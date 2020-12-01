Healthy, Quick & Easy Steak Recipes

Find quick and easy steak recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Steak Burritos

Here's a burrito inspired by San Francisco's super burritos that come packed with meat, beans, rice, cheese, guacamole and salsa. We've kept this home-style version a bit simpler to make and a whole lot healthier with brown rice, whole-wheat tortillas and a more reasonable serving size. We recommend wrapping it in foil--the traditional way to serve it--so you can pick the burrito up and eat it without it falling apart, peeling back the foil as you go. Serve with a cold beer and vinegar-dressed slaw.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Grilled Flank Steak with Tomato Salad

Cutting the steak immediately after cooking breaks all the rules on meat cookery, but in this recipe we do it intentionally in order to capture the juices and incorporate them into the dressing. Serve this grilled flank steak recipe with crusty bread to soak up the deliciousness.
By Adam Hickman

Pan-Seared Steak with Crispy Herbs & Escarole

This easy dinner takes just 20 minutes to prepare, meaning that seared steak can be a weeknight meal. Cooking herbs in the pan with the steak releases their aroma, infusing it into the meat while creating a crispy garnish. After the steaks and herbs are pan-seared, the escarole is cooked in the same skillet, so this healthy dinner requires minimal cleanup too.
By Adam Dolge

Seared Steak with Roasted Garlic Aioli

Seared steak topped with a dollop of garlicky aioli makes a simple and satisfying supper. Experiment with different herbs in this easy, super-flavorful aioli. We love it on steaks, but it would make a perfect sauce for grilled or broiled salmon or a delicious sandwich spread.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Cube Steak with Mushroom-Sherry Sauce

Cube steak is a tougher cut of meat pounded to make it tender. We like it because it cooks quickly and is inexpensive--perfect for a weeknight dinner. Look for presliced mushrooms to save even more time on prep. Serve with: Mashed potatoes and grilled broccoli rabe.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Seared Steaks with Caramelized Onions & Gorgonzola

In our humble opinion, steak is best topped with sweet caramelized onions and salty Gorgonzola cheese. We recommend seeking out good-quality Gorgonzola for the best flavor, but any will work. Serve with garlic mashed potatoes and steamed carrots.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Sweet & Peppery Flank Steak with Shishitos

This flank steak recipe comes together easily on a baking sheet, but if you're itching to take it outside, fire up the grill instead. Just be sure to use a grill basket for the peppers so you don't end up chasing them around the grates, or worse, losing them to the fire.
By Breana Killeen

Herbed Steak with Balsamic Sauce

These Italian herb-rubbed steaks get a second layer of flavor from robust balsamic vinegar.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Seared Steak with Mustard-Mushroom Sauce

With this quick steak recipe, you can be sitting down to juicy pan-seared steak with a rich and savory sauce in just 30 minutes.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Hawaiian Steak Fajitas with Grilled Pineapple Salsa

Prepeeled pineapple, presliced peppers and onions and fresh pico de gallo help this quick, healthy dinner recipe come together in a flash. Chicken tenders are a good substitute for the steak if you prefer. Blend up some margaritas and call it a party.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Honey-Paprika-Glazed Steak & Onions

We love the flavor of grilled onions with the steak in this healthy 5-ingredient recipe (not including oil, salt and pepper) but skewer up any veggies in your fridge--zucchini, cherry tomatoes and eggplant are all good choices. Just adjust the cooking time as necessary. Serve with a baked potato or brown rice pilaf flecked with herbs.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Grilled Skirt Steak with Corn-Tomato Relish

Corn, tomato and basil scream summer, but simplicity makes this easy dinner recipe perfect for the season. Serve the grilled skirt steak and relish with salad greens for a quick and healthy dinner you'll want to make over and over.
By Robin Bashinsky

All Healthy, Quick & Easy Steak Recipes

Steak Salad-Stuffed Pockets

Here's a healthy dinner on the go, an easy sandwich you can pack up and take in the car when you're rushing the kids off to soccer or band. It's also a quick favorite when the adults just want to hang out on the deck on Saturday night with a pitcher of sangria on the side.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Steak & Portobello Stew

Meaty portobello mushrooms combine naturally with beef and red wine in this luscious, heady stew. We like to make this with a hearty Zinfandel and pour a glass to enjoy with the meal.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Grilled Steak & Peppers

Skewered marinated peppers and onions grill up nicely alongside beef tenderloins in this 35-minute dinner recipe. Serve with a green or grain salad for a complete meal.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Coffee Bean & Peppercorn Steak

Here's a recipe that packs a wallop. The bold combination of coffee beans and peppercorns works well on other rich meats, such as venison.
By Patsy Jamieson

Skillet Swiss Steak

This weeknight-fast Swiss steak recipe is made on the stovetop in just 30 minutes (traditional Swiss steak braises in the oven for an hour or more). Sautéed peppers, onions and tomatoes make a quick, savory sauce. Ask your butcher for 4 equal-size cube steaks (about 4 ounces each) so they cook evenly.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Cowboy Steak

Rubbed with garlic, salt and pepper, this simple steak is served with a cold baked bean-flavored salad. Perfect for hot summer nights--no oven required.
By Ruth Cousineau

Wild West Steak

This quick dinner couples perfectly seared steaks with mustard-laced sautéed onions and peppers. When grilling bison, do not cook it beyond medium doneness or it will be dry. If you cannot get tenderloin for this dish, try New York strip or rib-eye steak. Make it a meal: Roasted Corn with Basil-Shallot Vinaigrette makes a nice side dish.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Indian-Spiced Beef with Peach-Grape Salsa

A mint and fruit salsa made with peaches and grapes is the perfect topping for this spiced beef dish. The meat gets its incredible flavor from a homemade dry rub of strongly flavored Indian spices.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Marrakech Grilled Steak & Sweet Potatoes

Here we grill spice-rubbed strip steak to serve along sweet potatoes and onions cooked in a foil packet alongside it. Serve with steamed spinach.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen
