Healthy Squash Casserole Recipes

Find healthy, delicious squash casserole recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Chicken & Zucchini Casserole

Rating: Unrated
5
This baked chicken and zucchini casserole is creamy, hearty and low-carb! The whole family will love this easy casserole, plus it's a great way to get the kids to eat their veggies (concealed in a delicious cheese sauce!).
By Adam Hickman

Cornbread-Topped Chili Casserole

Rating: Unrated
3
In this healthy casserole recipe--sometimes called tamale pie--the cornbread gets crusty at the edges, thanks to a cast-iron skillet. For the best texture, use yellow cornmeal with a medium grind. Serve with lime wedges for a little extra tang.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Spaghetti Squash Lasagna with Broccolini

Rating: Unrated
41
In this low-carb spaghetti squash lasagna recipe, garlicky broccolini, spaghetti squash and cheese are combined for a healthy take on a favorite casserole. This bakes right in the squash shells for a fun presentation. Serve with a big Caesar salad and some warm and crusty whole-grain bread.
By Breana Killeen

Spaghetti Squash Casserole

Strands of tender squash replace pasta for a more flavorful version of spaghetti pie casserole. Not to mention, spaghetti squash is a low-carb alternative to pasta and saves more than 150 calories per serving compared to a traditional recipe. A sprinkling of nutty fontina cheese melts into a gooey topping.
By Devon O'Brien

Chilaquiles Casserole

Rating: Unrated
172
Our version of this enchilada-style chilaquiles casserole is packed with nutritious beans and vegetables. Canned prepared enchilada sauce has great flavor and keeps the prep time quick. It can vary in heat level so find one that suits your taste. If you want to eliminate the heat altogether, try a green enchilada sauce (which is often milder than red) or substitute two 8-ounce cans of plain tomato sauce.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chicken-Spaghetti Squash Bake

Rating: Unrated
3
In this version of a chicken-and-broccoli casserole, spaghetti squash takes on a creamy texture when baked with cream of mushroom soup.
By Joyce Hendley

Zucchini, Corn & Egg Casserole

Rating: Unrated
2
This healthy casserole is essentially a crustless quiche, brimming with fresh summer vegetables. Bake it up for an elegant summer brunch or a casual backyard barbecue.
By Hilary Meyer

Zucchini Pizza Casserole

Rating: Unrated
3
Got a bumper crop of zucchini? Try this crowd-pleasing casserole-meets-pizza dish, which can easily be made gluten-free. A layer of tender shredded zucchini is topped with all the classics: sauce, cheese, pepperoni and sliced bell pepper. Experiment with your own favorite toppings, but make sure you don't overload the crust or it will be too wet.
By Hilary Meyer

Caprese Zucchini Casserole

Rating: Unrated
2
A summertime favorite--zucchini casserole--gets an Italian spin in this delicious and healthy side dish with tomatoes, mozzarella and basil. You can use zucchini or summer squash in this caprese-style casserole, or a combination of the two. A sprinkling of fresh basil and a drizzle of balsamic vinegar just before serving brightens up the flavors. Serve with grilled or roasted chicken and some quinoa, rice or couscous to soak up the juices from the casserole for a satisfying and easy dinner.
By Carolyn Casner

Quinoa Lasagna

Rating: Unrated
26
This healthy quinoa lasagna recipe has a layer of quinoa (rather than noodles) along with vegetables, cheese and herbs. Though it tastes like comfort food, don't worry, this quinoa lasagna recipe is not too heavy--you'll still have room for dessert. To save time, use your favorite jarred tomato sauce in this vegetarian lasagna. (Adapted from “Quinoa Revolution” by Patricia Green and Carolyn Hemming; Pintail Books, 2012.)
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Vegetarian Quinoa & Squash Casserole

Rating: Unrated
10
An aromatic mixture of garlic, paprika, cumin, coriander, allspice and cayenne flavors this vegetarian quinoa and squash casserole recipe. Frozen squash is a super-easy topping.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Spiralized Zucchini & Summer Squash Casserole

Rating: Unrated
5
If you don't have a spiralizer to make this healthy zucchini noodle casserole (aka zoodles), use a vegetable peeler to make long thin strips of the squash and zucchini, stopping when you reach the seedy center. Just a few minutes under the broiler gives these ricotta-and-basil-filled nests a light golden top.
By Hilary Meyer

Inspiration and Ideas

Puglian-Style Paella

Puglian-Style Paella

In this Italian paella recipe, potatoes and other vegetables are layered with mussels and rice and baked in a casserole dish. Be sure to cover the rice completely with vegetables to ensure it cooks properly.
Zucchini Gratin

Zucchini Gratin

Rating: Unrated
5
This delicious zucchini gratin recipe has a delectable crispy Parmesan and breadcrumb topping and is made without any butter or cream, allowing the fresh zucchini flavor to shine. Slice the zucchini uniformly to ensure even cooking.
Broccoli-Cheddar Spaghetti Squash Casserole

Broccoli-Cheddar Spaghetti Squash Casserole

Kielbasa-&-Swiss Spaghetti Squash Casserole

Kielbasa-&-Swiss Spaghetti Squash Casserole

Rating: Unrated
10
Squash & Leek Lasagna

Squash & Leek Lasagna

Rating: Unrated
24
Zucchini Rice Casserole

Zucchini Rice Casserole

Rating: Unrated
55

Slow-Cooker Quinoa-Summer Squash Casserole

Rating: Unrated
11

As this layered slow-cooker squash casserole recipe cooks, the liquid from the tangy tomatillo salsa and summer squash is absorbed by the quinoa, adding tons of flavor to the final dish.

All Healthy Squash Casserole Recipes

Mediterranean Baked Penne

Rating: Unrated
11
This Italian-inspired take on an American casserole is about as tasty as a one-dish meal can get.
By G. Franco Romagnoli

Butternut Squash Gratin

Rating: Unrated
4
Roasted butternut squash slices layered with a creamy sauce and topped with golden breadcrumbs makes a hassle-free side dish that just about everyone loves. Our healthier version skips the heavy cream and butter found in most recipes--saving about 160 calories and 12 grams of saturated fat compared to a traditional version.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Cheesy Summer Squash Casserole

This squash casserole is a great rendition of the classic--it's still super cheesy, but much healthier for you. Look for medium or even small squash, as large ones tend to water out more. Be sure to remove as much water as possible after boiling the veggies and before assembling the casserole so it doesn't get soupy.
By Emily Nabors Hall

Zucchini & Turkey Lasagna

This tasty lasagna recipe can be eaten immediately or frozen to enjoy on a night where you just don't feel like making dinner. As a bonus, we put turkey and zucchini in our recipe to sneak in some extra protein and a serving of veggies.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Summer Vegetable Chicken Tortilla Casserole

Rating: Unrated
1
Summer's harvest--eggplant, corn and zucchini--stars in this healthy, Mexican-inspired casserole that's perfect for serving a crowd or for a dinner with leftovers for the next day.
By Breana Killeen

Cheesy Squash Bake

Here's a terrific way to dress up the last of the season's summer squash. Reduced-fat cheddar cheese gives this side dish recipe plenty of flavor.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Cornbread Stuffing with Brussels Sprouts & Squash

Rating: Unrated
4
Brussels sprouts and winter squash make this cornbread stuffing look and taste great. You may need to bake two batches of cornbread to have 2 pounds for this recipe--you can even make it the day before.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Tex-Mex Summer Squash Casserole

Rating: Unrated
24
Chiles and cheese turn mild summer squash into a zesty, satisfying casserole. The jalapenos make this dish quite hot; if you prefer a milder version, use a second can of diced green chiles instead.
By Katie Webster

Shrimp Chili Cornbread Casserole

Rating: Unrated
10
Here we make a low-fat shrimp and vegetable chili (which is quite tasty on its own) and top it with a layer of golden cornbread for a delicious casserole that can be made ahead. The dish serves 12, so it's just right for serving to a crowd gathered to watch a Sunday afternoon game on TV.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Bean & Hominy Potpie

Rating: Unrated
4
This Southwestern-inspired potpie is full of spicy beans, hominy and butternut squash. Tortillas and cheese stand in for the more traditional pastry topping. Serve with a salad of romaine lettuce, avocado and orange segments tossed with a simple vinaigrette.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Honeynut Squash Casserole with Sage Marshmallow Topping

This honeynut squash recipe is bound to satisfy anyone at your Thanksgiving table. Once only available to chefs, honeynut squash (think: super-sweet butternuts) are now sold at farmers’ markets and some grocery stores in the fall.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Zucchini Bread Pudding

Use nonfat milk and egg product to create this low-fat, low-calorie vegetable side dish.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Zucchini Rice

Rating: Unrated
1
Finely diced zucchini and fresh lemon zest are a simple and tasty addition to plain rice.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Steam-Baked Summer Squash

Mable Clarke, a South Carolina cook and activist, makes this summer squash recipe to serve at a monthly fish fry that helps support her community's Soapstone Baptist Church. This squash casserole gets its lusciousness from sealing the baking dish with foil. The squash steams in its own juices and mingles with melted butter for a velvety bite.
By Mable Owens Clarke

Gratin of Zucchini & Tomatoes

Rating: Unrated
3
Two of summer's stellar vegetables are layered here, along with a few other choice ingredients, to make a delicious baked gratin. As soon as it's pulled from the oven, fresh Parmesan cheese is sprinkled over the top.
By Ken Haedrich

Butternut Squash & Pepita Dressing

Rating: Unrated
2
This rich, crunchy stuffing is the perfect side to the Southwestern turkey. Look for pepitas (shelled pumpkin seeds) at health-food stores and in the Southwestern aisle of gourmet markets. If you can't find them, substitute slivered almonds.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Butternut Squash Gratin with Gremolata & Golden Raisins

Slices of rich butternut squash are layered with a raisin-spiked gremolata--a classic combination of parsley, lemon zest and garlic used to garnish Italian dishes, particularly osso bucco--in this gratin. Make it a meal: Serve with Garlic-Roasted Pork.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Curried Vegetables with Eggs

Get some vegetable servings in at breakfast--baking eggs on top of curried vegetables is simple and delicious. Make it a meal: Serve with grilled country bread and sliced fresh fruit.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Zucchini-Ham Alfredo Casserole

Baked on a crust made with whole-wheat English muffin pieces, this hearty breakfast casserole is full of ham and zucchini plus a crowd-pleasing egg-milk-Alfredo mixture that holds it all together. It's a smart choice for your next brunch.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Squash-Tomato Bake with Basil and Pine Nut Gremolata

Pine Nut Gremolata is the perfect topping to garnish this baked vegetable dish. This vibrant Italian condiment traditionally accompanies braised veal shank, but cuts through the flavor of this vegetarian side dish brilliantly.
By Diabetic Living Magazine
