Healthy Vegetarian Kale Recipes

Find healthy, delicious vegetarian kale recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Slow-Cooker Mediterranean Stew

Rating: Unrated
3
This Mediterranean stew is a healthy dinner chock-full of vegetables and hearty chickpeas. A drizzle of olive oil to finish carries the flavors of this easy vegan crock-pot stew. Swap out the chickpeas for white beans for a different twist, or try collards or spinach in place of the kale. Any way you vary it, this stew is sure to go into heavy rotation when you are looking for healthy crock-pot recipes.
By Sarah Epperson

Vegan Superfood Buddha Bowls

Rating: Unrated
3
This nutrient-packed vegan Buddha bowl recipe comes together in 15 minutes with the help of a few convenience-food shortcuts like prewashed baby kale, microwavable quinoa and precooked beets. Pack these ahead to keep on hand for easy meal-prep lunches or dinners on busy nights.
By Carolyn A. Hodges, R.D.

Roasted Root Veggies & Greens over Spiced Lentils

Rating: Unrated
3
This earthy bowl of lentils bursting with Middle Eastern flavors is topped with leftover roasted root veggies from a large batch for an easy weeknight dinner. Keep it vegan or add a drizzle of plain yogurt for extra richness.
By Sylvia Fountaine

Feta, Kale & Pear Salad

Rating: Unrated
2
The crunchy seed topping is the perfect textural juxtaposition to a creamy dressing, soft pears and tender massaged kale salad. Tossing it all with mint, feta and red onion gives it a Middle Eastern flair.
By Cara Chigazola Tobin

Eat-the-Rainbow Chopped Salad with Basil & Mozzarella

Rating: Unrated
3
This fresh and colorful salad has all of the delicious flavors you love from the classic caprese salad, plus even more healthy veggies. Double this and top each portion with 3 ounces grilled or roasted chicken to take it from a simple side to a quick main dish.
By Carolyn Casner

Delicata Squash & Tofu Curry

Rating: Unrated
12
This easy tofu curry, made with pretty delicata squash and hearty greens, cooks up in one skillet. To speed up the prep, use bagged chopped kale. Delicata squash's thin skin is tender when it's cooked, so there's no need to peel--another time saver. Serve with quinoa or brown rice.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

One-Pot Tomato Basil Pasta

Rating: Unrated
4
This one-pot pasta with tangy tomato-basil sauce is a simple, fast and easy weeknight dinner. All of your ingredients go into one pot, and with a bit of stirring and about 25 minutes of cook time, you'll have a healthy dinner the whole family will enjoy.
By Carolyn Casner

Really Green Smoothie

Rating: Unrated
2
The combination of kale and avocado makes this healthy smoothie recipe extra green. Chia seeds lend this creamy smoothie a heart-healthy punch of fiber and omega-3 fatty acids.
By Gaby Dalkin

Brazilian Black Bean Soup

Rating: Unrated
9
Brazil's cuisine often features smoky, grilled meats, but this healthy vegetarian bean soup recipe is completely meat-free. Instead, blackened jalapeños, fire-roasted tomatoes and smoked paprika provide the Brazilian flair. A little molasses adds a sweet-toasty note, and the kale, while not traditional, bumps up your daily veggie count.
By Danielle Centoni

Healthy Detox Salad

Rating: Unrated
1
Skip the cleanse and eat this instead. Packed with veggies, avocado and seeds, this healthy salad recipe is bursting with vitamins, minerals and antioxidants. Everything can be prepared ahead of time except the avocado. If you love beets, shred one raw and add it to the salad for extra color, crunch and flavor. Excerpted from The Dinner Plan by Kathy Brennan and Caroline Campion, published by ABRAMS © 2017.
By Kathy Brennan & Caroline Campion

Stuffed Sweet Potato with Hummus Dressing

Rating: Unrated
14
Hearty yet simple to prepare, this stuffed sweet potato with black beans, kale and hummus dressing is a fantastic 5-ingredient lunch for one!
By Katie Webster

EatingWell Crudité Vegetable Wreath with Ranch Dip

Rating: Unrated
3
Take your veggies and dip to the next level with this colorful crudité wreath. This vegetable appetizer is a stunner with white cauliflower, red tomatoes and green broccoli, green beans, snap peas, kale and Brussels sprouts. It's also a delicious way to start your celebration with veggies (which there are rarely enough of at parties and holidays). The homemade ranch dip, which uses nonfat Greek yogurt in place of sour cream, takes just a few minutes to make, or you can use a healthy store-bought dip.
By Katie Webster

Inspiration and Ideas

Kale & White Bean Potpie with Chive Biscuits

Kale & White Bean Potpie with Chive Biscuits

Rating: Unrated
7
In this vegetarian white bean potpie recipe, kale and hearty white beans are topped with easy, homemade chive biscuits. If desired, add a little shredded Gruyère or Cheddar cheese to the biscuit dough.
Roasted Kalettes

Roasted Kalettes

Kalettes, a cross between kale and Brussels sprouts, cook quickly in a hot oven in this easy vegetable side dish recipe.
Ginger-Beet Juice

Ginger-Beet Juice

Rating: Unrated
10
Roasted Red Peppers Stuffed with Kale & Rice

Roasted Red Peppers Stuffed with Kale & Rice

Rating: Unrated
15
Kale-Butternut Squash Gratin

Kale-Butternut Squash Gratin

Crispy Chickpea Grain Bowl with Lemon Vinaigrette

Crispy Chickpea Grain Bowl with Lemon Vinaigrette

Rating: Unrated
3

Kale Salad with Beets & Wild Rice

Rating: Unrated
2

Beets and kale, speckled with chewy wild rice and crunchy sunflower seeds, make a satisfying, colorful dinner salad. The beets are nicest when they are sliced paper thin. Use a mandoline or vegetable slicer, if you have one.

All Healthy Vegetarian Kale Recipes

Baked Eggs in Tomato Sauce with Kale

Rating: Unrated
1
You can make these three-ingredient tomato-simmered eggs with things you probably already have on hand in your freezer and pantry. To make these baked eggs more like eggs in purgatory, look for a spicy tomato sauce and don't forget some whole-wheat bread for dipping.
By Lauren Grant

Vegan Gnocchi Soup

This Italian-inspired vegetable-packed soup features flavorful herbs, mushrooms, kale and tomatoes. Shelf-stable potato gnocchi are vegan, but if you want to make this soup gluten-free or lower in carbs, try cauliflower gnocchi instead.
By Carolyn Casner

Vegan Minestrone Soup

Rating: Unrated
1
Is minestrone soup vegan? It can be, with the right ingredients! This vegan minestrone soup is heavy on the green vegetables (it has peas, zucchini and kale, to name a few!), setting this quick healthy soup recipe apart from the rest. If you miss the tomatoes, feel free to add them to the mix. Last but not least, enjoy the crispy garlic croutons that float on top and soak up the flavorful broth.
By Robin Bashinsky

Wilted Greens with Warm Apple Vinaigrette

Rating: Unrated
1
Massaging kale, curly endive and Brussels sprouts then tossing with a warm dressing wilts them slightly for a more tender bite.
By Adam Dolge

Hearty Tomato Soup with Beans & Greens

Garlicky kale and creamy white beans elevate simple canned tomato soup into a 10-minute lunch or dinner that really satisfies. Use a soup with tomato pieces for a heartier texture. Look for a brand that's low- or reduced-sodium, with no more than 450 mg sodium per serving.
By Carolyn A. Hodges, R.D.

Cauliflower & Kale Frittata

Rating: Unrated
2
Inspired by traditional Spanish tortillas made with potatoes, this healthy frittata recipe swaps potatoes for low-carb cauliflower. Serve it along with kale (or your favorite greens) for brunch or an easy breakfast-for-dinner.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Wilted Kale with Warm Shallot Dressing

Rating: Unrated
2
Vinegar is the key to making this sautéed kale recipe special. Look for vinegar that's cloudy--it likely still has some of the mother in the bottle and will give you a sweet acidity rather than a harsh bite. Organic apple cider vinegar is usually your best bet. For the most eye-catching version of this side, use different colored varieties of kale.
By Summer Miller

Air-Fryer Kale Chips

Homemade kale chips are incredibly easy to make. Thanks to the air fryer, fresh kale leaves turn extra crispy in under 15 minutes with much less fat than some store-bought options. Warning: These will go fast!
By Adam Hickman

Tomato & Kale Pesto Pasta

Rating: Unrated
1
This 25-minute pasta side dish goes well with chicken or fish and can be served either warm or at room temperature. Kale and basil create a fresh-tasting pesto that is packed with protein and taste, thanks to the addition of chickpeas. We like shaved Parmesan sprinkled on the top, but feel free to add toasted pine nuts or walnuts for some crunch.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Kale Salad with Creamy Poppy Seed Dressing

Rating: Unrated
2
The lightly sweet, creamy homemade poppy seed dressing takes this crunchy salad to the next level for a mouthwatering vegetable side dish or light lunch. Top with cooked chicken for a heartier meal.
By Carolyn Casner

Sweet Potato Biscuit Sandwiches with Egg, Kale & Cheddar

Roasted sweet potato gives these biscuits their moist texture and orange hue.
By Caroline Fennessy Campion

Kale Chips

Rating: Unrated
22
Not a fan of kale? These crispy baked kale chips will convert you! For the best result, don't overcrowd the pans.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Kale & Roasted Sweet Potato Hash

This one-pan hash makes an easy fall dinner or a simple dish for a healthy brunch. You can even poach the eggs ahead of time--slip them into steaming-hot water to rewarm them just before serving.
By Hilary Meyer

Vegan Kale Caesar Salad with Tofu Croutons

Swapping tofu for the bread in these meal-prep Caesar salad bowls bumps up the satiety factor with 18 grams of protein. These crispy tofu croutons originally appeared in Lauren Grant's recipe for Diabetic Living magazine (see Associated Recipes). Lacinato kale, also known as dinosaur kale or Tuscan kale, has flat, dark green-blue leaves--and its tenderness makes it perfect for eating raw, like in this salad.
By Carolyn A. Hodges, R.D.

Kale Salad with Cranberries

Rating: Unrated
1
This easy holiday salad gets its flavor from a sweet citrus dressing that's infused into the kale by massaging the greens and the dressing together with your hands. We like a mix of kale for this recipe, but any type of kale will work.
By Liz Mervosh

Kale & Avocado Salad with Blueberries & Edamame

Rating: Unrated
2
Bursting with nutrient-rich produce, this California-inspired salad is a delicious and satisfying way to get your vitamins. We love the unique combination of blueberries, edamame, and goat cheese.
By Lauren Grant

Indian-Spiced Kale & Chickpeas

Rating: Unrated
11
Chickpeas make this exotic dish a terrific player in any vegetarian menu.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Basic Sautéed Kale

Rating: Unrated
7
Simply sautéed kale seasoned with a blast of sherry vinegar is a deluxe combination.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Vegan Cauliflower Fettuccine Alfredo with Kale

In this date-night-worthy vegan fettuccine Alfredo recipe, cooked cauliflower transforms into a rich, luscious sauce when it's blended with softened cashews. A high-speed blender will give you the creamiest results. Opt for whole-wheat fettuccine to add fiber to this vegan pasta recipe.
By Erin Alderson

Kale & Lentil Stew with Mashed Potatoes

Rating: Unrated
5
Fire-roasted tomatoes add slightly smoky flavor to red lentils. The addition of mashed potatoes gives this an upside-down shepherd's pie feel.
By Adam Dolge

Grits & Greens Casserole

Rating: Unrated
9
Here we've combined two favorite Southern side dishes--grits and greens--into one casserole; it's a natural choice to serve with Easter ham. Try omitting the bacon and using vegetable broth to make it a vegetarian dish.
By Katie Webster

Massaged Kale Salad with Grapes & Cheddar

Rating: Unrated
1
The kids participating in the California Farm to School Network who inspired this salad knew that they could make kale more tender and appealing to fellow students by massaging it first to break down tough cells in the plant. You probably won't find crumbled Cheddar at your market, but all you have to do is buy the cheese as a brick and then slice before breaking it into little chunks.
By Adapted by EatingWell Test Kitchen

Beans & Greens Enchiladas

Rating: Unrated
1
Any type of canned bean will work in these easy layered enchiladas, but our favorite combination is a mix of black and pinto beans. Serve as a vegetarian main dish or as a tasty side for roasted pork or chicken.
By Breana Killeen

Lentil Bowls with Fried Eggs & Greens

Lentils are a quick and easy protein. We like French green lentils, which hold their shape when cooked.
By Sara Haas, R.D.N., L.D.N.
Load More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from http://www.eatingwell.com