Healthy Sugar-Free Desserts

Find healthy, delicious sugar-free dessert recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Butter Pastry Dough

This easy pastry and pie dough recipe makes enough for one double-crust pie or two single-crust pies. Use it for apple, pumpkin, pecan or any fruit pie.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Broiled Mango

Rating: Unrated
1
Broiling fruit brings out its inherent sweetness. A squeeze of tart lime juice balances it out. Try this technique with pineapple as well.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Mango & Kiwi with Fresh Lime Zest

Kiwi and mango get a burst of citrus flavor in this easy fruit salad recipe.
By Sara Haas, R.D.N., L.D.N.

Breakfast Parfait

Rating: Unrated
15
A little low fat dairy and some vitamin-rich fruit and you've just started your day right, nutritionally speaking.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Pomegranate Poached Pears

Rating: Unrated
4
Pears are simmered in a blend of tart pomegranate juice and sweet dessert wine with gorgeous garnet-red results. The pears are served with the reduced poaching liquid and a sprinkling of pomegranate seeds. A striking finale to any festive meal, garnish the pears with toasted slivered almonds and a touch of tangy Greek yogurt.
By Kitty Morse

Winter Fruit Salad

Fruit salad isn't just for summer; orange, grapefruit, pineapple, star fruit and pomegranate combine for a satisfying dish your body craves.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Cherries with Ricotta & Toasted Almonds

Rating: Unrated
6
Warm cherries topped with luscious ricotta cheese and toasted almonds makes for a rich-tasting--yet calorie-conscious--treat.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Sugar-Free Strawberry Frozen Yogurt

Rating: Unrated
1
Create instant frozen yogurt for a healthy dessert in just 10 minutes by blending frozen strawberries with yogurt in a food processor. This healthy frozen yogurt recipe is sweetened with Splenda, making it a sugar-free treat. Use a different favorite frozen fruit in place of the strawberries if you like.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Melon & Apple Granita

Rating: Unrated
1
This granita uses sweet ripe melon for flavor, apple juice instead of sugar and a touch of lime juice to perk up the flavors. Berries look beautiful on top; or if you can find fresh figs, add them. For a vibrant look, make with an orange-fleshed melon, such as cantaloupe, Charentais or orange honeydew.
By Marie Simmons

Tropical Fruit Ice

This super-simple recipe makes an exotic ice with intense flavor. To turn it into a showstopper dessert, garnish with sliced fresh tropical fruit and toasted coconut. Welch's frozen passion fruit concentrate can be found in supermarkets. Substitute the same size can of other frozen juice concentrates for endless variations.
By Susanne A. Davis

Pretzels with Dark Chocolate & Peanut Butter

Rating: Unrated
2
Get the salty-sweet chocolate satisfaction of a candy bar with this better-for-you chocolate-peanut butter gluten-free snack or dessert recipe. Pair it with a glass of milk, hot or cold, for a boost of calcium and protein.
By Sara Haas, R.D.N., L.D.N.

Roasted Grapes

Rating: Unrated
5
Roasting isn't just for turkey. Roasting fruit, in this case grapes, brings out its inherent sweetness.
By Kathy Farrell-Kingsley

Inspiration and Ideas

Cocoa-Date Oatmeal

Cocoa-Date Oatmeal

Rating: Unrated
25
"I was inspired by the news that chocolate can be good for you," wrote reader Jennifer Sanders of Cambridge, Ontario. "Why not eat it for breakfast?" She shared her recipe for this heart-warming chocolaty hot cereal. If you are looking for a way to get your kids to start their day with a bowl of oatmeal, this is it. The microwave is convenient, but you can also cook the oatmeal on the stovetop following package directions. Top the cereal with milk or soymilk and sweeten with brown sugar or no-calorie sweetener, if desired.
Mini Rice-Cake Stack

Mini Rice-Cake Stack

Rating: Unrated
1
Try other nut butters in this crunchy snack.
Tropical Fruits with Pistachios & Coconut

Tropical Fruits with Pistachios & Coconut

Cold Plum Soup

Cold Plum Soup

Fruit Puree Fat Replacement

Fruit Puree Fat Replacement

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from http://www.eatingwell.com