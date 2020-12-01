Healthy Margarita Recipes

Find healthy, delicious Margarita recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Most Popular

Layered Strawberry-Mango Margaritas

Rating: Unrated
1
Swirl layers of red strawberry margarita with yellow mango margarita in this skinny frozen cocktail for a festive party drink that will wow your guests. It tastes just as good as a restaurant frozen margarita, without all the sugar!
By Carolyn Casner

Skinny Pineapple Margaritas

Rating: Unrated
1
Pineapple juice adds plenty of sweetness to this no-sugar-added margarita recipe.
By Devon O'Brien

Frozen Peach Margaritas

Rating: Unrated
1
Enjoy sweet peach flavor anytime of year with this skinny frozen margarita. It tastes just like a restaurant version, but with less sugar, for an easy cocktail you will actually want to make at home.
By Carolyn Casner

Frozen Grapefruit Margaritas

Rating: Unrated
2
Swap out some of the usual lime juice in your margaritas with fresh grapefruit juice for a refreshing spin on the classic drink. Red grapefruit makes for a particularly pretty cocktail. Unlike many frozen margaritas served at restaurants, these cocktails have no additional sweetener.
By Paula Forbes

Pomegranate Margaritas

Rating: Unrated
1
Who says margaritas are just for summer? This pomegranate twist on a cocktail favorite is good all year long--elegant enough for the holidays and fun enough for an outdoor barbecue.
By Devon O'Brien

Magical Color-Changing Margaritas

Rating: Unrated
1
Pour homemade margarita mix over ice cubes made from blue pea flower tea and watch your cocktail change colors before your eyes without any artificial food dye. It's sure to be your new favorite party trick. Blue pea flower tea (also called butterfly pea tea) is an herbal tea from Southeast Asia that changes from blue to purple when mixed with an acidic ingredient (like the lime juice in this margarita recipe).
By Carolyn Casner

Classic Margarita

This skinny margarita recipe saves 150 calories compared to traditional margarita recipes made with syrupy-sweet margarita mix and gets back to the basics--fresh lime juice, tequila and Triple Sec are all you need. Adding lime zest to the salt rim gives great flavor and cuts the salt in half.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Frozen Pineapple Margaritas

Rating: Unrated
2
These frosty pineapple margaritas taste just like restaurant-style frozen margaritas, but without all the sugar, for a skinny cocktail you can easily whip up at home.
By Carolyn Casner

Frozen Mango Margaritas

Frozen mango chunks aren't just for smoothies anymore. Whir them up in your blender with all the other classic margarita ingredients to make a skinny frozen cocktail at home that's just as good as (if not better than, and definitely healthier than!) restaurant versions.
By Carolyn Casner

Blood Orange Margaritas

Fresh blood orange juice gives this stunning pink cocktail just the right balance of sweet and sour. For the perfect finish, upgrade the salt rim on your glass by mixing in a little orange zest to add to both the presentation and flavor of these skinny margaritas.
By Devon O'Brien

Frozen Orange Margaritas

This refreshing frozen orange margarita is bursting with orange flavor and easy to make. If you prefer a more alcohol-forward drink, you can cut down the amounts of ice and orange juice to 2 cups and 1/2 cup, respectively.
By Quin Liburd

Frozen Strawberry Margaritas

Make your own restaurant-style frozen margaritas at home with this easy recipe. Just throw everything in the blender and whir away for this healthier cocktail that has less sugar than its store-bought and restaurant counterparts.
By Carolyn Casner

Inspiration and Ideas

How to Make Skinny Margaritas

How to Make Skinny Margaritas

The only recipe you need to make endless flavor combinations. Stir it all together and it's party time.
12 Frozen Margaritas to Make This Weekend

12 Frozen Margaritas to Make This Weekend

Blend up a refreshing party in a glass with these frozen margarita recipes.
Prickly Pear Margaritas

Prickly Pear Margaritas

Rating: Unrated
1
Frozen Rainbow Margaritas

Frozen Rainbow Margaritas

Rating: Unrated
1
Margarita Ice Pops

Margarita Ice Pops

Rating: Unrated
2
Jalapeño Margaritas

Jalapeño Margaritas

Rating: Unrated
1

Grapefruit Margaritas

Fresh grapefruit juice adds a zesty punch and lovely pink color to this refreshing skinny margarita. For the perfect finish, upgrade the salt rim on your glass by mixing in a little grapefruit zest to add to both the presentation and flavor.

All Healthy Margarita Recipes

12 Frozen Margaritas to Make This Weekend

Blend up a refreshing party in a glass with these frozen margarita recipes. We put a fun, healthy spin on classic margaritas by using less added sugar than your typical cocktail and adding ingredients like frozen fruit, avocado or layering multiple flavors together. You could even turn your margarita into an ice pop for a boozy adult treat. Recipes like Frozen Grapefruit Margaritas and Frozen Mango Margaritas are refreshing, delicious and perfect for the warm weather.

Beet Margaritas

Drink your vegetables at happy hour with these beet margaritas, also known as "margabeetas." These cocktails get their gorgeous pink hue naturally from inherently sweet beet juice. You can buy the juice in the produce section of most grocery stores, or juice your own at home.
By Carolyn Casner

Jalapeño Margaritas

Rating: Unrated
1
This reduced-sugar jalapeño margarita is a drink with a kick! We sweeten this zippy cocktail with fresh orange juice and just a touch of simple syrup steeped with slices of jalapeño. If you like the heat, add more chile slices to the sugar mixture.
By Pam Lolley

Jalapeño-Watermelon Margaritas

Rating: Unrated
1
When the fruit is ripe and you need a little kick in your glass, it's time for this spicy watermelon margarita recipe. Dip the glass rims in chili powder–spiked coarse salt for an extra layer of spice.
By Andrea Bemis

Kumquat Margaritas

Rating: Unrated
1
Kumquats are bite-size citrus fruit that you can eat whole, including the skins and seeds. Find them in season November through March for a great sweet addition to your traditional margarita recipe.
By Donna Buono

Prickly Pear Margaritas

Rating: Unrated
1
This fun and vibrant prickly pear margarita is perfect for a hot summer day--and for when you can get your hands on fresh prickly pears to make your own syrup. If prickly pears are hard to come by, you can substitute store-bought prickly pear syrup, which can be found at some liquor stores, specialty stores or online.
By Marianne Williams

Witches' Brew Skinny Margarita

Rating: Unrated
2
This striking red and black margarita is the perfect Halloween party cocktail. Hibiscus tea and pomegranate juice give the citrusy cocktail its red color, and rimming the glass with black lava salt makes it just a little creepy. Use regular kosher salt in place of the black lava salt (or skip the salt altogether) for a cocktail that works any time of year. We love the tartness of this margarita, but feel free to add a little agave nectar if you prefer a sweeter cocktail.
By Amy Traynor

Layered Strawberry-Lime Margaritas

Rating: Unrated
1
These simple, fruity frozen margaritas are as easy to make as they are delicious! Inspired by a mix of two summer classics: frozen margaritas and strawberry lemonade, these red, white and blue margaritas are the perfect laid-back sipper for the Fourth of July or anytime you want a colorful cocktail. This recipe serves 2 but is easily doubled to serve 4.
By Amy Traynor

Hibiscus Margarita

Amp up margarita night with a quick homemade simple syrup that packs a brilliant pink hue from dried hibiscus flowers. Serve with guacamole topped with pomegranate seeds and lime tortilla chips.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Lime and Cucumber-ita

Freshen up your margarita with the cool taste of cucumber. You can make it your way, with or without sugar or alcohol.
By Diabetic Living Magazine
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from http://www.eatingwell.com