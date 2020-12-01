Healthy BBQ & Grilled Chicken Breast Recipes

Grilled Chicken Ratatouille

We gave this classic Provençal dish a taste of summer by grilling the vegetables traditionally used in ratatouille (bell pepper, eggplant, zucchini, tomato). Topped with grilled chicken, it makes an easy main course for summer entertaining. We like fresh marjoram and basil to complement the flavors, but any fresh herb will work. Serve with polenta and a glass of Pinot Noir.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad Wrap

This chicken Caesar salad wrap recipe is elevated by the irresistible smoky flavor of grilled chicken and grilled romaine. Whisk together this easy Caesar salad dressing, toss with the grilled chicken and romaine and wrap it all together for a delicious lunch or dinner.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Indian-Spiced Grilled Chicken

This tangy marinade, spiked with the Indian spice blend garam masala, is a terrific way to enliven grilled chicken. Try it on tofu or pork chops.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Greek Cauliflower Rice Bowls with Grilled Chicken

These healthy Mediterranean cauliflower rice bowls topped with feta, olives, veggies and grilled chicken are impressive yet take just 30 minutes to make.
By Carolyn Casner

Balsamic-Dijon Chicken

Experiment with various flavored mustards to add a different spin to this simple marinade recipe. It's low in fat and carbs because it's oil- and sugar-free.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Chicken Club Wraps

Whole-wheat tortillas provide a tasty twist in this quick grilled chicken breast recipe that combines all the elements of a classic club sandwich into a wrap. Serve with extra napkins.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chicken Souvlaki Kebabs with Mediterranean Couscous

Fennel adds a nice flavoring to the marinade in this Mediterranean-inspired chicken souvlaki dish. The kabobs are perfectly paired with a veggie-packed, yogurt-dressed Israeli couscous.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Spiced Grilled Chicken with Cauliflower "Rice" Tabbouleh

Chicken breasts on the grill have a smoky flavor that's enhanced with an easy spice rub. We chose flat-leaf parsley in this salad because it has a stronger herbal taste than its sometimes-bitter curly counterpart.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Grilled Lime Chicken with Watermelon Salsa

Fresh watermelon salsa tops grilled chicken in this flavorful, healthy recipe. Eating just one serving will provide 33 grams of protein and leave you feeling full and satisfied.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Strawberry Chicken Salad with Mint & Goat Cheese

Fresh mint appears twice here: finely chopped mint in the dressing and whole mint leaves in the strawberry chicken salad, tossed with tender greens.
By Hilary Meyer

Chicken & Sweet Potato Grill Packets with Peppers & Onions

Cook your whole meal in a packet on the grill with this easy veggie-loaded recipe. The Mexican-inspired seasoning makes the chicken and veggies taste great served with warm tortillas and your favorite taco toppings for a healthy dinner.
By Joy Howard

Cobb Salad with Herb-Rubbed Chicken

Try this satisfying salad recipe for an updated version of the classic Cobb. Kale, feta and strawberries give this chicken salad a colorful upgrade.
By Gaby Dalkin

Take traditional taco salad to the next level with this healthy version full of grilled chicken, summer veggies, creamy avocado and a tangy lime vinaigrette for an easy dinner.
Toss with an easy Caesar salad dressing and wrap it all up for a delicious lunch or easy dinner.
Chicken and Vegetable Souvlaki with Barley Pilaf and Tzatziki

This recipe combines two popular components of Greek cuisine: souvlaki and tzatziki. Souvlaki consists of skewered, grilled meat, and tzatziki is a yogurt-based sauce traditionally served with grilled meats.

Pesto Chicken

This grilled chicken has an Italian-inspired taste when topped with a freshly made pesto. Serve it with fresh peas and roasted potato wedges for dinner, or over mixed salad greens for a hearty lunch salad.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Grilled Peach & Brie Smothered Chicken

This super-fast and healthy smothered chicken tastes best on the deck with a chilled glass of gewürztraminer. The fruity white pairs nicely with the peaches here.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Kiwi Chicken Tostadas

Cumin and red pepper spice up the grilled chicken in this fun tostada recipe. Kids will love the sweet kiwi topping.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Grilled Chicken with Red Pepper-Pecan Romesco Sauce

Many variations of the Catalonian roasted tomato sauce, romesco sauce, add roasted red peppers for a little sweetness. Here, we scorch the peppers and tomato on the grill alongside the chicken to keep things simple.
By Adam Dolge

Sweet & Savory Grilled Chicken

This sweet and savory rub for grilled chicken relies on ingredients you most likely have on hand already--brown sugar, dry mustard and onion powder--making it a quick recipe for a night when you're not sure what you're making for dinner.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Lebanese Fattoush Salad with Grilled Chicken

Fattoush is a popular salad in Lebanon made with mixed greens, a lemony vinaigrette and pita bread pieces. Toasting the pita adds crunch and a sprinkle of ground sumac--which grows wild all over Lebanon--adds depth. Let the salad sit for a bit to let the pita soak up the lemony dressing.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Grilled Lemon-Herb Chicken

Marinating is a healthy way to add terrific flavor to foods. It also adds a make-ahead step to a recipe. Marinate the meat in the morning, then cook it at night.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Apple & Grilled Chicken Salad with Cheddar Toasts

This hearty grilled chicken salad recipe highlights the classic combination of sharp Cheddar and sweet crunchy apples. For a fabulous starter anytime you entertain, simply skip the chicken.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Mediterranean Chicken Panini

Another time, use the subtly seasoned Dried Tomato-Pepper Spread to spiff up a cold turkey sandwich.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Mojito-Marinated Chicken Kebabs

A quick mint, lime and rum marinade does double duty as a sauce for these easy grilled chicken kebabs. Using agave cuts the sugars in this recipe by half compared to granulated sugar. Plus, we love the added south-of-the-border flavor. Grill some vegetables and corn on the cob along with the kebabs and you have a healthy weeknight dinner that's special enough to serve to company.
By Adam Dolge

Cilantro-Lime Pasta Salad

You may not be in the islands at this very moment, but you can certainly pretend to be while eating this tropical-inspired pasta salad--featuring grilled chicken, creamy avocadoes and sweet mango, tossed with lime-cilantro dressing.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Grilled Chicken with Cucumber-Radish Salsa

Fresh salsa dresses up grilled chicken--or any other meat for that matter--in this healthy chicken dinner recipe. Want an island vibe? Swap mango for the cucumber and lime juice for the rice vinegar.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Chicken Spiedies

Spiedies originated in Binghamton, New York, and are a mainstay in the city and surrounding region. Chunks of meat marinate overnight or longer in a bright garlicky dressing and are grilled to perfection. They're so popular in upstate New York that there's an annual summer festival celebrating all things spiedies, including a cook-off.
By Adam Dolge

Three-Way Marinated Chicken

You'll never be bored by grilled chicken again after trying these three flavorful marinades.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Chipotle Chicken Satay with Grilled Vegetables

Plan ahead before you prep the grill for this grilled chicken recipe: marinating the chicken in a mix of peanut butter, lime, and chipotle peppers results in tender meat and bold flavors.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Kickin' Lemon Chicken

The chicken in this recipe gets its potent lemon flavor from a marinade of lemon peel and lemon juice. The Brussels sprouts are steamed first and then grilled on skewers with cherry tomatoes along with the chicken.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Grilled Thai Chicken Sandwich

Juicy grilled chicken, onions and peppers combine with a Thai-inspired sauce in this chicken sandwich recipe. We love how the flatbreads made from whole-wheat dough sop up the extra sauce. If you have one large (12-ounce) chicken breast instead of two smaller (6-ounce) ones, cut it in half horizontally before grilling so the chicken cooks in the time specified in this recipe.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Grilled Ancho Chicken Breasts & Apricot Salsa

In this healthy grilled chicken recipe, ancho chile powder adds a rich, mild flavor to lean chicken breasts. If you can't find ancho chile powder, feel free to use mild chili powder in its place. A vibrant salsa with avocado and grilled apricots, nectarines and/or peaches completes the pretty picture. Grilling not-quite-ripe stone fruit is a mouth­watering way to bring out its natural flavor and sweetness--plus, the fruit is grilled right alongside the chicken, making for a quick recipe.
By Hilary Meyer

All-American BBQ Chicken Breast

In this healthy chicken breast recipe, bottled barbecue sauce--often loaded with sodium and high-fructose corn syrup--is replaced with a homemade barbecue sauce recipe. Use the barbecue sauce to baste the chicken breast while cooking--but if you want to also serve the barbecue sauce at the table, separate some before grilling to avoid cross-contamination.
By David Bonom

Grilled Greek Chicken Salad

This Greek-inspired, main-dish chicken salad is enhanced with feta cheese, tomatoes and kalamata olives and served with a low-fat cucumber dressing.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Farro Salad with Grilled Chicken

Enjoy the flavors of the season with this summer farro salad. This dish is also great with wheat or rye berries instead of farro: skip the toasting step and cook in a pot of simmering water until tender, about 50 minutes. If your celery doesn't have any leaves on it, substitute fresh parsley instead.
By Liana Krissoff

Chipotle-&-Orange Grilled Chicken

Chipotle peppers in adobo sauce contribute a rich smokiness to this quick orange-infused barbecue sauce.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Grilled Chicken Sandwiches

Spread whole wheat buns with lime dressing and then top with grilled chicken and zucchini to make these main-dish sandwiches.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Chicken Fajita Kebabs

These grilled kebabs have all the makings of a classic fajita--seasoned chicken, onions and peppers. Warm a stack of tortillas in a foil packet on the side of the grill to turn the kebabs into an easy fajita dinner. Or serve with lime-and-cilantro coleslaw for a grain-free alternative.
By Katie Webster
