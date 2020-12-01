Low-Added Sugar Dessert Recipes

Rhubarb & Honey Ice Cream

This rich homemade ice cream recipe was inspired by Linnalla Pure Irish Ice Cream in County Clare, Ireland. They add carrageenan made from local seaweed to give the ice cream a more velvety texture. We've simplified the recipe for home, relying on only egg yolks and cream to do the job. Chopped honeycomb pieces add texture and pops of pure honey flavor, but feel free to omit them if you prefer a simpler ice cream. This ice cream would be delicious with rhubarb pie or crumble, or all on its own.