Healthy Dill Recipes

Find healthy, delicious dill recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Easy Salmon Cakes with Arugula Salad

Rating: Unrated
1
After making the salmon cakes, we firm them up for 5 minutes in the freezer before cooking so they don't fall apart when they hit the hot oil. You can also make these salmon cakes with canned salmon to make them pantry- and budget-friendly.
By Adam Dolge

Dill Mustard Sauce

Rating: Unrated
1
This tangy mustard-dill sauce recipe is delicious served with smoked salmon, used as a vegetable dip or spread on a sandwich.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Air-Fryer Salmon Cakes

Rating: Unrated
2
These air-fried salmon patties are reminiscent of classic salmon croquettes, crispy on the outside and pillowy tender on the inside. Look for canned or jarred salmon that has less than 50 milligrams of sodium per serving, and don't be afraid of varieties that have bones. They're easy to remove.
By Adam Hickman

Chicken Cutlets with Artichokes & Lemon-Dill Sauce

Rating: Unrated
3
You won't want to let a drop of this creamy lemon sauce go to waste. Serve with rice pilaf or roasted potatoes to soak it all up.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Lemon & Dill Chicken

Rating: Unrated
46
Fresh lemon and dill create a quick Greek-inspired pan sauce for simple sautéed chicken breasts. Make it a meal: Serve with roasted broccoli and whole-wheat orzo.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

One-Pot Pasta with Tuna

Rating: Unrated
7
Use the one-pot pasta cooking method to make this tuna pasta recipe that calls for just 5 ingredients and is ready in just over half an hour. For extra crunch and a tuna noodle casserole feel, sprinkle this speedy pasta dish with toasted whole-wheat panko breadcrumbs.
By Joy Howard

Chicken Noodle Soup with Dill

Rating: Unrated
29
Chicken noodle soup is undeniably comfort food for many people (especially when they're not feeling well) and this version gets a healthful update. Whole-wheat egg noodles add fiber and nutrients and reduced-sodium chicken broth cuts the sodium. By all means use homemade chicken broth if you have it.
By Deidre Senior

Tuna, White Bean & Dill Salad

Rating: Unrated
1
Take canned tuna to new heights by adding cannellini beans, red onion and dill, tossing it in a lemon-pepper-Dijon dressing and serving it over a spinach salad with canned beets.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Roasted Chicken Thighs, Potatoes & Scallions with Herb Vinaigrette

Rating: Unrated
1
Roasting chicken thighs directly on top of the vegetables bastes the scallions and potatoes with delicious drippings in this healthy dinner recipe. Serve with steamed broccoli, sautéed spinach or a mixed green salad.
By Carolyn Casner

Lemon-Dill Green Beans

Rating: Unrated
14
This lemon and dill vinaigrette is a natural complement to green beans. It's also great tossed with steamed asparagus or drizzled over sliced fresh tomatoes. To make this recipe serve 10, multiply all the ingredients by 2 1/2: Use 2 1/2 pounds green beans, 3 tablespoons dill, 2 1/2 tablespoons each shallot, oil and lemon juice, 2 1/2 teaspoons mustard and 3/4 teaspoon each salt and pepper.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Roasted Salmon & Asparagus with Dill-Mustard Sauce

The classic pairing of dill and roasted salmon gets an upgrade with a tangy mustard-caper sauce.
By Hilary Meyer

Beet Salad with Feta & Dill

The sweet, earthy flavor of beets shines alongside tangy feta and fresh dill in this easy Greek-inspired beet salad. If you don't have time to roast beets, look for precooked beets in the fresh produce section.
By Carolyn Casner

Inspiration and Ideas

Fresh Herb & Lemon Bulgur Pilaf

Fresh Herb & Lemon Bulgur Pilaf

Rating: Unrated
5
This pilaf, made with nutty bulgur, gets plenty of bright flavor from fresh dill, mint, parsley, ginger and lemon.
Creamy Dill Sauce

Creamy Dill Sauce

Rating: Unrated
15
Cutting mayonnaise with yogurt is an excellent technique for reducing calories and fat. Here, it makes a simple sauce that goes perfectly with delicate preparations.
Herb Vinaigrette

Herb Vinaigrette

Rating: Unrated
1
Smoked Trout Crackers with Lemon-Dill Mayonnaise

Smoked Trout Crackers with Lemon-Dill Mayonnaise

Rating: Unrated
1
Smoked Whitefish Salad

Smoked Whitefish Salad

Lemon & Dill Chicken Noodle Soup

Lemon & Dill Chicken Noodle Soup

Herbed Lamb Chops with Greek Couscous Salad

Rating: Unrated
1

Lamb loin chops are a healthy alternative to the more popular and more fatty lamb shoulder chops. The loin chops have quite enough flavor to stand up to this herbaceous couscous.

All Healthy Dill Recipes

Brown Butter & Dill Brussels Sprouts

Rating: Unrated
1
When you brown butter, as in this recipe, the flavor intensifies so adding just a little to Brussels sprouts still makes a big impact.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Quick Pickled Zucchini Ribbons

Lively tasting quick pickled zucchini is a nice addition to any summer lunch or dinner spread. Cutting the zucchini into long strips makes for a pretty presentation.
By Adam Dolge

Oven-Roasted Fish with Peas and Tomatoes

This flavorful one-dish meal is easy enough for a weeknight family meal but special enough to serve at a dinner party.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Air-Fryer Zucchini Chips

Rating: Unrated
1
These crispy air-fryer zucchini chips are delicious paired with the creamy dill dipping sauce--or any sauce you have on hand. And the best part? The air fryer delivers a crispy crunch without having to pile on the oil like traditional fryers do.
By Karen Rankin

Spinach-Feta Dip with Dill

Try this spinach dip, spiked with fresh dill and briny feta cheese, as a sandwich spread--or serve alongside crackers or crudité.
By Carolyn Casner

Salmon & Spring Vegetables with Dill

This 20-minute salmon, asparagus, and new potato dinner for two is cooked in the microwave to save time.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Crispy Chicken Schnitzel with Herb-Brown Butter

Rating: Unrated
3
This healthy recipe for crispy chicken schnitzel involves coating the chicken breasts with fresh whole-wheat breadcrumbs and oven “frying” using a mist of olive oil cooking spray instead of frying in lots of oil. Serve on a bed of mixed greens or with mashed potatoes.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Marinated Yogurt Cheese

By draining the liquid whey out of yogurt, you can make a "cheese" with the texture of soft cream cheese. Here it's turned into a savory spread with dried herbs. Avoid using regular yogurt containing additives like modified food starch, vegetable gums or gelatin; these thickeners inhibit the release of the whey. Serve this with crusty French bread or crackers.
By Rux Martin

Homemade Smoked Salmon

Impress your friends and family by learning how to smoke salmon on your grill. Making homemade smoked salmon is surprisingly easy and requires just 45 minutes of active time and a handful of ingredients. Serve the salmon with bagels and cream cheese, flake it over a salad or use it in your favorite recipes that call for smoked salmon.
By Robby Melvin

Dill Salmon Quiche

When you're searching for something different to serve for a light supper, lunch, or brunch, this dill-accented quiche is a tasty solution.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Lemon-Dill Green Bean & Baby Potato Salad

Rating: Unrated
1
Pressed for time? This one-dish side combines potato salad and green beans, so all you need to add is a main dish. Use multicolored baby potatoes, if available, to add even more color to this salad. Serve this salad along with grilled chicken or fish for a healthy dinner that's full of summer flavors.
By Beth Lipton

Mashed Chickpea Salad with Dill & Capers

Rating: Unrated
1
This creamy yet light vegan salad is full of bright, herby goodness. On its own, it's great to serve alongside a sandwich or veggie burger in place of potato salad or coleslaw. You can also make it into a light lunch by adding a handful of arugula to enjoy it as a green salad. Double the recipe and refrigerate to have on hand throughout the week.
By Carolyn Casner

Cucumber-Dill Sauce

Yogurt replaces sour cream in a sauce recipe that pays tribute to Alaska's Russian heritage. Serve with fish or chicken, or set out as a dip with crackers and vegetables.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Artichokes with Lemon & Dill

Rating: Unrated
2
These simply prepared artichokes can be served at room temperature or chilled. Serve as a first course or as a side dish with grilled chicken or fish.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chicken with Sugar Snap Peas & Spring Herbs

Rating: Unrated
18
Quick-cooking chicken cutlets are paired with an elegant but easy light sauce of sugar snap peas and artichoke hearts. This dish can be made without the sprouted beans, but is especially delicious with them--if you have extras, try them on a salad.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Lemony Carrot Salad

Rating: Unrated
5
Tangy lemon and fresh dill make a bright dressing for shredded carrots.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Lemon Shrimp & Orzo Salad

Consider making a double batch of this easy pasta salad--it's delicious the next day. The orzo will absorb the dressing as it sits, so add a little more olive oil and lemon juice if you'd like.
By Adam Dolge

Dilled Salmon & Asparagus Soup

This delicious salmon soup is a pleasing plethora of taste and texture. Roasted salmon and asparagus, delicious dill and fresh spinach form the base of the soup, and each bowl is served with a dollop of smooth sour cream, crunchy toasted rye croutons and cool, crisp cucumber pieces.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Salmon Cakes with Olives, Lemon & Dill

Rating: Unrated
8
Studded with briny olives, bright lemon zest and a touch of dill, this healthy, easy salmon cake recipe is perfect for dinner and for freezing. Whether you serve the salmon cakes on a bun like a burger with lettuce and tomato or paired with a mixed green salad, try a dollop of reduced-fat mayo mixed with lemon juice on top.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Lemon-Dill Cauliflower & Broccoli

This lemony side dish of steamed cauliflower and broccoli florets goes perfectly with poultry or fish.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Refrigerator Pickles

You can make this easy refrigerator pickle recipe with all sorts of vegetables, not just cucumbers--try carrots, fennel, beets and green beans too. Since these pickles are meant to be eaten within a few weeks, the brine doesn't need to be canning strength. In this case, that means way less salt and a mild blend of vinegar and water, all of which allows the flavors of your vegetables to shine through.
By Sarah Simms Hendrix

Herbed Zucchini Soup

Rating: Unrated
34
This is one of the few soups that make the cut in summer. Serve it chilled to take the edge off a hot August night.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Herb Cream Cheese

This creamy herb cream cheese recipe makes the perfect savory spread for bagels with smoked salmon or as a condiment on a sandwich or wrap.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Creamy Cucumber Dill Soup

A combination of avocado and yogurt gives juicy cucumber just the right amount of creaminess in this rich chilled cucumber soup.
By Devon O'Brien
