Healthy Sangria Recipes

Find healthy, delicious sangria recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Red Wine Ice Cream Float

Step up your cocktail game with this unlikely combination that is not only completely delicious, but also gorgeous. Two of your favorites--red wine and ice cream--are combined to make a fun, fruity dessert cocktail.
By Carolyn Casner

Solstice Holiday Sangria

Kombucha gives a nice fizz to this holiday sangria. Bonus: It's full of probiotic bacteria that may help maintain a healthy gut.
By Amber Turupin

Berry Sangria

In this red, white and blue sangria recipe, we've skipped the added sugar and used a slightly sparkling white wine, sweet dessert wine and tons of fresh fruit to create a delicious, yet healthy cocktail.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Classic Sangria

In this classic red sangria recipe, we've skipped the added sugar and used fruity red wine, orange-flavored liqueur and fresh fruit to create a delicious, yet healthy cocktail.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

White Sangria

OK, so it's kind of a contradiction for a sangria, which is named for its blood-red color, to be made with white wine, but once you've tasted this festive thirst quencher it won't matter a bit. Pieces of mixed summer melons are the perfect match for a crisp Sauvignon Blanc.
By Cheryl & Bill Jamison

Watermelon Rose Sangria

In this pink sangria recipe, we've skipped the added sugar and used sparkling pink wine, elderflower liqueur and tons of fresh fruit and mint to create a delicious, yet healthy cocktail.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Red Sangria

This fruity red sangria is just like what you would get in a restaurant. It's easy to make with just five ingredients. A big batch is perfect for parties--or any night on the patio.
By Carolyn Casner

Peach Sangria

You'll want to bring a pitcher of this white sangria to parties and potlucks all summer long. Fresh peaches look gorgeous in these delicious sparkling peach cocktails, but frozen peaches work too (and help keep your drink cool).
By Carolyn Casner

Cucumber & Melon White Sangria

In this refreshing white sangria recipe, we've skipped the added sugar and used fruity white wine, zesty liquor and tons of fresh fruit and basil to create a delicious, yet healthy cocktail.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Cranberry Sangria

This festive twist on classic red sangria combines wine with cranberry juice, oranges, apples and cinnamon for a wintery spin on a traditionally summer cocktail.
By Carolyn Casner

Starfruit-Honeydew Sangria

Frozen honeydew balls and thinly sliced starfruit are a perfect combination when mixed with sweet white wine, grape juice and club soda in this refreshing cocktail.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Plum & Cider Sangria

In this apple cider sangria recipe, we've skipped the added sugar and used hard apple cider, apple liqueur and tons of fresh fruit to create a delicious, yet healthy cocktail.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Blackberry Tea Sangria

Nothing tastes better on a sunny spring day than this fruity sangria recipe. Made with a blend of red wine and ice tea, and loaded with blackberries and orange slices, this will be a refreshing treat for your guests.
