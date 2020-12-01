Healthy BBQ & Grilled Chicken Thigh Recipes

Find healthy, delicious BBQ and grilled chicken thigh recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Chicken, Quinoa & Sweet Potato Casserole

Rating: Unrated
10
This protein-loaded chicken and sweet potato casserole dish is made with multicolored quinoa, a blend of white, red and black varieties, but any color will work.
By Robin Bashinsky

25-Minute Chicken & Veggie Enchiladas

Rating: Unrated
2
These chicken enchiladas are great for using up any veggies you have lingering in your fridge. Our chicken enchilada recipe calls for zucchini, squash and onion, but you could easily swap in spinach, onions or potatoes.
By Cooking Light

Southwestern Vegetable & Chicken Soup

Rating: Unrated
16
Who wouldn't want to eat their vegetables when they're tucked into a fragrant broth with bits of tasty chicken and spiked with a shot of fresh lime and cilantro? This healthy chicken vegetable soup seems even richer with the smoky flavor from roasted poblano peppers and garlic. Serve this healthy chicken soup recipe with tortilla chips.
By Joyce Hendley

Chicken Hummus Bowls

Rating: Unrated
1
The spiced chicken atop these bowls is ready fast with the help of the broiler. Serve with warm whole-wheat pita for scooping up extra hummus at the bottom of the bowl.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Turkish Chicken Thighs

Rating: Unrated
15
The acidity of the yogurt helps tenderize the chicken and keep it moist. If you can't find hot paprika, substitute 2 teaspoons sweet paprika and 1/4 teaspoon cayenne.
By Victoria Abbott Riccardi

Broiled Ginger-Lime Chicken

Rating: Unrated
8
Flavored with cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger and lime, this marinated chicken recipe is a favorite in the EatingWell Test Kitchen. Serve with rice or couscous and black beans.
By Kathy Gunst

Jerk Chicken with Coconut Rice & Peas

Rating: Unrated
6
Add some flavor of the Caribbean to your weeknight dinners with this healthy and easy jerk chicken recipe. The chicken is cooked on a grill pan rather than an outdoor grill--make sure the pan is well-heated before adding the chicken to achieve the crisp char you would get from an outdoor grill. A simple side of coconut rice and peas completes this satisfying and nutritious meal.
By Liz Mervosh

Stuffing-Topped Chicken

Rating: Unrated
4
Here's a one-skillet version of chicken and stuffing made with wholesome ingredients. We use chicken thighs because we love the rich flavor of dark meat, but boneless, skinless breast works too. Serve with Brussels sprouts and mashed potatoes.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Charred Vegetable & Chicken Pitas with Garlic Mayo

We love this healthy veggie and chicken recipe all bundled up in pita, but you can also serve it over brown rice, drizzled with the mayo sauce too.
By Joy Howard

Grilled Chicken Thighs with Summer Corn Salad

Chicken thighs are easy on the budget and great for grilling because they stay moist in the heat. Here, they are paired with a fresh corn and tomato salad for a simple summer dinner. When grilling skin-on chicken thighs, watch for flare-ups. Move the chicken away from the flames and reduce heat, if necessary, to keep it from charring.
By Carolyn Casner

Spicy Tamarind Chicken

This marinade is best on quick-cooking cuts of meat like this spicy grilled chicken, as the sugars in it can burn if on the grill for too long. Use the grill to cook the rest of your meal, too--Japanese eggplant and shishito peppers would be nice.
By Andrea Nguyen

Tandoori Chicken Thighs with Lemon Couscous

This Tandoori chicken recipe is marinated overnight in yogurt with a blend of aromatic spices and served with a light-tasting couscous full of lemon zest, cilantro, currants, and toasted pine nuts.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Inspiration and Ideas

Jacqui's Jerk Chicken

Rating: Unrated
2
Sweet, savory and spicy all at once, Jacqui Sinclair's jerk marinade is absolutely addictive. Try it on pork loin, firm white fish or even goat if you can find it. The wood chips are optional if you're grilling, but they add an authentic, subtle flavor to the chicken. Serve with a slightly sweet side dish, such as sweet potatoes or cornbread, to balance the heat.
Chicken Yakitori with Broccoli

Rating: Unrated
2
Yakitori--chicken skewers common in Japan--get a thick soy glaze before and after grilling for maximum flavor in this healthy dinner recipe. Double or triple the recipe for a fun party appetizer. Serve with steamed short-grain brown rice or over rice noodles drizzled with the extra sauce.
Herb-Grilled Chicken Frites

Rating: Unrated
4
Italian-Herbed Chicken and Mozzarella Melts

Rating: Unrated
1
All-American BBQ Chicken Thighs

Caribbean Chicken & Pineapple Kebabs with Banana Salad

Rating: Unrated
5

Thai Grilled Chicken with Sweet & Spicy Dipping Sauce

Rating: Unrated
5

In this recipe for gai yang, or Thai grilled chicken, the chicken marinade is enriched with a little coconut milk, which keeps the meat moist during grilling. Prepare the sweet-and-spicy dipping sauce the day you want to use it, because it loses freshness quickly. If you prefer to use chicken breasts instead of thighs and drumsticks, use 3 bone-in breast halves and cut each in half crosswise for 6 servings total.

All Healthy BBQ & Grilled Chicken Thigh Recipes

Barbecued Raspberry-Hoisin Chicken

Rating: Unrated
11
Hoisin sauce along with pureed tart raspberries makes a wonderful Chinese-inspired marinade and dipping sauce for grilled chicken. Plan ahead: The chicken thighs benefit from marinating for at least 2 hours before grilling.
By Marie Simmons

Thai Wit-Glazed Grilled Chicken

This chicken's sticky, citrusy glaze is a flavor-packed combo of Belgian wit beer, coriander and orange--plus it gets a Thai-inspired spin from lemongrass and kaffir lime leaves. Use a bottle from your favorite brewery or opt for easy-to-find Blue Moon Belgian White (and have a few extra bottles on hand to drink with it!).
By Carolyn Malcoun

Quick-Smoked Jerk Chicken

Rating: Unrated
1
In this jerk chicken recipe, a zesty marinade of garlic, brown sugar, cider vinegar, spices and lime juice gives the meat exquisite flavor. The hickory woodchips lend a lightly smoky flavor to the chicken, but feel free to grill the chicken over coals or gas instead. Serve with a green salad and a buttermilk-herb dressing.
By David Bonom

Grilled Chicken Thighs with Cucumber-Mint Salad

The cumin-and-coriander rub in this grilled chicken thigh recipe pairs deliciously with a minty cucumber salad. Chicken thighs can vary widely in size. Ask your butcher to hand-select 4 large thighs for this recipe. If you can only find small chicken thighs, cook 2 per person and reduce the grill time slightly.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Moroccan-Citrus Chicken with Grilled Peach-Lime Salsa

Rating: Unrated
1
A potent blend of citrus zests and juices along with a quartet of aromatic spices makes this healthy and quick chicken marinade recipe amazing. For this sweet and peppery salsa recipe, fresh peaches are caramelized on the grill before being diced and stirred together with chopped jalapeño, lime juice and zest plus a sprinkle of chopped fresh cilantro. Serve the salsa with the grilled chicken or with a basket of chips.
By David Bonom

Jerk Chicken & Nectarine Salad

Rating: Unrated
2
Sweet, ripe nectarines offer a cool counterpoint to this spicy jerk chicken salad. Accompany with Wholesome Cornbread and Beans & Rice.
By Ruth Cousineau

Grilled Chicken with Peach Salsa

Fresh peach salsa is a burst of Southwestern flavor in this wine-marinated chicken drumstick recipe.
By Diabetic Living Magazine
