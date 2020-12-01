Healthy Pecan Snack Recipes

Find healthy, delicious pecan snack recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Pumpkin-Oatmeal Muffins

Rating: Unrated
3
These healthy pumpkin-oatmeal muffins will get you in the mood for fall. Sprinkling the muffins with pecans adds a nutty crunch to every bite. Serve them for breakfast or as a grab-and-go snack.
By Pam Lolley

Smoked Salmon Cheese Ball

Blanketed in chopped nuts and zesty chives, this cheese ball is festive enough for even the most discerning party guests. Serve with sturdy crackers or toasted baguette slices for easy spreading.
By Jamie Vespa MS RD

Chocolate-Dipped Pecans

Rating: Unrated
1
These chocolate-dipped pecans get an elegant finish from a sprinkling of turbinado sugar. You can use this technique with other nuts to make chocolate-covered nuts too.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Smoky Nut-Stuffed Apricots

Dried apricots are stuffed with provolone cheese and pecan halves, then wrapped in bacon, baked, and served warm for a fresh take on a favorite appetizer.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Spiced Pecans

Rating: Unrated
1
Making this delicious and healthy snack is very simple but also a rare instance where the recipe is meant to take longer in order to make it easier. Most nuts can burn faster than you can say "What's that smell?"--so these spiced pecans are baked low and slow to avoid any nasty surprises.
By Sarah Simms Hendrix

Caramel Apple Crisp

This Caramel Apple Crisp is so decadent it might be worth the carb indulgence. For a holiday recipe, the low-carb, diabetic-friendly apple crisp is perfect for any family member!
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Jonathan Perno’s Spiced Candied Pecans

At home or at Campo, the restaurant he oversees at Los Poblanos Historic Inn & Organic Farm in Albuquerque, chef Jonathan Perno likes to welcome guests with spiced New Mexican pecans. You won’t see this in most spiced-nut recipes, but Perno blanches them to reduce some of the bitter tannins in the skin that can sometimes overwhelm the pecans’ delicate flavor.
By Jonathan Perno

Cranberry-Almond Granola Bars

There are plenty of granola bar options at the grocery store, but they're also easy (and often healthier) to make at home. Feel free to vary the add-ins to your taste, swapping 2 cups of any combination of small (or chopped) dried fruit, nuts, seeds and/or chocolate chips for the dried cranberries and nuts in this version. We tested several sticky sweeteners, including maple syrup and honey, but found brown rice syrup held the bars together the best.
By Breana Killeen

Mississippi Spiced Pecans

Rating: Unrated
6
Make plenty of these mildly sweet and salty nuts--they are great to have on hand over the holidays.
By Peggy Knickerbocker

Double Nut & Date Tassies

Rating: Unrated
22
The two-bite pecan tarts satisfy the sweet tooth with far less guilt than pecan pie.
By Jessie Grearson

Pecan-Cinnamon Wafers

Rating: Unrated
7
These healthier pecan butter cookies are made with whole-wheat pastry flour and plenty of nuts.
By Debbie Limas

Chili Pecans

Rating: Unrated
2
A medley of warm spices tempered with a touch of brown sugar is a great match for rich, nutritious pecans. They make a perfect nibble with a drink before dinner or afterward with a cup of espresso.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Inspiration and Ideas

Blueberry-Pecan Energy Balls

Blueberry-Pecan Energy Balls

Dried blueberries and pecans team up with cacao nibs for a chocolaty treat any time of day. The cacao is a bit more bitter than chocolate, but the maple syrup helps tame it. Almond butter and chia seeds provide protein to make these bites substantial snacks to fuel your body.
Nana's Creole Pecan Cake Bars

Nana's Creole Pecan Cake Bars

Rating: Unrated
9
These decadent pecan date bars are a bite-size alternative to holiday pecan pie.
Cranberry-Nut Mini Loaves with Flaxseeds

Cranberry-Nut Mini Loaves with Flaxseeds

Rating: Unrated
14
Salted Coconut-Caramel Energy Balls

Salted Coconut-Caramel Energy Balls

Rosemary-Garlic Pecans

Rosemary-Garlic Pecans

Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Granola Bars

Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Granola Bars

Rating: Unrated
2

Pecan Turtle Bars

Rating: Unrated
1

What's not to love about buttery shortbread and pecans paired with rich, dark chocolate and topped with salty caramel? This easy turtle bar recipe is best with a gourmet finishing sea salt, such as Maldon or fleur de sel, for best texture and flavor.

All Healthy Pecan Snack Recipes

Fruit & Pecan Granola Bars

Rating: Unrated
16
Granola bars are a snap to make--keep a batch of these on hand for when hunger strikes.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Cream Cheese-Filled Cantaloupe Bowls with Watermelon Sauce

Light cream cheese and a fresh tasting, raspberry-watermelon sauce turn ordinary cantaloupe into a delightful dessert.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Date-Pecan Bars

Rating: Unrated
2
Here, graham cracker crumbs, dates and nuts are folded into beaten eggs and sugar to make a wonderfully chewy bar that's much lighter than traditional recipes.
By Susan Herr

Carrot Cake Energy Bites

Rating: Unrated
1
These no-cook energy bites keep well in the fridge or freezer and are easy to grab on the go for a healthy snack.
By Beth Lipton

Maple-Pecan Apple Dippers

Caramel apples can contain up to 60 grams of carbs, but these apple dippers are a lower-carb option. These apple slices--dipped in melted butterscotch, drizzled with sweet maple syrup, and sprinkled with savory pecans--will remind you of your grandmother's pecan pie.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Pecan & Toasted Oat Nuggets

Rating: Unrated
1
Pecans are ground into a nut butter, which forms the base of these wholesome treats. Baking these scaled-down snacks in mini muffin pans is a good way to control portion size. If you do not have a mini muffin pan, spread the batter in a 9-by-13-inch baking dish (coated with cooking spray) and bake at 350°F for 15 to 20 minutes. Let cool in the pan, then cut into 24 squares.
By Lee Ann Cox
