Healthy Baked Chicken Breast Recipes

Find healthy, delicious baked chicken breast recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Chicken & Broccoli Casserole

This one-pan chicken-and-broccoli recipe comes out of the oven all browned, cheesy and bubbling like a casserole, but is really prepared more like a skillet meal on the stovetop. Serve with a crunchy green salad.
By Robin Bashinsky

Baked Lemon-Pepper Chicken

Looking for a quick, easy dinner? This baked lemon-pepper chicken recipe is it. Chicken breasts are cooked in a skillet, then finished in the oven with lemon slices that soften and become part of the sauce, with a touch of maple syrup and butter to carry the flavor. It's so simple and delicious, you'll be making this healthy dinner again and again.
By Julia Levy

Sheet-Pan Chicken Fajitas

One sheet pan is all you'll need to whip up these zesty chicken fajitas. They're quick and easy to make and cleanup is even faster!
By Carolyn Casner

Chicken & Zucchini Casserole

This baked chicken and zucchini casserole is creamy, hearty and low-carb! The whole family will love this easy casserole, plus it's a great way to get the kids to eat their veggies (concealed in a delicious cheese sauce!).
By Adam Hickman

Ham-&-Cheese-Stuffed Chicken Breasts

Making a pocket in the chicken breast to hold the stuffing is easy with a good, sharp, thin-bladed knife. Browning the chicken in a skillet before baking gives it a beautiful golden color, and finishing in the oven ensures that it cooks evenly throughout.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Jalapeño Popper Casserole

In this jalapeño popper casserole, tender, juicy bites of chicken are slathered in a creamy, slightly spicy, sauce with a crunchy topping of panko breadcrumbs and crispy bacon. Enjoy this casserole over rice for dinner or serve it with chips as a game-day appetizer.
By Karen Rankin

Hasselback Caprese Chicken

Using the hasselback technique (cutting crosswise slits every half-inch along the chicken breast) cooks the chicken faster and ensures you get a burst of flavorful gooey filling with each bite. This quick one-pan high-protein and veggie-packed dinner is easy to make and the whole family will love it.
By Carolyn Casner

Skillet Lemon Chicken & Potatoes with Kale

This easy one-pan skillet-roasted lemon chicken is perfect for weeknight dinners. Juicy chicken thighs are cooked in the same pan as baby potatoes and kale for a satisfying meal with the added bonus of minimal cleanup.
By Carolyn Casner

Chicken Cordon Bleu Casserole

All the delicious flavors of your favorite chicken Cordon Bleu--salty ham, melty cheese, tangy mustard--with no tricky assembly required. This healthy comfort food recipe would be perfect for a potluck.
By Hilary Meyer

Chicken Tetrazzini

This retro dish will please kids and adults alike.
By Ruth Cousineau

Sheet-Pan Chicken Fajita Bowls

Skip the tortillas in favor of this warm fajita salad, which features a nutritious medley of chicken with roasted kale, bell peppers and black beans. The chicken, beans and vegetables are all cooked on the same pan, so this healthy dinner is easy to make and the cleanup is easy too.
By Sara Haas, R.D.N., L.D.N.

Green Chile Chicken Tortilla Casserole

Prepare this dish the night ahead of time so all you have to do is pop it in the oven for an easy and delicious dinner.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Inspiration and Ideas

Baked Spaghetti Squash & Chicken

The avocado pesto in this mock pasta recipe is so easy and delicious. Add in chicken for a healthy and satisfying spaghetti squash dinner.
Quick Chicken Cordon Bleu

This quick, easy version keeps the flavors the same, but skips the fussy layering and breading steps. Serve with: Delicata squash and broccoli.
Roast Chicken with Parmesan-Herb Sauce

18 Easy Baked Chicken Breast Recipes

White Chicken Lasagna

Roasted Chicken & Winter Squash over Mixed Greens

Chicken-Spaghetti Squash Bake

In this version of a chicken-and-broccoli casserole, spaghetti squash takes on a creamy texture when baked with cream of mushroom soup.

All Healthy Baked Chicken Breast Recipes

Hot Chicken Salad Casserole

A crunchy cornflake-almond topper complements this saucy chicken mixture.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Hummus-Crusted Chicken

Hummus goes from appetizer to main dish as a rich, tangy coating on chicken breasts. In the oven, the hummus coating caramelizes slightly and the sprinkle of sesame seeds turns extra-crunchy and nutty. For leftovers, you could slice up the chicken and tuck it into a pita with crisp lettuce, cucumbers and tomatoes.
By Robin Bashinsky

Mediterranean Chicken with Orzo Salad

Baked chicken breasts cook in the oven while you mix together a Mediterranean salad--packed with veggies, whole-wheat orzo and an easy homemade Greek vinaigrette--for a weekend-worthy dinner on the table in under an hour. The leftovers from this healthy 400-calorie meal make a delicious packable lunch for the next day.
By Carolyn Casner

Mediterranean Stuffed Chicken Breasts

Feta cheese, roasted peppers, spinach and more flavors from the Mediterranean fill these easy stuffed chicken breasts. Browning the chicken in a skillet before baking gives it a beautiful golden color, and finishing it in the oven ensures that this healthy baked chicken recipe cooks evenly throughout.
By Sarah Epperson

Chicken Nachos

These chicken nachos have crunchy chips topped with hot spiced shredded chicken, beans and melted cheese with cooling chunks of avocado, red onion and cilantro. If you like the heat, add jalapeño slices at the end. These quick nachos work well with shredded chicken breast or rotisserie chicken if you have leftovers around.
By Karen Rankin

Pistachio-Crusted Chicken with Warm Barley Salad

Barley and pistachios give this healthy chicken recipe a double dose of nutty flavor. For an easy change-up, swap in your favorite whole grain, such as brown rice, farro or quinoa.
By Hilary Meyer

Chicken Fajita Bowls

These satisfying bowls are chock full of protein and fiber, thanks to chicken breast, black beans, sweet potatoes and bulgur--a versatile grain that has about 15 g fewer carbs (and more than twice the fiber) per cup than brown rice.
By Andrea Kirkland M.S., RD

Chicken Enchilada-Stuffed Spaghetti Squash

This healthy 5-ingredient spaghetti squash recipe is a satisfying low-carb alternative to taco night. If you have leftover cooked chicken on hand, skip Step 2 and stir 2 1/2 cups into the filling. Look for an enchilada sauce with less than 300 mg of sodium per serving, such as Hatch brand.
By Breana Killeen

Meal-Prep Curried Chicken & Chili-Lime Chicken

Save time and maximize your efforts by mixing up two separate chicken marinades and cooking multiple recipes at once. This simple but flavorful meal-prep chicken dinner idea lets you cook ahead and not be bored with your choices by mid-week. Both recipes are roasted together on a baking sheet; a foil barrier keeps them separate. Make this base chicken recipe and use it to create the Meal-Prep Chili-Lime Chicken Bowls & Meal-Prep Curried Chicken Bowls (see associated recipes) for lunch or dinner this week.
By Carolyn Casner

Chicken Parmesan-Stuffed Spaghetti Squash

This filling, hearty stuffed spaghetti squash is a lower-carb version of your traditional chicken Parmesan with pasta. This chicken Parmesan recipe is still full of cheesy goodness, but has the added benefit of sweet winter squash. If you can't find two small squashes, use one (3-pound) squash and cut each half into two portions when ready to serve.
By Robin Bashinsky

Sweet Potato, Kale & Chicken Salad with Peanut Dressing

These hearty kale salads hold up well for 4 days, making them perfect for meal-prep lunches. To keep the ingredients from getting soggy, dress this salad and top it with peanuts just before serving. For a delicious vegan option, swap in roasted tofu for the chicken breast (see Associated Recipes).
By Carolyn A. Hodges, R.D.

Chicken Romano

Chicken Romano is a dish consisting of baked chicken coated in crusty, Romano cheese. Our version is served with low-sodium tomato sauce and multi-grain spaghetti. It's a perfect weeknight dinner solution, on your plate in just 40 minutes.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Lemon-Garlic Chicken Penne with Pesto and Spinach

Fresh pesto brilliantly compliments the lemon and garlic flavors of this juicy chicken dinner.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Chili-Rubbed Chicken with Coconut Rice & Mango Salsa

This recipe is great for meal prep. Divide the salsa, rice and chicken among 4 food-storage containers and you've got 4 days of ready-made meals in your fridge.
By Devon O'Brien

Chicken Parmesan Pizza

Upgrade pizza night with this recipe makeover that combines two all-time favorites--pizza and chicken Parm--into one quick and easy pizza (no dipping and breading required!).
By Carolyn Casner

Baked Chicken Tenders

Tender chicken breast pieces are baked with a tasty bread crumb coating flavored with lemon and Parmesan cheese.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

BBQ Chicken Tenders

These crispy chicken “wings,” made with boneless, skinless chicken breast tenders, stay crispy with only a light coating of oil--no deep-frying needed. Serve as an appetizer or try them for dinner with crunchy vegetables and dip on the side.
By Hilary Meyer

Buffalo Chicken Casserole

We took the classic flavors of Buffalo wings--hot sauce, blue cheese, carrots and celery--and created a finger-licking-good casserole. Serve this dish during football season to a hungry crowd and it's sure to be a hit. We don't typically recommend ingredients by brand name, but in this case we make an exception for Frank's RedHot Sauce. It has the perfect balance of spice and tang for this casserole. Texas Pete and Crystal hot sauces are suitable alternatives if you can't find Frank's.
By Jessie Price

Bruschetta-Topped Crispy Baked Chicken

A fresh tomato-and-basil topping on panko-crusted chicken cutlets makes an easy meal for family or casual entertaining.
By Carolyn Casner

Cream Cheese-&-Pesto-Stuffed Chicken Breasts

Cream cheese and pesto make a delectable filling for lean chicken breasts. Use this technique to experiment with other fillings as well, such as ham and cheese or goat cheese and chopped olives.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Sheet-Pan Lemon-Pepper Chicken

This easy-to-assemble combination of citrus, fresh herbs and pepper comes together quickly, uses very few dishes and leaves you time to prepare a side dish while the chicken cooks in the oven. This easy sheet-pan dinner feels like a fancy French chicken dish, but you probably have all the ingredients in your pantry.
By Sarah Epperson

Buffalo Chicken Stuffed Spaghetti Squash

Enjoy the classic flavors of Buffalo chicken wings in a healthier way. Spooned into spaghetti squash boats and topped with blue cheese, this lighter version is just as tasty as the real deal but it will actually make you crave your veggies.
By Lauren Grant

EatingWell King Ranch Casserole

This healthy Tex-Mex King Ranch casserole recipe is typically made with cans of cream-of-something soup. We've lightened up this casserole recipe considerably by making a homemade cream sauce and loading it up with veggies at the same time. You'll never guess that a serving of our version of King Ranch casserole has 300 fewer calories and two-thirds less fat than the original. This recipe makes enough for two 8-by-8-inch casseroles (four servings each)--have one for dinner tonight and freeze the other for a night when you don't have time to make dinner.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Chicken Enchilada Casserole

We lightened up this enchilada recipe with a creamy filling that includes just a small amount of light sour cream, rather than loads of regular sour cream.
By Diabetic Living Magazine
