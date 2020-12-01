Healthy Thai Vegetarian Recipes

Find healthy, delicious Thai vegetarian recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Thai Spaghetti Squash with Peanut Sauce

Rating: Unrated
3
This gluten-free, vegan version of peanut noodles has a high protein content thanks to edamame and peanut butter. Spaghetti squash turns delicately sweet when roasted, which pairs wonderfully with the Thai-inspired peanut sauce.
By Carolyn Casner

Vegan Pad Thai with Tofu

You won't miss the scrambled eggs and fish sauce in this vegan version of the Thai favorite because the flavorful sauce hits just the right balance of sweet, spicy and umami.
By Carolyn Casner

Low-Carb Vegetable Soup

This low-carb vegetable soup is chock-full of veggies swimming in a creamy coconut broth flavored with Thai red curry paste. It's hearty enough to eat on its own, but feel free to add chicken or tofu to boost the protein.
By Julia Levy

Black Sticky Rice

Black sticky rice, a delicious whole-grain alternative to white rice, is purplish black in color and has a chewy texture. This recipe gives you a simple method for how to make black sticky rice. Look for it in natural-foods stores in the bulk department or with other whole-grain rice.
By Naomi Duguid

Thai Peanut Curry Noodles

Rating: Unrated
7
Thai curry paste delivers a spicy kick-in-the-pants in this healthy peanut noodle recipe. If you haven't tried kohlrabi yet, here's your excuse to buy it. The bulbous vegetable is related to broccoli and Brussels sprouts, but has a milder, sweet flavor and fabulous crunch.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Vegan Butternut Squash Soup

Rating: Unrated
2
Thai spices and creamy coconut milk distinguish this version from traditional butternut squash soup. Curry paste is a convenient way to add complex flavor, but if you want to make sure this soup is vegan or if you are allergic to shellfish, check the ingredient list carefully--some brands contain shellfish.
By Carolyn Casner

Ginger-Garlic Dipping Sauce

Rating: Unrated
2
In addition to being a delicious dipping sauce for dumplings, this can be used as a marinade for chicken, pork or tofu.
By Ying Chang Compestine

Tofu with Peanut-Ginger Sauce

Rating: Unrated
33
Tofu and vegetables get a dramatic lift from a spicy peanut sauce. Serve with a cucumber salad for a low-calorie, nutrient-packed vegetarian supper.
By Stacy Fraser

Vegan Thai Cucumber Salad

This sweet and tangy salad of cucumber, scallions and pepper is packed with vibrant Thai flavors and a bit of extra crunch from dry-roasted peanuts. If possible, use a red jalapeño (or chile) to brighten the salad with a few specks of red. Cut the heat by removing the seeds before chopping.
By Carolyn Casner

Peanut-Tofu Cabbage Wraps

Rating: Unrated
1
Cabbage is a tasty low-calorie stand-in for buns or bread in this healthy, gluten-free lettuce wrap recipe. Don't limit yourself to cabbage for this recipe--any fresh green sturdy enough to wrap around 1/2 cup of filling works.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Red Curry with Vegetables

Rating: Unrated
15
Red Thai curry paste, which flavors this dish, is a convenient blend of chile peppers, garlic, lemongrass and galanga (a root that's similar in flavor to ginger). It can pack a lot of heat, so be sure to taste as you go. Look for the curry paste in jars or cans in the Asian section of the supermarket or specialty store. Make it a Meal: Ladle the stew over rice to soak up every bit of the delicious sauce.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Vegetarian Thai Red Curry

Rating: Unrated
6
This flavorful vegetarian Thai red curry recipe matches sweet potatoes with fresh dandelion greens and asparagus, though you can substitute cauliflower florets, cubed Asian eggplant, squash or carrots. If you're using cauliflower or eggplant, add them earlier, when the potato is only partially cooked, as they will take longer to cook than asparagus. Classic Thai red curry is flavored with lime leaves and Thai basil. If you find them, use them, but even without them the vegetable curry will still be a knockout.
By Naomi Duguid

Inspiration and Ideas

Tofu with Thai Curry Sauce

Tofu with Thai Curry Sauce

Rating: Unrated
11
Creamy Thai curry sauce gives tofu a spicy, satisfying kick. You can adjust the amount of curry paste depending on your spice preference. Serve with brown basmati rice and lime wedges.
Crispy Seitan Stir-Fry

Crispy Seitan Stir-Fry

A flavorful sauce and lots of crunchy vegetables make this seitan stir-fry a quick and healthy choice for dinner tonight!
Peanut Tofu Wrap

Peanut Tofu Wrap

Rating: Unrated
8
Sriracha Ketchup

Sriracha Ketchup

Thai Peanut & Herb Grilled Pizza

Thai Peanut & Herb Grilled Pizza

Vegetable Satay

Vegetable Satay

Rating: Unrated
2

Peanut Dipping Sauce

Rating: Unrated
4

For a sure-hit hors d'oeuvre, serve this sauce with crudités and/or skewered grilled chicken, pork or beef. Or use it as a spread for “grown-up” peanut butter sandwiches.

All Healthy Thai Vegetarian Recipes

Chili-Lime Dip

Temper the tangy limes and spicy Thai chiles by serving it with seafood or fish marinated in Lemongrass-Thai Lime Leaf Marinade.
By Corinne Trang

Thai Spinach Dip

Peanut butter, mint and honey make this spinach dip different from any you've tried before. It's simple to mix together, and a good choice for your next gathering.
By Diabetic Living Magazine
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from http://www.eatingwell.com