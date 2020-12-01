Healthy Tuna Steak Recipes

Fresh Tuna Salad with Tropical Fruits

Colorful and sweet tropical fruit contrasts with slightly bitter salad greens and meaty tuna steak in this healthy main-dish salad recipe. Good-quality tuna is key to the success of this fish recipe. The secret to buying fresh fish is to ask to smell it: the tuna should smell briny, clean and fresh, like the ocean on a spring morning, not like the tidal flats on a hot summer afternoon. Do not use fresh pineapple juice, which has an enzyme that “cooks” the fish as it marinates.