Multi Grain & Whole Grain Pancakes Recipes

Find healthy, delicious multi grain and whole grain pancake recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Cranberry Pancakes

Rating: Unrated
17
Start your day off right with these easy pancakes, packed with cranberry's sour spike. One of you can make the coffee and heat the maple syrup while the other makes the pancakes. It's instant relationship bliss.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Gingerbread Pancakes

Rating: Unrated
2
These spicy gingerbread pancakes are delectable served with maple syrup, Vanilla Cream or Warm Lemon Sauce.
By Ruth Cousineau

Whole-Grain Buttermilk Pancakes

Rating: Unrated
10
This healthy whole-grain buttermilk pancake recipe uses 100% whole-wheat flour, heart-healthy canola oil and just a tablespoon of sugar. Compared to most store-bought mixes or a classic recipe, this recipe saves about 30 calories, 3 grams saturated fat and 4 grams total sugar per serving, plus you'll dish up 2 extra grams of fiber. If you want to experiment with different types of whole grains, replace up to 1/2 cup of the whole-wheat flour with cornmeal, oats and/or buckwheat flour. Or add extra fiber and omega-3s by adding up to 3 tablespoons of ground flaxseed or chia seeds.
By Stacy Fraser

Blueberry-Pecan Pancakes

Rating: Unrated
3
Dried blueberries give these pancakes a rich blueberry flavor and pecans liven up the texture with a bit of crunch.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Egg & Bacon Pancake Breakfast Wraps

Rating: Unrated
1
Maple syrup sweetens up this easy grab-and-go breakfast wrap that adults and kids alike will love. The batter for the pancake is spread thin in the pan like a crepe for easy rolling.
By Carolyn Casner

Blueberry-Ricotta Pancakes

Rating: Unrated
35
Serve these light pancakes with our Chunky Blueberry Sauce, maple syrup or honey. Sprinkling the berries on top of the cooking pancakes ensures even distribution. Keep finished pancakes warm in a 200°F oven, if desired, while cooking the rest.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Healthy Pancake Mix

Rating: Unrated
3
With this whole-grain mix on hand, you can enjoy homemade pancakes on busy weekday mornings. This is also a great item to pack on camping trips. Be sure to refrigerate or freeze the mix as flaxseed meal is highly perishable.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Pumpkin Pancakes

Rating: Unrated
6
This healthy whole-grain pumpkin pancake recipe produces fluffy cakes with a beautiful orange hue from pureed pumpkin and light crunch from toasted pecans. If you want to experiment with different types of whole grains, replace up to 1/2 cup of the whole-wheat flour with cornmeal, oats and/or buckwheat flour. Or add extra fiber and omega-3s by adding up to 3 tablespoons of ground flaxseed or chia seeds.
By Stacy Fraser

Zucchini Bread Breakfast Pancakes

Rating: Unrated
7
This zucchini pancake recipe marries the warm-spiced flavors of zucchini bread with the ease of quick and healthy whole-grain pancakes. When topped with maple syrup and pecans, these zucchini bread pancakes make an irresistibly delicious breakfast. If you don't have pumpkin pie spice, use 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon, 1/4 teaspoon ground ginger and 1/8 teaspoon each ground nutmeg and cloves.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Banana-Chocolate Chip Pancakes

Rating: Unrated
4
This healthy whole-grain buttermilk pancake recipe adds mini-chocolate chips and mashed banana to the 100% whole-wheat flour base. If you want to experiment with different types of whole grains, replace up to 1/2 cup of the whole-wheat flour with cornmeal, oats and/or buckwheat flour. Or add extra fiber and healthy omega-3 fats by adding up to 3 tablespoons of ground flaxseed or chia seeds.
By Stacy Fraser

Buttermilk-Oatmeal Pancakes

Rating: Unrated
9
Start your day in a hearty, high-grain way with these buttermilk-oatmeal pancakes. Maple syrup is a perennial favorite atop a stack of these pancakes; sliced bananas would also complement their oat flavor.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Healthy Pancakes

Rating: Unrated
17
EatingWell reader Kathy Moseler of Barrington Hills, Illinois, contributed this convenient recipe to our Kitchen to Kitchen department. The pancakes are made with 100 percent whole-wheat flour and get an additional fiber boost from flaxseed meal.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Inspiration and Ideas

Gingerbread Pancakes

Gingerbread Pancakes

This healthy whole-grain pancake recipe uses 100% whole-wheat flour, pumpkin pie spice, applesauce and molasses for the unmistakable gingerbread flavor. If you want to experiment with different types of whole grains, replace up to 1/2 cup of the flour with cornmeal, oats and/or buckwheat flour. Or add extra fiber and omega-3s by adding up to 3 tablespoons of ground flaxseed or chia seeds.
Egg & Avocado Pancake Breakfast Wraps

Egg & Avocado Pancake Breakfast Wraps

Part crepe, part pancake, this easy breakfast wrap is filled with healthy morning favorites. Scrambled eggs, avocado and salsa are all rolled up inside the pancake to give you a neat grab-and-go breakfast for busy mornings.
Blueberry Pancakes

Blueberry Pancakes

Rating: Unrated
3
Savory Pancakes with Sausage, Cheddar & Wild Rice

Savory Pancakes with Sausage, Cheddar & Wild Rice

Rating: Unrated
1
Blueberry-Pecan Pancake Mix

Blueberry-Pecan Pancake Mix

Rating: Unrated
2
Apple-Cinnamon Pancakes

Apple-Cinnamon Pancakes

Rating: Unrated
2

Shredded Root Vegetable Pancakes

Rating: Unrated
5

Red beets and golden carrots look especially festive in these zesty horseradish-and-bacon-flecked cakes. Avoid parsnips, which need to be cored, in this recipe, as trying to shred the smaller cored pieces might result in nicked knuckles. Try the pancakes with seared steaks or make them bite-size for a beautiful appetizer.

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from http://www.eatingwell.com