Healthy Gratin Recipes

Find healthy, delicious gratin recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Kale-Butternut Squash Gratin

This colorful gratin dish livens up any holiday plate. Creamy melted Gruyère is comforting, while a blend of cumin, nutmeg, and cayenne pepper lends a warm, spicy note.
By Andrea Kirkland M.S., RD

Brussels Sprout Gratin

Rating: Unrated
2
A creamy Brussels sprouts casserole is a delightful accompaniment to any holiday meal. Our healthier version skips the heavy cream and butter found in most recipes--saving about 160 calories and 12 grams of saturated fat compared to a traditional version.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Carrot-Parsnip Gratin

Make this creamy carrot-and-parsnip casserole for your next holiday meal--everyone will beg you for the recipe! Our healthier version skips the heavy cream and butter found in most recipes--saving about 160 calories and 12 grams of saturated fat compared to a traditional version.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Zucchini Gratin

Rating: Unrated
5
This delicious zucchini gratin recipe has a delectable crispy Parmesan and breadcrumb topping and is made without any butter or cream, allowing the fresh zucchini flavor to shine. Slice the zucchini uniformly to ensure even cooking.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Potato & Leek au Gratin

We mix Yukon gold and red-skin sweet potatoes with mild leeks in this easy au gratin recipe. The combination of Parmesan and Cheddar makes this dish irresistible.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Cauliflower-Broccoli Gratin

Rating: Unrated
1
This creamy broccoli-and-cauliflower casserole is a hassle-free side dish that just about everyone loves. Our healthier version skips the heavy cream and butter found in most recipes--saving about 160 calories and 12 grams of saturated fat compared to a traditional version.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Artichoke-Potato Gratin

Rating: Unrated
1
This gratin dish has all of the craveable flavors of artichoke dip in a more sophisticated form. It makes a terrific side with any roasted meats or poultry.
By Amy Thielen

Cauliflower, Romanesco & Broccoli Gratin

Rating: Unrated
1
This cauliflower-and-broccoli gratin is healthier than traditional gratins thanks to a sauce made with low-fat milk and just enough full-flavored cheese to keep it rich without extra saturated fat and calories. For a healthier cheese-crust topping, opt for cheese crackers made without partially hydrogenated oils.
By Bill Scepansky

Muffin-Tin Potatoes Gratin

Rating: Unrated
1
These cheesy mini potato gratins are a great way to jazz up your brunch menu. The simple, mild flavors are brought to life with a splash of sherry vinegar and a sprinkle of fresh herbs--choose your favorites to complement the rest of your meal.
By Liz Mervosh

Skillet Cauliflower Gratin

Rating: Unrated
26
Nonfat milk and a bit of sharp Cheddar combine to make a rich sauce without all the butter usually found in gratins.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Au Gratin Potatoes

Rating: Unrated
1
We use flour-thickened milk combined with a modest amount of tangy sharp Cheddar to make a creamy cheese sauce for our healthy spin on the classic potatoes au gratin recipe. They're topped with additional cheese and some breadcrumbs, then baked until golden brown and bubbling. Serve the au gratin potatoes as a Thanksgiving side or with roasted chicken and vegetables for a satisfying dinner.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Tomato Gratin

Rating: Unrated
4
A gratin is any dish topped with cheese or breadcrumbs mixed with butter, then heated until browned--but it needn't be heavy. This one has plenty of garden-fresh tomatoes and herbs, a touch of full-flavored cheese and a crispy crumb topping.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Inspiration and Ideas

Greek Broccoli Gratin

Greek Broccoli Gratin

This lighter and easier take on a traditional cheesy broccoli casserole subs tangy feta cheese for the usual Cheddar to pack in flavor. Plus, using a mixture of mayonnaise and yogurt in place of a traditional cheese sauce saves tons of time, making this a quick and easy side dish to pair with chicken or fish. Or, serve as a vegetarian main with a salad.
Scalloped Potatoes

Scalloped Potatoes

Rating: Unrated
2
This creamy potato casserole, full of roasted potato slices and a creamy sauce, is topped with crunchy breadcrumbs. It goes well with just about anything--from a holiday roast to weeknight pork chops.
Creamed Spinach Gratin

Creamed Spinach Gratin

Rating: Unrated
5
Root Vegetable Gratin

Root Vegetable Gratin

Rating: Unrated
7
Butternut Squash Gratin

Butternut Squash Gratin

Rating: Unrated
4
Vanilla-Rosemary Double-Potato Dauphinoise

Vanilla-Rosemary Double-Potato Dauphinoise

Rating: Unrated
1

Herbed Tomato Gratin

Rating: Unrated
3

Vegetable gratin recipes often have a crunchy breadcrumb or crouton topping. But summer tomatoes are too gorgeous to hide, so we tucked crusty cubes of bread underneath them instead. Plus, the bread soaks up all the juicy tomato goodness. If you can't find marjoram, fresh basil or oregano makes a good substitute.

All Healthy Gratin Recipes

Potato Gratin

Rating: Unrated
1
Slivered garlic and freshly grated nutmeg flavor this simple potato gratin.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Fennel Gratin

Topped with Parmesan and breadcrumbs, this simple fennel gratin is a tasty accompaniment to most any roast meat. Make it a meal: Try this gratin with Bistro Beef Tenderloin and Potato Galette.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Artichoke & Tomato Gratin

Rating: Unrated
3
Looking for another way to use summer-fresh tomatoes? Layer them with high-fiber artichokes for a quick and satisfying side dish. Make it a meal: Serve alongside grilled chicken and steamed new potatoes.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Gratin of Zucchini & Tomatoes

Rating: Unrated
3
Two of summer's stellar vegetables are layered here, along with a few other choice ingredients, to make a delicious baked gratin. As soon as it's pulled from the oven, fresh Parmesan cheese is sprinkled over the top.
By Ken Haedrich

Mini Onion Gratins

Rating: Unrated
2
A couple of big onions, crispy breadcrumbs and fontina cheese make this delicious vegetable side dish recipe gratin-like. The nutty taste of fontina cheese is a good match for the onions, but you can use any melty cheese you have on hand, such as mozzarella, Gouda or Gruyère.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Outer Banks Crab Gratin

Rating: Unrated
2
Our crab gratin is rich with a whole pound of crabmeat and topped with golden-brown breadcrumbs. Serve with brown rice or whole-grain toast points.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Artichoke & Potato Gratin

Rating: Unrated
1
Fresh artichokes and potatoes combine in this tasty gratin. Serve with Pan-Roasted Chicken & Gravy and Brussels Sprouts with Walnut-Lemon Vinaigrette.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Butternut Squash Gratin with Gremolata & Golden Raisins

Slices of rich butternut squash are layered with a raisin-spiked gremolata--a classic combination of parsley, lemon zest and garlic used to garnish Italian dishes, particularly osso bucco--in this gratin. Make it a meal: Serve with Garlic-Roasted Pork.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Slimmed-Down Scalloped Potatoes

Rating: Unrated
5
Sliced potatoes are simmered until tender in skim milk, then topped with reduced-fat sour cream and run under the broiler until golden. The results are sensational.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Scalloped Tomatoes

A simple way to enjoy summer-ripe tomatoes. Substitute whatever fresh herbs you have on hand for the thyme.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Parsnip, Prune & Caramelized Onion Gratin

Sweet prunes and caramelized onions pair with earthy parsnips in this delicious gratin. Make it a meal: Serve with Roasted Pork Tenderloin and Creamed Spinach.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from http://www.eatingwell.com