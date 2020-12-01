5-Minute Breakfast Sandwich Recipes

Find healthy, delicious 5-minute breakfast sandwich recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Avocado-Egg Toast

4
Try it once and we think you'll agree: Topping avocado toast with an egg is a near-perfect breakfast.
By Ellen Davis

Peanut Butter-Banana Cinnamon Toast

3
This satisfying peanut butter-banana toast gets a sprinkle of cinnamon for an extra flavor boost.
By Victoria Seaver, M.S., R.D.

White Bean & Avocado Toast

2
Mashed avocado and white beans make for a fiber-rich and creamy topping, the perfect partner for a crispy slice of toast. Try it for a quick breakfast or snack.
By Victoria Seaver, M.S., R.D.

Egg Salad Avocado Toast

It's like egg salad and avocado toast had a baby in this 5-minute healthy breakfast.
By Breana Killeen

Apple & Peanut Butter Toast

A pinch of ground cardamom punches up the flavor in this classic combo of apples and peanut butter on toast.
By Joyce Hendley

Peanut Butter-Banana English Muffin

1
Peanut butter and banana are the original power couple. Top a simple toasted English muffin with the duo, then sprinkle everything with a hit of ground cinnamon for a healthy breakfast of champions.
By Breana Killeen

Mascarpone & Berries Toast

Creamy mascarpone is delightful when topped with mixed berries and mint for this bright-tasting, easy and healthy breakfast toast.
By Joyce Hendley

Avocado Toast with Burrata

Burrata (cream-filled fresh mozzarella cheese) takes this avocado toast recipe to the next level for a decadent, yet weekday-friendly breakfast.
By Gaby Dalkin

Quark & Cucumber Toast

Give your healthy breakfast a savory spin with this quark and cucumber toast.
By Joyce Hendley

Pesto, Mozzarella & Egg Breakfast Sandwich

2
This healthy vegetarian breakfast egg-sandwich recipe is a delicious way to use up pesto and fresh mozzarella cheese and it's ready in just 5 minutes.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Smoked Salmon & Everything Bagel Toast

Top your favorite whole-grain toast with cream cheese, smoked salmon and everything bagel seasoning for a healthy breakfast that's ready in minutes.
By Joyce Hendley

Pistachio & Peach Toast

This breakfast is great when you have leftover ricotta cheese--plus it comes together in just 5 minutes.
By Ellen Davis

Inspiration and Ideas

Roasted Red Pepper & Sardine Toast

Sardines are healthy, cheap and delicious--try this simple toast recipe to work more of these tasty little fish into your diet.
Strawberry-Kiwi Cheesecake Toast

In a hurry? It takes just 5 minutes to toss together this cheerful strawberry-kiwi toast.
Sausage & Cheese English Muffin Sandwich

Green Eggs & Ham Bagel Breakfast Sandwich

Loaded Pita Pockets

Sprouted-Grain Toast with Peanut Butter & Banana

Whole Wheat Bagel with Peanut Butter

Swap out a typical bagel with a mini whole wheat bagel for a lower calorie and higher fiber breakfast. Pair with peanut butter to keep you fuller longer.

All 5-Minute Breakfast Sandwich Recipes

Radish & Egg Toast

Add some crunch to your egg on toast with this healthy breakfast idea that comes together in a snap.
By Joyce Hendley

Healthy Toast & Jam

Toast and jam is a classic breakfast! This healthy recipe includes lower calorie, fat, and sugar ingredients for a healthier breakfast choice.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Smoked Sablefish & Radish Flagel

Top flagels, aka flat bagels, with smoked sablefish (black cod) for a healthy breakfast or lunch. Sablefish has a firmer texture than smoked salmon. Look for it with other smoked fish in the seafood department at your grocery store or substitute an equal amount of smoked salmon.
By Julia Clancy

Avocado & Caper Flagel

Flagels, aka flat bagels, give you more surface area for healthy toppings, like heart-healthy avocados, for a satisfying breakfast or snack.
By Julia Clancy

Cinnamon Swirl Bread with Cream Cheese

Smell the cinnamon and taste the sweetness! Toast cinnamon swirl bread, and top with reduced-fat cream cheese and honey for a sweet breakfast with a little crunch.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Veggie Sausage English Muffin

Keep several of these simple vegetarian sausage sandwiches in your freezer so you always have a healthy breakfast ready to go. To keep it simple, we use roasted peppers from a jar instead of roasting them at home.
By Sara Haas, R.D.N., L.D.N.

Beets & Goat Cheese Toast

A little lemon zest perks up this healthy toast with beets and goat cheese.
By Joyce Hendley

Orange & Manchego Toast

Top whole-grain toast with Manchego cheese, orange marmalade and almonds for an easy healthy breakfast that'll break you out of your morning cereal routine.
By Joyce Hendley

Smoked Trout & Cream Cheese Flagel

Smoked trout has a milder flavor than smoked salmon but still gives this flagel, aka flat bagel, a protein and omega-3 boost.
By Julia Clancy

Ham & Jam Crispbreads

Smørrebrød is the Danish name for open-face sandwiches served on rye. Eating fiber-rich rye crisps (or rye bread) at breakfast (instead of white bread) may help you feel satisfied longer and help keep blood sugar levels steady. This version features lingonberry jam (yes, the kind you find at IKEA), ham and chives.
By Julia Clancy

Waffle Breakfast Sandwich

Trading bread for waffles is just the upgrade the classic breakfast sandwich calls for. To save yourself time, make a bunch of these easy sandwiches to fill up your freezer so you'll always have a healthy breakfast at the ready.
By Sara Haas, R.D.N., L.D.N.

Cream Cheese & Cucumber Crispbreads

This smørrebrød--the Danish name for an open-faced sandwich served on rye--is reminiscent of a cucumber tea sandwich, with a drizzle of honey for sweetness and walnuts for crunch.
By Julia Clancy
