a beautiful bouquet of herbs baked into the crust. Flavored with more herbs, it's a fine accompaniment to savory dishes, but is also delicious toasted, with honey.
By Patsy Jamieson

Italian Seasoning

Italian seasoning is easy to make homemade: just combine a few classic Italian dried herbs--like oregano and basil--and you're on your way to sprinkling flavor on anything you cook. It's not just for Italian food! It works just as well sprinkled into scrambled eggs as it does in pasta sauce.
By Sonja Overhiser

Olive Oil & Herb Mashed Potatoes

In this healthy mashed potato recipe, we flavor the mashed potatoes with an herb-infused olive oil. These green–specked mashed potatoes taste great with pan-seared pork chops or chicken.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Dijon Turkey with Apple-Sage Wheat Berries

The turkey tenderloin in this recipe marinates in a Dijon mustard and sage mixture while the wheat berries cook in the slow cooker. Then they're both combined with apple wedges and cooked just a bit longer with the marinade. Delicious!
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Lemon-Sage Pork Salad with Red Hot Pepper Vinaigrette

Avocado and black beans pump up the nutrients and fiber in this main-dish pork salad recipe.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Herb-Bran Muffins

Customize these muffins by using your favorite herb, and then pair them with a frittata or omelet.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Grilled Summer Vegetable Salad with Herbed Vinaigrette

Make use of your entire grill surface the next time you're grilling chicken, fish, or pork. These vegetables are simple to prepare and cook on the grill alongside your main dish. They're topped with a delicious herbed vinaigrette and make a wonderful low-calorie side dish.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Herbed White Bean Puree

Rating: Unrated
1
A velvety puree of white beans makes a fiber-rich alternative to mashed potatoes. Serve with lamb chops or steak.
By Leslie Glover Pendleton

Creamy Vegan Butternut Squash Carbonara

Rating: Unrated
2
Carbonara, traditionally bathed in eggs, gets a vegan makeover using roasted and pureed butternut squash instead to make it ultra-creamy. A topping of ground almonds, garlic and sage gives it texture and an herby, savory flavor in place of the cheese and bacon.
By Hilary Meyer

Herb-Crusted Pork Rib Roast

This pork roast is coated in a generous mustardy-mixture of parsley, thyme, rosemary and sage. As the meat cooks on the grill, the mustard and herbs form a divine crust which smells amazing and tastes even better.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Sage and Cream Turkey Fettuccine

Fat-free sour cream adds extra richness without a lot of calories and fat to this quick turkey and pasta dinner for two.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Wild Mushroom & Sage Pizzettas

Rating: Unrated
3
The pungent herb sage is quite versatile, pairing well with pork, chicken, citrus and here with wild mushrooms on this earthy-flavored pizza. Dried sage will do, but is not as aromatic as fresh. Try this pizza as a light main course or cut into wedges and serve as an appetizer.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Crusty Herbed Chicken

Rating: Unrated
2
A crunchy crust of crumbs and minced herbs seals in the natural juices.
By Ann Lovejoy
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from http://www.eatingwell.com