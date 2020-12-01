Healthy Stuffed Chicken Recipes

Find healthy, delicious stuffed chicken recipes, including recipes for whole stuffed chicken and chicken breast, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Ham-&-Cheese-Stuffed Chicken Breasts

Rating: Unrated
Making a pocket in the chicken breast to hold the stuffing is easy with a good, sharp, thin-bladed knife. Browning the chicken in a skillet before baking gives it a beautiful golden color, and finishing in the oven ensures that it cooks evenly throughout.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Hasselback Caprese Chicken

Rating: Unrated
Using the hasselback technique (cutting crosswise slits every half-inch along the chicken breast) cooks the chicken faster and ensures you get a burst of flavorful gooey filling with each bite. This quick one-pan high-protein and veggie-packed dinner is easy to make and the whole family will love it.
By Carolyn Casner

Mediterranean Stuffed Chicken Breasts

Rating: Unrated
Feta cheese, roasted peppers, spinach and more flavors from the Mediterranean fill these easy stuffed chicken breasts. Browning the chicken in a skillet before baking gives it a beautiful golden color, and finishing it in the oven ensures that this healthy baked chicken recipe cooks evenly throughout.
By Sarah Epperson

Cream Cheese-&-Pesto-Stuffed Chicken Breasts

Rating: Unrated
Cream cheese and pesto make a delectable filling for lean chicken breasts. Use this technique to experiment with other fillings as well, such as ham and cheese or goat cheese and chopped olives.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chicken Ballotine with Creamy Leek & Chestnut Stuffing

This traditional French dish is delicious, impressive meal for when you are up for an extra challenge. We’re not going to lie—deboning a chicken and rolling it into a ballotine takes time and skill. Our recommendation: get your butcher to debone the bird, then you can stuff and roll it.
By Nora Singley

Jambalaya Stuffed Peppers

Rating: Unrated
In this healthy stuffed peppers recipe, a delicious jambalaya filling of chicken and Cajun spices gets baked inside of bell peppers. Traditional jambalaya is made with green bell peppers, but you can use green, yellow, or orange peppers (or a mix) for this dish. Look for bell peppers with even bottoms, so that they stand upright on their own.
By Abbie Gellman, M.S., RD, CDN

Chicken Salad-Stuffed Avocados

Rating: Unrated
Looking for a clean, packable lunch for work? This healthy homemade chicken salad served inside an avocado instead of with bread is just the ticket. Plus, this recipe makes enough for ready-made lunches for the week! If you have leftover cooked chicken on hand, skip Step 1 and use about 2 1/2 cups shredded chicken in Step 2.
By Hilary Meyer

Lasagna-Stuffed Zucchini

Rating: Unrated
Swap vegetables for noodles in this healthy lasagna-inspired recipe. Stuffing zucchini boats with chicken sausage, tomato, ricotta and herbs gives you all the flavors of lasagna without all the carbs.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Jalapeño-Popper Stuffed Chicken

Rating: Unrated
Stuff all the flavors of fried jalapeño poppers into a creamy filling for stuffed chicken breasts. This healthy baked chicken recipe is great with a side of green beans for an easy dinner.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Stuffed Chicken Thighs Braised in Tomato Sauce

Rating: Unrated
Spinach-Parmesan stuffing provides great flavor in boneless, skinless chicken thighs. Try it with the optional chicken livers in the stuffing for an extra-rich treat. And don't worry, even though when stuffed it looks like the filling will ooze out, it doesn't. The egg in the stuffing acts as a binder to keep everything in place. The recipe makes plenty of sauce, so be sure to cook up some pasta or make mashed potatoes to serve alongside the saucy chicken.
By Bruce Aidells

Air-Fryer Jalapeño Poppers

Rating: Unrated
The perfect football-party food, classic jalapeño poppers get a crispy upgrade in an air fryer. Cream cheese tempers the just-right hint of heat from the pepper and Buffalo sauce. To save time, you can stuff the peppers ahead of the party and fry them just before serving.
By Adam Hickman

Chicken Breasts Stuffed with Pimiento Cheese

Rating: Unrated
Stuffing boneless, skinless chicken breasts with pimientos, scallions and cheese gives them great flavor without a lot of effort. Don't be concerned if some of the filling oozes out while the chicken is baking; just scoop it up from the pan as you serve. Serve with: Sautéed zucchini or summer squash and barley.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Inspiration and Ideas

Buffalo-Chicken Celery Sticks

These stuffed celery sticks, packed with zesty Buffalo chicken and tangy blue cheese, make a perfect low-carb game-day snack. The kick of flavor from tangy Buffalo sauce is tempered by creamy Neufchâtel (reduced-fat cream cheese), but you can cut back if the hot sauce is too much for sensitive palates. Drizzle a few drops on the sticks before serving for those who can handle the heat.
Provolone & Olive Stuffed Chicken Breasts

Rating: Unrated
This is an elegant dish. Making a pocket in the chicken breast to hold the stuffing is easy, particularly if you use a good, sharp, thin-bladed knife. Browning the chicken in a skillet before baking gives it a beautiful golden color. Finishing it in the oven ensures that it cooks evenly throughout.
Roasted Pepper-&-Cheese Stuffed Chicken

Rating: Unrated
Goat Cheese-&-Olive-Stuffed Chicken Breasts

Rating: Unrated
Chicken Stuffed with Golden Onions & Fontina

Rating: Unrated
Spiral Stuffed Turkey Breast with Cider Gravy

Rating: Unrated
Gorgonzola & Prune Stuffed Chicken

Rating: Unrated
Stuffing a chicken breast is relatively simple, but your guests need not know that. We use Gorgonzola and prunes here, but try it with any favorite combination of dried fruit and flavorful cheese. Serve over quick-cooking barley with broccolini or a steamed artichoke on the side.

All Healthy Stuffed Chicken Recipes

Chicken & Peach Bites

Luscious ripe peaches are the key to this delightful pick-me-up. When shopping for peaches, look for ones with no green tinges and that are firm to slightly-soft when pressed.
By Diabetic Living Magazine
