Healthy Tuna Steak Recipes

Parchment Packet Baked Tuna Steaks & Vegetables with Creamy Dijon-Turmeric Sauce
How to bake fish perfectly? Wrapping the fish and vegetables in parchment packets creates steam that keeps the tuna moist while it cooks. Plus, it's a fun presentation.
Pistachio-Crusted Tuna Steaks
Pistachio crust teams up with a savory mustard-dill sauce for an exceptional tuna dish. Choose “sushi grade” tuna steaks if you prefer a milder flavor. Make it a meal: Serve with brown rice and steamed broccolini.
Grilled Fish with Garlic Marinade
This aromatic marinade can be paired with fish, poultry, or meat. It's easy to make in a blender.
Plank-Grilled Tuna Steaks
This Asian-inspired grilled tuna recipe is bursting with zesty ginger-lime flavor. Place any leftover ginger, unpeeled, in a freezer bag. It freezes well, and you can peel and grate it as needed from its frozen state.
Tuna Pasta with Olives & Artichokes
Here we toss grilled tuna with pasta, artichoke hearts, green olives and tomatoes. Grilling the tuna gives this ultra-fresh pasta dish a subtle smokiness. But if you're pressed for time, try canned tuna in place of the grilled fish.
Turkish Seared Tuna with Bulgur & Chickpea Salad
This healthy tuna recipe combines many of Turkey's most beloved foods and flavors--fresh fish, olive oil, lemon juice, fresh herbs and chickpeas. Cooking for two? Flake the two leftover tuna steaks and mix them into the remaining bulgur salad, then serve over lettuce for lunch the next day.
Tuscan Tuna with Tomato Salad
A fresh marinated tomato and fennel salad serves as the perfect base for these grilled tuna steaks. This is a 20-minute meal that you'll be proud to serve to family and guests.
Hanoi-Style Tuna Patty Salad
This tuna-patty-topped salad, featuring rice noodles, fresh herbs and lots of fresh vegetables, deliciously exemplifies the Vietnamese approach to healthy eating.
Grilled Tuna with Olive Relish
A simple relish of parsley and olives jazzes up grilled tuna. Make it a meal: Serve with grilled vegetables and steamed new potatoes.
Tuna Steaks Provencal
A colorful mixture of yellow and red bell peppers, red onion, tomatoes and olives is a quick and flavorful topping for simple tuna steaks.
Fresh Tuna Salad with Tropical Fruits
Colorful and sweet tropical fruit contrasts with slightly bitter salad greens and meaty tuna steak in this healthy main-dish salad recipe. Good-quality tuna is key to the success of this fish recipe. The secret to buying fresh fish is to ask to smell it: the tuna should smell briny, clean and fresh, like the ocean on a spring morning, not like the tidal flats on a hot summer afternoon. Do not use fresh pineapple juice, which has an enzyme that “cooks” the fish as it marinates.