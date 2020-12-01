Healthy Tuna Steak Recipes

Find healthy, delicious tuna steak recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Parchment Packet Baked Tuna Steaks & Vegetables with Creamy Dijon-Turmeric Sauce

How to bake fish perfectly? Wrapping the fish and vegetables in parchment packets creates steam that keeps the tuna moist while it cooks. Plus, it's a fun presentation.
By Breana Killeen

Pistachio-Crusted Tuna Steaks

Rating: Unrated
3
Pistachio crust teams up with a savory mustard-dill sauce for an exceptional tuna dish. Choose “sushi grade” tuna steaks if you prefer a milder flavor. Make it a meal: Serve with brown rice and steamed broccolini.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Grilled Fish with Garlic Marinade

This aromatic marinade can be paired with fish, poultry, or meat. It's easy to make in a blender.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Plank-Grilled Tuna Steaks

This Asian-inspired grilled tuna recipe is bursting with zesty ginger-lime flavor. Place any leftover ginger, unpeeled, in a freezer bag. It freezes well, and you can peel and grate it as needed from its frozen state.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Tuna Pasta with Olives & Artichokes

Rating: Unrated
9
Here we toss grilled tuna with pasta, artichoke hearts, green olives and tomatoes. Grilling the tuna gives this ultra-fresh pasta dish a subtle smokiness. But if you're pressed for time, try canned tuna in place of the grilled fish.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Turkish Seared Tuna with Bulgur & Chickpea Salad

Rating: Unrated
1
This healthy tuna recipe combines many of Turkey's most beloved foods and flavors--fresh fish, olive oil, lemon juice, fresh herbs and chickpeas. Cooking for two? Flake the two leftover tuna steaks and mix them into the remaining bulgur salad, then serve over lettuce for lunch the next day.
By Amy Riolo

Tuscan Tuna with Tomato Salad

A fresh marinated tomato and fennel salad serves as the perfect base for these grilled tuna steaks. This is a 20-minute meal that you'll be proud to serve to family and guests.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Hanoi-Style Tuna Patty Salad

Rating: Unrated
2
This tuna-patty-topped salad, featuring rice noodles, fresh herbs and lots of fresh vegetables, deliciously exemplifies the Vietnamese approach to healthy eating.
By Bruce Aidells

Grilled Tuna with Olive Relish

Rating: Unrated
5
A simple relish of parsley and olives jazzes up grilled tuna. Make it a meal: Serve with grilled vegetables and steamed new potatoes.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Tuna Steaks Provencal

Rating: Unrated
2
A colorful mixture of yellow and red bell peppers, red onion, tomatoes and olives is a quick and flavorful topping for simple tuna steaks.
By Lucia Watson

Fettuccine with Fresh Tuna Sauce

Rating: Unrated
3
Fresh tuna, tomatoes and garlic make a rich and hearty pasta dish.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Fresh Tuna Salad with Tropical Fruits

Colorful and sweet tropical fruit contrasts with slightly bitter salad greens and meaty tuna steak in this healthy main-dish salad recipe. Good-quality tuna is key to the success of this fish recipe. The secret to buying fresh fish is to ask to smell it: the tuna should smell briny, clean and fresh, like the ocean on a spring morning, not like the tidal flats on a hot summer afternoon. Do not use fresh pineapple juice, which has an enzyme that “cooks” the fish as it marinates.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Inspiration and Ideas

Fresh Tuna Souvlaki

Fresh Tuna Souvlaki

Lemon, garlic and oregano infuse this marinade with lots of authentic Greek flavor. Make it a meal: Serve with Cucumber-Yogurt Salad and warm whole-wheat pita.
Slow-Cooker Tuna Steaks with Escarole-Chickpea Salad

Slow-Cooker Tuna Steaks with Escarole-Chickpea Salad

This fish salad is a unique twist on traditional slow-cooker fare. The slow-cooker tuna steaks carry the bright lemon and rosemary flavors well, which result in an aromatic and fresh fish that perfectly complements the lettuce and chickpeas. Chill it for an easy work lunch the next day. Garnish with fresh rosemary leaves, if desired.
Tuna with Ginger, Papaya & Red Pepper Salsa

Tuna with Ginger, Papaya & Red Pepper Salsa

Rating: Unrated
1
Seared Tuna & Watercress with Scallion-Ginger Relish

Seared Tuna & Watercress with Scallion-Ginger Relish

Rating: Unrated
2
Tuna with Oranges & Shiitakes

Tuna with Oranges & Shiitakes

Warm Salad of Thyme-Crusted Tuna & Arugula

Warm Salad of Thyme-Crusted Tuna & Arugula

Grilled Tuna, Orange & Jicama Salad with Red Onion Dressing

Rating: Unrated
1

This dinner salad is anything but ordinary! Crunchy jicama, sweet oranges, grilled tuna and a Mexican-inspired dressing combine to really fire up your taste buds.

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from http://www.eatingwell.com