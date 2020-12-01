Healthy Blueberry Pancakes Recipes

Oatmeal Pancakes with Maple Fruit
Have a full house and need a breakfast idea? Here's a quick pancake recipe that serves eight! Everyone at your table will enjoy these filling oatmeal-buttermilk pancakes, topped with fresh fruit and a decadent cinnamon-maple sauce.
Blueberry-Pecan Pancakes
Dried blueberries give these pancakes a rich blueberry flavor and pecans liven up the texture with a bit of crunch.
Blueberry-Ricotta Pancakes
Serve these light pancakes with our Chunky Blueberry Sauce, maple syrup or honey. Sprinkling the berries on top of the cooking pancakes ensures even distribution. Keep finished pancakes warm in a 200°F oven, if desired, while cooking the rest.
Avocado Pancakes
These tasty and attractive avocado pancakes are both vegan and gluten-free. The optional spirulina powder--made from algae--enhances the green color and can be found at natural-foods stores, some grocery stores and online. But feel free to omit it; the pancakes taste just as good without it. Top stacks with your favorite berries for a healthy breakfast that'll brighten your day.
Blueberry Pancakes
This healthy whole-grain blueberry pancake recipe uses 100% whole-wheat flour, heart-healthy canola oil and just a tablespoon of added sugar. If you want to experiment with different types of whole grains, replace up to 1/2 cup of the flour with cornmeal, oats and/or buckwheat flour. Or add extra fiber and healthy omega-3 fats by adding up to 3 tablespoons of ground flaxseed or chia seeds.
Blueberry-Pecan Pancake Mix
Say goodbye to frozen pancakes or box mixes: dried blueberries give this pancake mix rich blueberry flavor and the pecans liven up the texture with a bit of crunch.
Banana & Blueberry Maple Pancakes
Perfect for a lazy weekend breakfast, these buttermilk pancakes are taken to new heights with a banana and blueberry maple syrup topping.
Berry Swirl Pancakes
Adding applesauce to these Berry Swirl Pancakes ensures helps to reduce sugar content and ensures that they will be moist and delicious for breakfast.
Blueberry-Almond Pancake Mix
Stone-ground cornmeal adds texture and flavor to these pancakes. Cook up any leftover batter--it makes cleanup easier and the pancakes can be packed for snacking later. Try them spread with a little peanut butter.