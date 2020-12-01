Healthy Almond Snack Recipes

Find healthy, delicious almond snack recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Almond Linzer Cookies

In this almond cookie recipe, star-shaped cutters give these classic jam-filled sandwich Linzer cookies holiday sparkle, but you can also use a more traditional round or scalloped cookie cutter. Almond flour adds crunchy texture and nutty flavor. Look for it near other specialty flours in natural-foods markets.
By Virginia Willis

Almond-Honey Power Bar

Great for breakfast on the go! Golden roasted nuts, seeds and oats are enveloped by flavorful almond butter in these delectably chewy, no-fuss energy bars. Unrefined turbinado sugar adds a deep caramelly undertone. Feel free to use light brown sugar instead. Bars stored at room temperature will be softer than those that are refrigerated.
By Maria Speck

Everything-Seasoned Almonds

Grinding up the everything bagel seasoning in a spice grinder will help it adhere to the almonds.
By Devon O'Brien

Almond & Honey-Butter Cookies

This thumbprint cookie uses honey as the only sweetener and tender ground almonds to replace much of the butter found in similar cookies. Just a touch of butter mixed with honey in the filling gives it a rich flavor without too much saturated fat.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Fruit Energy Balls

Make a big batch of these no-bake energy balls to keep on hand when hunger strikes or you need a healthy pick-me-up.
By Joyce Hendley

Spiced Spanish Almonds

Salty, sweet and laced with smoke--the perfect kind of almond for a party. If any remain the next day, savor them over a salad topped with sliced ripe pears and shaved Manchego cheese.
By Victoria Abbott Riccardi

Pumpkin Coconut Energy Balls

These easy pumpkin-spiced coconut oat balls make a great, packable afternoon snack or a delicious party appetizer.
By Laura Marzen, R.D., L.D.

Cranberry-Almond Granola Bars

There are plenty of granola bar options at the grocery store, but they're also easy (and often healthier) to make at home. Feel free to vary the add-ins to your taste, swapping 2 cups of any combination of small (or chopped) dried fruit, nuts, seeds and/or chocolate chips for the dried cranberries and nuts in this version. We tested several sticky sweeteners, including maple syrup and honey, but found brown rice syrup held the bars together the best.
By Breana Killeen

Orange-Almond Slices

These twice-baked almond- and orange-flavored cookies are wonderful on cookie trays or served with fresh fruit or ice cream. Dip one edge of the crunchy slices into melted chocolate to dress them up for a special celebration.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Apple with Cinnamon Almond Butter

With a pinch of cinnamon, this healthy snack goes from basic to brilliant.
By Sara Haas, R.D.N., L.D.N.

Dark Chocolate Trail Mix

Double, triple or quadruple this healthy trail mix recipe and keep it on hand for when you need a sweet snack.
By Breana Killeen

Almond Cranberry Banana Bread

This flavorful banana bread combines almonds, cranberries, orange juice, and honey for a make-ahead snack or breakfast.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

With just five ingredients, these simple, no-bake energy bars are tastier than any bars you can buy! Dates, cashews, almonds and coconut whir up in the food processor for an easy homemade version of a Larabar. Pack one up for a healthy snack for work, or send some off with your kids for an energizing snack before soccer practice.
This small snack packs a nutrient punch--it's loaded with protein, heart-healthy fats, vitamins and minerals to make eating healthy easy and yummy.
Plum Pudding Cookies

These fruity cookies have the taste of sweet plums and almonds.

Cranberry-Almond Granola

If you've never made your own granola, you'll be amazed at the difference in freshness and flavor--and at how easy it is. Use this recipe as a starting point for your own creativity: substitute dried blueberries or chopped dried apricots for the cranberries, or walnuts or hazelnuts for the almonds.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Sweet & Spicy Wasabi Snack Mix

Spicy wasabi-flavored peas are a great snack on their own but can sometimes be too hot. In this snack mix, the wasabi spice is tamed just a bit with the addition of a crispy cereal, pretzel sticks, almonds, a ginger-soy sauce, and sweet chewy dried fruit. Try it at your next party or tailgate!
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Toasted Almonds with Rosemary and Cayenne

Make a double or triple batch of these savory nuts to give them as gifts for the holidays.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Almond Cherry Bites

Dried cherries, ground almonds and a drizzle of chocolate make these cookies festive for the holidays.
By Beatrice Ricart & Anne Ricart

Salsa Snack Mix

This homemade snack mix is easy to prepare--crunchy crackers, cereal squares, and miniature pretzels are flavored with a zesty salsa-inspired seasoning mix that takes just minutes to throw together. Bake until crisp and then set it out at a party or offer it to your kids for a fun after-school snack.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Fruit & Cheese Bistro Lunch Box

This fruit, cheese and cracker box inspired by Starbucks' bistro boxes is a fun and healthy alternative to your standard sandwich. It's the perfect personal-size cheese plate to pack for a work lunch or a picnic in the park.
By Joy Howard

Cranberry-Almond Bread

This easy bread, filled with cranberries and toasted almonds, makes a festive treat for the holidays. Enjoy it as a snack or give it as a gift.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Cherry-Chocolate Chip Granola Bars

Skip the granola bar options at the grocery store--they're easy to make at home! You can vary the add-ins to your taste, swapping 2 cups of any combination of small (or chopped) dried fruit, nuts and/or seeds for the chocolate, cherries and coconut in this version. We tested several sticky sweeteners, including maple syrup and honey, but found brown rice syrup held the bars together the best.
By Breana Killeen

Cherries with Ricotta & Toasted Almonds

Warm cherries topped with luscious ricotta cheese and toasted almonds makes for a rich-tasting--yet calorie-conscious--treat.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Mocha-Almond Biscotti

In this pretty marbled cookie, one half of the dough is almond-flavored like the traditional biscotti di Prato, and the other half is chocolate/coffee flavored.
By Marie Piraino

Oat and Nut Crunch Mix

This sweetly spiced mix of oat cereal, almonds, and dried cherries is handy to keep around for snacks or breakfast.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Almond-Coconut Cookies

It's quick and easy to mix together these slice-and-bake almond-coconut cookies whenever you need something sweet. The recipe makes enough dough so you can bake half and put the other half in the freezer--ready to pull out and bake up a few fresh cookies anytime.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Yogurt-Fruit Parfaits

This yogurt parfait makes a great snack for after school but it's also a nice healthy dessert choice for after dinner. It's light, fresh, and full of fruit, and you'll love the contrast of crunchy toasted nuts in each spoonful.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Cumin-Roasted Almonds

Spiced almonds make a simple irresistible nibble to accompany cocktails.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Apricot-Almond Bars with Chocolate

Pureed dried apricots form the base of these irresistible bars, providing both moisture and sweetness. (A touch of honey is all the additional sweetening needed.) Chunks of dark chocolate are an exquisite contrast to the tangy apricots.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Faux Baklava

Using puff pastry makes this Baklava recipe so easy.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Fruit and Nut Yogurt

Greek yogurt has more protein than regular yogurt and will keep you satisfied longer. The sweet cranberries in the topping will balance the tangy zip of the yogurt.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Spiced Almonds

Almonds get a kick from cumin and cayenne.
By Joyce Hendley

Lovage Pesto

Lovage tastes like cardamom and celery had a baby. If you can't find lovage, increase basil to 1 3/4 cups and add 1 1/2 cups celery leaves. Recipe by Chef/Farmer Stacey Givens of The Side Yard Farm & Kitchen, Portland, OR.
By Stacey Givens

Mini Meat & Cheese Board

For a satisfying and quick snack or dessert, assemble your own cheese board for one, adorned with apricots, almonds and carrots.
By Breana Killeen

Date-Nut Bread

Dates are naturally sweet so no extra sugar is needed in this quick-bread recipe. Toasted almonds add a nice crunch and the optional coarse sugar topping--while it isn't needed for sweetness--certainly adds to the presentation.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Figs & Almonds

Snacking shouldn't be complicated--it can be as simple as a few dried figs and some heart-healthy almonds.
By Victoria Seaver, M.S., R.D.

Apple with Almonds

Snacking shouldn't be hard, particularly when it comes to healthy snacking. An apple and almonds are easy to pack, and make the perfect portion-controlled snack.
By Victoria Seaver, M.S., R.D.

Dried Plum Poppers

This easy snack recipe will satisfy all your midafternoon cravings--you get a little sweet, salty and crunchy in each healthy bite.
By Joyce Hendley
