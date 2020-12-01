Healthy Vegetarian Asparagus Recipes

Find healthy, delicious vegetarian asparagus recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Baked Asparagus & Cheese Frittata

Perfect for a spring brunch or light supper, this Italian omelet is baked so it is easy to serve to a group.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Potato, Asparagus & Mushroom Hash

Made with asparagus, roasted red pepper and mushrooms, this hash has a fresh and light, springtime taste. Serve with hearty whole-grain toast for an easy vegan breakfast or with an egg on top for a vegetarian take.
By Jan Ellen Spiegel

Creamy Asparagus-Potato Soup

In this fast asparagus soup recipe, potato adds creaminess without adding cream. Double or triple this soup and freeze the leftovers for a quick lunch.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Asparagus Casserole

In this baked asparagus side dish recipe, we smother tender-crisp asparagus spears with a creamy cheese sauce and top the casserole with crispy panko breadcrumbs. Blanching the asparagus first in boiling water helps preserve its vibrant green color. Medium-thick asparagus spears work best for this recipe. If your asparagus spears are very thick, they may need a longer time in the oven.
By Adam Hickman

Rainbow Veggie Spring Roll Bowl

With tons of colorful vegetables, sesame rice noodles and a healthy peanut sauce, this noodle bowl is a hit with adults and kids alike. Assemble the bowls before serving or let everyone make their own. Serve with Sriracha hot sauce, if desired.
By Breana Killeen

Asparagus & Smoked Mozzarella Pizzettes

These cute mini pizzas are topped with asparagus, walnuts, mint, orange and smoked mozzarella cheese for what may sound like a crazy combination of pizza toppings, but try it for yourself. The mix puts a downright delicious spin on pizza night.
By Laraine Perri

Garlic-Parmesan Asparagus

In this garlic-Parmesan-crusted asparagus recipe, we combine Parmesan cheese, whole-wheat panko breadcrumbs and walnuts for a crispy topping that's baked over asparagus. Roasting the asparagus spears in a hot oven keeps them tender-crisp in this quick side dish!
By Sarah Epperson

Vegetarian Spring Egg Casserole

This easy egg casserole is filled with spring green vegetables and rustic whole-grain bread. It's perfect for a healthy vegetarian dinner or a springtime brunch. You can assemble it the night before and bake it in the morning when you're ready.
By Adam Hickman

Green Goddess Buddha Bowl

This healthy grain bowl packs in the greens with peas, asparagus and a creamy yogurt dressing. Tofu adds protein while keeping it vegetarian, but you could also swap in cooked shrimp or chicken for a satisfying dinner or packable lunch ready in just 15 minutes.
By Sylvia Fountaine

Sautéed Peppers, Asparagus, and Zucchini

Pair this flavorful veggie combo with chicken or fish for a taste of summer any time of year.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Tomato, Spinach, and Feta Strata

A colorful, delicious bake of eggs and whole wheat bread layered with asparagus, spinach, tomatoes, and feta cheese makes a special breakfast or brunch entree. Best of all, you make it ahead of time.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Vegetable Fried Rice

Nothing could be easier than this light version of fried rice. We've used instant brown rice, but if you have leftover cold rice or can pick some up at a Chinese restaurant on the way home, use that instead and skip Step 1.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Springtime Cacio e Pepe

"Cacio e pepe" means "cheese and pepper" in Italian. This spaghetti dish, with fresh asparagus and baby arugula, is flavored with "cacio e pepe" and a little lemon zest. It's simple to prepare and on the table in just 25 minutes.
Mushroom & Asparagus Fettuccine

Mushrooms add flavor and a meaty texture to this vegetarian pasta dinner. Evaporated fat-free milk makes a rich sauce that's lower in fat than the traditional recipe so you can feel good indulging in this creamy fettuccine recipe.
Lemony Asparagus Pasta

Panko & Parmesan-Crusted Asparagus with Garlic-Mayo Dipping Sauce

Garden-Fresh Asparagus Soup

Asparagus & Purple Artichoke Pizza

Fried Asparagus & Squash Blossoms

Fritto misto, mixed fried foods, is a typical Italian nibble. Be sure to salt the asparagus and blossoms as soon as they're out of the oil so that the crystals will stick to the food.

Coconut Black Rice Bowls with Tofu & Purple Asparagus

Black beans, black rice and black sesame seeds all contain anthocyanins, potent antioxidant compounds that have been shown to reduce inflammation. So "forbidden" rice isn't just striking, it's also a serious nutrition upgrade. Simmering it in coconut milk adds rich aroma and flavor.
By Becky Duffett

Roasted Asparagus with Pine Nuts

Roasting is one of the easiest and tastiest ways to cook asparagus. Here we give it an extra flourish with a quick sauce of reduced balsamic vinegar and a sprinkling of toasted pine nuts.
By Marcy Goldman

Vegetarian Thai Red Curry

This flavorful vegetarian Thai red curry recipe matches sweet potatoes with fresh dandelion greens and asparagus, though you can substitute cauliflower florets, cubed Asian eggplant, squash or carrots. If you're using cauliflower or eggplant, add them earlier, when the potato is only partially cooked, as they will take longer to cook than asparagus. Classic Thai red curry is flavored with lime leaves and Thai basil. If you find them, use them, but even without them the vegetable curry will still be a knockout.
By Naomi Duguid

Asparagus with Easy Hollandaise Sauce

This simple blender hollandaise recipe with fresh herbs makes a luscious topping for steamed asparagus, but is also great with artichokes, fish and, of course, eggs Benedict. For a nutty flavor, try browning the butter before adding it to the blender, and/or top the asparagus with slivered almonds or chopped pecans.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Asparagus & Mushroom Risotto

Rating: Unrated
For this deep, rich red-wine mushroom risotto recipe with fresh spring asparagus, we like it best when it's made with mushroom broth (which you can find in well-stocked supermarkets), but any type of vegetarian broth works.
By David Bonom

Crunchy Summer Salad with Creamy Vegan Avocado Dressing

Remember back when dousing some iceberg lettuce with ranch dressing was considered healthy? We know better now, but a lackluster vinaigrette makes us want to skip the salad altogether. Without the buttermilk and mayo, is it even worth it? This dressing, made with creamy avocado and tangy umeboshi vinegar, will show you the possibilities. You can make it as-is or substitute whatever herbs you have on hand: parsley, basil and cilantro are all great options. The salad itself is a colorful, texture-rich antidote to the stereotypical boring salad, and it's also customizable. Here we use a base of romaine because it's crunchy and sturdy enough to stand up to a creamy dressing, but you can use kale, mixed greens or any blend of greens your heart (and fridge) desires. Same for the add-ins: You can sub in green beans for the asparagus, use black beans instead of chickpeas, or mix in additional veggies you have available like cucumber or shredded carrots. If you want to get extra fancy with it, try grilling the corn for an added smoky flavor. While this salad can be eaten as a side, it's strong enough to star as the entree.
By Vidya Rao

Cheesy Asparagus

In this cheesy baked asparagus recipe, asparagus spears are roasted whole smothered in a creamy, cheesy garlic sauce. This low-carb side dish is a great way to entice picky eaters to eat their veggies! Pair it with roast chicken or steak.
By Sarah Epperson

Pasta with Ricotta & Summer Vegetables

Getting in your daily servings of vegetables is easy when you feature this veggie-loaded pasta recipe. It's full of broccoli, asparagus, and tomatoes and a creamy ricotta-tomato sauce--you'll be amazed that it takes just 25 minutes to prepare.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Asparagus with Curry Butter

A touch of curry-infused butter dresses sauteed asparagus. This quick and delicious side dish would be just as welcome with a grilled cheese sandwich as it would with broiled salmon.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Asparagus & Potato Rösti

Preshredded potatoes for the rösti are the key to making this crisp pancake quickly. Top with fried eggs and a salad and it becomes a meal.
By Adam Dolge

Roasted Asparagus with Parmesan Breadcrumbs

In this fast asparagus side dish recipe, hazelnuts and Parmesan cheese are mixed with breadcrumbs for an impressive-looking topping.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Asparagus-Snap Pea Stir-Fry

Fresh asparagus and sugar snap peas are quickly stir-fried with Asian-style seasonings for a quick and elegant vegetable side dish.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Fresh Asparagus-Tomato Salad

Topped with Parmesan cheese and pine nuts, this tasty green salad is perfect for any barbeque or picnic.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Leek, Asparagus & Herb Soup

Like a bouquet of fresh vegetables, this light but soothing soup is just the thing on a cool spring evening. It is important to cut the green vegetables into small pieces so they cook quickly, while retaining their bright color.
By Marcy Goldman

Spring Pizza

Asparagus, chives and fontina cheese top this easy pizza recipe. Serve with baby greens tossed with vinaigrette and pecans.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Roasted Tomato & Asparagus Crustless Quiche

Rating: Unrated
This crustless quiche recipe is a good choice for your next brunch, but it's also nice for a vegetarian dinner served with a side salad and a slice of focaccia.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Spring Green Salad with Hard-Boiled Eggs

This salad capitalizes on fresh spring produce and gets a simple protein boost from hard-boiled eggs. Meal-prep this healthy lunch salad by mixing the salad base together and simmering a batch of hard-boiled eggs on the weekend. Then you'll be ready to just add one or two eggs with a drizzle of tangy vinaigrette for the simplest spring salad-to-go.
By Lauren Grant

Grilled Asparagus

Grilling is a simple and fast way to cook asparagus that yields a delicious result every time. Trimming off about one inch of the asparagus yields the best flavor--the ends are tough and hard to chew.
By Carolyn Casner

Asparagus-Mushroom Mini Lasagnas

Although not conventional, wonton wrappers are the perfect stand-in for noodles in this muffin-tin mini lasagna recipe. Once you get the hang of making this healthy vegetarian lasagna recipe in your muffin tin, experiment with different fillings to suit your fancy.
By Hilary Meyer

Orange-Asparagus Salad

A tart-sweet citrus-and-mustard dressing brings out the best in this fresh and tasty low-calorie fruit and vegetable side dish.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Panko-Crusted Asparagus Spears

Warm from the oven, these crunchy asparagus spears make a tasty side dish or cocktail nibble. Before being coated in panko breadcrumbs they are rolled in a flavorful sesame-miso sauce that doubles as a simple dipping sauce.
By Victoria Abbott Riccardi

Asparagus-Cheese Omelet

This cheesy-asparagus omelet is easy-to-prepare, satisfies your hunger, and looks beautiful, too!
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Asparagus-Goat Cheese Soufflés

Puffy and warm, these asparagus-goat cheese soufflés are the essence of spring. Serve them alongside a big salad with a tangy vinaigrette for a light supper or a special brunch. Though these are wonderful either way, the addition of truffle oil is spectacular and decadent-tasting.
By Victoria Abbott Riccardi

Roasted Spring Vegetables with Arugula Pesto

These roasted vegetables tossed with arugula pesto are an easy side for a dinner party. Try serving them with a roasted leg of lamb. If you can find beautiful, freshly harvested small carrots, they'll look and taste the best in this dish.
By Katie Webster
