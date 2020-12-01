Healthy Buttermilk Pancakes Recipes

Apple Ricotta Pancakes
These healthy apple pancakes puff to perfection thanks to the right combination of ingredients, including a mixture of double-acting baking powder and baking soda (using both ensures the batter will spread out evenly and rise well). Ricotta cheese makes pancakes moister than using milk alone, and it packs nearly four times more protein than whole milk. Walnut oil is full of healthy fats and has a rich, nutty flavor, and white whole-wheat flour packs in more fiber than all-purpose flour. A bit of buttermilk adds a nice tang to these flapjacks. All in all, it adds up to a healthy breakfast that's sure to impress.
Gingerbread Pancakes
These spicy gingerbread pancakes are delectable served with maple syrup, Vanilla Cream or Warm Lemon Sauce.
Whole-Grain Buttermilk Pancakes
This healthy whole-grain buttermilk pancake recipe uses 100% whole-wheat flour, heart-healthy canola oil and just a tablespoon of sugar. Compared to most store-bought mixes or a classic recipe, this recipe saves about 30 calories, 3 grams saturated fat and 4 grams total sugar per serving, plus you'll dish up 2 extra grams of fiber. If you want to experiment with different types of whole grains, replace up to 1/2 cup of the whole-wheat flour with cornmeal, oats and/or buckwheat flour. Or add extra fiber and omega-3s by adding up to 3 tablespoons of ground flaxseed or chia seeds.
Blueberry-Pecan Pancakes
Dried blueberries give these pancakes a rich blueberry flavor and pecans liven up the texture with a bit of crunch.
Oatmeal-Almond Protein Pancakes
Depending on the type of protein powder you pick, you might need to reduce the amount of liquid in this protein pancake recipe. Whey-protein pancakes need less liquid than those made with soy, hemp or pea protein. Serve with yogurt and a DIY fruit sauce (warmed frozen berries with a pinch of sugar).
Blueberry-Ricotta Pancakes
Serve these light pancakes with our Chunky Blueberry Sauce, maple syrup or honey. Sprinkling the berries on top of the cooking pancakes ensures even distribution. Keep finished pancakes warm in a 200°F oven, if desired, while cooking the rest.
Healthy Pancake Mix
With this whole-grain mix on hand, you can enjoy homemade pancakes on busy weekday mornings. This is also a great item to pack on camping trips. Be sure to refrigerate or freeze the mix as flaxseed meal is highly perishable.
Strawberry Pancakes
Every day should start with a stack of strawberry pancakes. These old-fashioned pancakes are made with white whole-wheat flour so you get a bit of whole grain in every bite, but they're still lightly and fluffy, just like your family likes.
Pumpkin Pancakes
This healthy whole-grain pumpkin pancake recipe produces fluffy cakes with a beautiful orange hue from pureed pumpkin and light crunch from toasted pecans. If you want to experiment with different types of whole grains, replace up to 1/2 cup of the whole-wheat flour with cornmeal, oats and/or buckwheat flour. Or add extra fiber and omega-3s by adding up to 3 tablespoons of ground flaxseed or chia seeds.
Banana-Chocolate Chip Pancakes
This healthy whole-grain buttermilk pancake recipe adds mini-chocolate chips and mashed banana to the 100% whole-wheat flour base. If you want to experiment with different types of whole grains, replace up to 1/2 cup of the whole-wheat flour with cornmeal, oats and/or buckwheat flour. Or add extra fiber and healthy omega-3 fats by adding up to 3 tablespoons of ground flaxseed or chia seeds.
Buttermilk-Oatmeal Pancakes
Start your day in a hearty, high-grain way with these buttermilk-oatmeal pancakes. Maple syrup is a perennial favorite atop a stack of these pancakes; sliced bananas would also complement their oat flavor.
Healthy Pancakes
EatingWell reader Kathy Moseler of Barrington Hills, Illinois, contributed this convenient recipe to our Kitchen to Kitchen department. The pancakes are made with 100 percent whole-wheat flour and get an additional fiber boost from flaxseed meal.