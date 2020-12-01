Healthy Fried Catfish Recipes

Find healthy, delicious fried catfish recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Louisiana Catfish with Okra & Corn

Rating: Unrated
13
Purchased Cajun or Creole seasoning flavors both the catfish and vegetables in this 30-minute dinner. This dish is best with fresh vegetables, but we were pleasantly surprised at how well it turned out with frozen okra and corn. Serve with cheese grits and a green salad.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Catfish Amandine

Rating: Unrated
11
Here, we use healthier extra-virgin olive oil with a bit of butter added for its flavor instead of the tablespoons of butter usually used to make classic “amandine” sauce for pan-fried catfish fillets. The results are delicately flavored and have only a third of the calories, fat and sodium of a classic version.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Cajun Catfish Salad with Crispy Polenta

Catfish has a sweet, mild taste, so we flavor it with Cajun seasoning and pair it with crispy polenta. This is one unique meal you'll want to make over and over again.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Black Bean-Garlic Catfish

This dish is great for folks who are on the fence about catfish because the pungent black bean-garlic sauce balances the fish's strong flavor. Serve with udon noodles or brown rice and sauteed broccoli with ginger broccoli.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Catfish Courtbouillon

Cajun courtbouillon (pronounced koo-bee-yon) is a vegetable-and-fish stew recipe. In this healthy catfish recipe from Louisiana native chef Donald Link, the catfish and stew are combined at the end, making for a pretty presentation and keeping the catfish nice and crispy.
By Donald Link

Catfish & Potato Hash for Two

Rating: Unrated
1
Hash isn't just for corned beef. It's also great made with catfish--or other flaky white fish. Any ham adds flavor to the hash, but we think a higher-quality smoked ham will give you the biggest flavor-bang for your buck. Serve with a poached egg on top and a green salad.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from http://www.eatingwell.com