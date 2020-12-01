Baked Chicken Thigh Recipes

Find healthy, delicious baked chicken thigh recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Honey-Garlic Chicken Thighs with Carrots & Broccoli

In this easy and healthy dinner recipe, sweet and savory baked honey-garlic chicken thighs come with a side of veggies that cook on the same sheet pan as the chicken. The honey-soy-garlic marinade for the chicken does double duty as an irresistible sauce to drizzle over everything. Lining your baking sheet with foil will protect your pan from the sticky honey-soy-garlic sauce, so cleanup will be a breeze too. If you can't find small carrots, cut medium carrots in half lengthwise.
By Sarah Epperson

Slab Chicken Potpie

Slab fruit pies are all the rage for summer parties, so why not give classic chicken potpie the same treatment and create buzz at a cool-weather gathering as well. Premade pie crusts and frozen veggies make this chicken dinner easy to prepare without sacrificing flavor.
By Adam Hickman

Skillet Lemon Chicken & Potatoes with Kale

This easy one-pan skillet-roasted lemon chicken is perfect for weeknight dinners. Juicy chicken thighs are cooked in the same pan as baby potatoes and kale for a satisfying meal with the added bonus of minimal cleanup.
By Carolyn Casner

Paprika Chicken Thighs with Brussels Sprouts

In this healthy chicken recipe, paprika-rubbed chicken thighs are nestled into Brussels sprouts and shallots and roasted on a sheet pan in the oven for an easy, healthy dinner. As the chicken thighs roast, the garlicky drippings flavor the Brussels sprouts and shallots. Delicious one-pan cooking! Smoked paprika adds a touch of smoky flavor--look for it at well-stocked supermarkets or in the bulk-spice section at natural-foods markets. Regular paprika can be used in its place, but doesn't add the hint of smoke.
By Breana Killeen

Slow-Cooker Chicken Pot Pie

We took all the flavors of classic pot pie and made it super-easy to pull together in the crock pot. Look for ready-to-bake biscuits with minimal ingredients to keep it healthy. Biscuits tend to be high in sodium, so we advise only half a biscuit per serving if you're watching your salt intake.
By Hilary Meyer

Lemon Chicken & Rice

This easy Persian-inspired chicken and rice dish has a beautiful golden color and a wonderful fragrance. If you have saffron in the cupboard, do add that optional pinch; just a little will enhance the flavor and aroma of the dish.
By Joyce Hendley

Oven-Barbecued Asian Chicken

This Asian “barbecued” chicken made in a casserole dish is truly finger-licking good! You can make this with 2 bone-in chicken breasts (about 12 ounces each) instead of thighs and drumsticks, if you prefer. Remove the skin and cut each chicken breast in half on the diagonal to get 4 portions about equal in weight. Serve with sautéed chard and whole-grain rice pilaf.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Easy Sesame Chicken with Green Beans

Sweet-salty hoisin sauce and nutty sesame team up in this easy meal that's cooked on one baking sheet. Serve this sesame chicken with brown rice and sliced cucumbers, drizzled with sesame oil and rice vinegar.
By Hilary Meyer

Southern-Style Oven-Fried Chicken

A blend of dried spices gives the crispy panko coating on these oven-fried chicken thighs plenty of flavor, and marinating the chicken in buttermilk makes it moist and juicy. If you don't have an oven-safe skillet, you can roast the chicken in a baking dish in Step 5. Serve with your favorite vegetables (bake them alongside the chicken to make it easy) for a healthy comfort food dinner that requires just 20 minutes of active prep time.
By Andrea Kirkland M.S., RD

Chipotle Ranch Chicken Casserole

Simplify weeknight dinnertime by transforming leftover slow-cooked chicken (see associated recipe, below) into an easy, cheesy casserole.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Baked Chicken with Onions & Leeks

Baking pieces of chicken is one of the easiest ways to put a meal on the table for your family. This mustard-glazed chicken is roasted on a bed of sliced onions, leeks and garlic that you can serve alongside it.
By Bruce Aidells

Turkish Chicken Thighs

The acidity of the yogurt helps tenderize the chicken and keep it moist. If you can't find hot paprika, substitute 2 teaspoons sweet paprika and 1/4 teaspoon cayenne.
By Victoria Abbott Riccardi

Picnic Oven-Fried Chicken

This oven-fried chicken recipe gives you all the deep-fried flavor and crunch without all the oil. Removing the skin and using our tried-and-true “oven frying” method, where we bread the chicken and then coat it with cooking spray before baking at high heat, eliminates 92 calories and 2 g of saturated fat per serving.
Chicken & Quinoa Buddha Bowls

Arrange the toppings individually on these protein-packed Buddha bowls so each bite has a contrasting taste and texture. Make big batches of the salad dressing, quinoa and roasted chicken thighs and you'll have healthy meal-prep lunches or dinners for days. Though the chicken thighs take just 15 minutes to prep, you can also make the salads with leftover chicken or store-bought cooked chicken to make prep even faster.
Jambalaya Stuffed Peppers

Tortilla Soup

Baked Piri Piri Chicken Thighs

Nashville Hot Chicken

Maple-Mustard Baked Chicken

Enjoy this crunchy chicken at home for a family supper or take it along on a picnic to eat cold-no forks and knives required! For best flavor, shop for locally raised natural chicken and real maple syrup.

Cocoa-Rubbed Chicken Thighs with Orange-Pomegranate Salsa

Make a big batch of the cocoa-infused spice rub in this healthy baked chicken thigh recipe and let it be your weeknight secret weapon. It's also great on salmon, steak and tofu. Serve with brown basmati rice or whole-wheat couscous.
By Julia Clancy

Persian Rice Pie (Tah Chin)

The bottom layer of this rice pie is all tahdig--the delectable, crispy golden rice that is the highlight of an Iranian meal. Cooking the pie on the stovetop before it goes into the oven gives the rice its signature crunch.
By Louisa Shafia

Moroccan Chicken Thighs

These chicken thighs are seasoned with a spicy mixture of chili powder, cumin, ginger and cinnamon, then browned quickly in a skillet and baked in the oven. Serve this main dish with couscous and a vegetable for a delicious Moroccan-inspired meal.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Fennel, Porcini & Chicken Cacciatore

Dried porcini give an earthy, punch to this Italian classic. Although it tastes great hot from the oven, the fennel-and-mushroom combination mellows beautifully overnight.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Kumquat Tagine

A tagine is a slow-cooked Moroccan stew (traditionally served over couscous)--but here it's quicker and (dare we say it?) tastier, thanks in large part to the bright spike of kumquats.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chicken Tagine with Pomegranates

The Moroccan word tagine, when translated simply as “stew,” hardly does justice to this beautifully fragrant, succulent one-dish meal. (Tagine is also the name of the distinctive pot in which the meal is traditionally cooked and served.) Pomegranate juice lends a tart depth of flavor to the sauce; use bottled juice and skip the garnish when the fruit is not in season. Serve with whole-wheat couscous to soak up the delicious sauce.
By Kitty Morse

Easy Chicken Enchilada Casserole

Casseroles make perfect meal-prep dinners--this enchilada version is so easy to prep ahead. The whole casserole can be built and left to hang out in the refrigerator for up to three days. Then all you have to do is bake it off on a busy night and you have a healthy dinner on the table in a jiff. The quick homemade enchilada sauce in this recipe is great when you don't have any of the canned sauce on hand--just season crushed tomatoes with spices and salt for an instant enchilada sauce.
By Katie Webster

Rhubarb, Ginger & Saffron Baked Chicken

This easy baked chicken recipe is perfect for entertaining because you can mix most of the ingredients together ahead of time. While the chicken is baking, you can throw together a salad and make couscous or rice to sop up the delicious sauce from the chicken. Red onion is key here, as it helps the rhubarb retain its pink color even when baked.
By April McGreger

Winter Squash & Chicken Tzimmes

Fresh orange juice and cinnamon infuse this winter squash and chicken stew. Tzimmes (pronounced "tsim-iss") can also be made with brisket and is often served during the Jewish New Year. A fairly sweet dish, it's said to offer wishes for a sweet year ahead.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Terra-Cotta Stewed Chicken

This is an adaptation of kedjenou, a dish usually made in a canari, or terra-cotta pot. It is sealed with a banana leaf, placed in the ashes of a fire and left to cook into a succulent stew.
By Jessica B. Harris

Tandoori Chicken

A highly seasoned yogurt marinade tenderizes these chicken thighs. Baking them at an extremely high temperature simulates a tandoori clay oven, creating a deliciously caramelized surface.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chicken Tagine with Green Olives

Chicken, lemon and green olives are a classic Moroccan flavor combination. Serve over Herbed Couscous with Tomatoes or Brown Rice & Greens.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Pesto Chicken Cauliflower Pizza & Antipasto Salad

While the antipasto salad has a distinctly retro vibe, the cauliflower-crust pizza is 100% au courant for pizza night. If you've never tried cauliflower crust, get ready to be pleasantly surprised! This recipe calls for store-bought cauliflower pizza crust, so this easy dinner comes together in just 30 minutes. This recipe makes extra roasted chicken thighs. Use the leftovers in salads and meal-prep lunches or to make Chicken & Quinoa Buddha Bowls (see Associated Recipes).
By Katie Webster

Oven Sausage Cassoulet

Creamy beans, meaty chicken thighs and smoked sausage are cooked with diced tomatoes, aromatic vegetables and spices in this hearty stew. It's a protein-packed dish the whole family will love.
By Diabetic Living Magazine
