Healthy Vegetarian Pizza Recipes

Find healthy, delicious vegetarian pizza recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Caramelized Onion & White Bean Flatbread

Here we top pizza with herbed mashed beans, sliced plum tomatoes, sweet caramelized onions and some shredded Gouda for a tasty flatbread that will have you rethinking pizza toppings.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Mediterranean Cauliflower Pizza

In this healthy, gluten-free cauliflower “pizza” recipe, shredded cauliflower is mixed with mozzarella and oregano to make a flourless crust that echoes the flavor of a traditional pizza pie. The Meyer lemon, olive and sun-dried tomato topping adds a sophisticated Mediterranean flavor, but feel free to try more traditional pizza toppings, such as marinara sauce and mushrooms--even pepperoni.
By Molly Stevens

Two-Ingredient-Dough Margherita Pizza

You won't believe how quick and easy it is to make this healthy pizza. Thanks to a two-ingredient dough that combines self-rising flour and Greek yogurt, there is no need for a rise time. Just roll, top and bake, and you'll have a delicious dinner on the table in under half an hour.
By Carolyn Casner

Delicata, Rosemary & Blue Cheese Pizza

Topping your pie with squash brings a big vitamin A boost to this pizza—it provides 120% of your Daily Value per serving. The delicata contributes extra fiber, too, thanks in part to its edible skin. We make the oven a multitasker to get this winter pizza on the table fast. The crust bakes on the bottom rack while the vegetables roast. Once the pizza is assembled, a blast from the broiler crisps the edges and melts the cheese.
By Breana Killeen

Wild Mushroom Pizza with Arugula & Pecorino

Make no mistake, this healthy pizza recipe is all about the mushrooms; lemon oil and arugula add just enough citrus and spiciness to accent without overwhelming. To that end, Sardinian or Tuscan Pecorino cheese (milder than Pecorino Romano) is called for, but other mellow grating cheeses, such as Parmigiano-Reggiano, will work.
By Cathy Whims

Corn & Broccoli Calzones

These calzones are stuffed with a summery combination of corn and broccoli, but you can use whatever you have in your fridge. Part-skim ricotta and mozzarella make our pizza pockets lower in saturated fat. Plus a whole-wheat crust adds a nutty flavor and extra fiber. Serve with your favorite marinara sauce for dipping.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Spinach & Sun-Dried Tomato Stuffed Pizza

This stuffed pizza is filled with crumbled tofu, spinach, sun-dried tomatoes, cheese and fresh basil. It's easy to make stuffed pizza at home. Just roll the crust thin, spread filling over half and fold closed. To use fresh spinach, cook 10 ounces until just wilted; finely chop and squeeze dry. Serve with: Marinara sauce for dipping and mixed green salad.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Green Pizza

Why not use cooler-weather vegetables like broccoli and arugula as an unconventional pizza topping? The arugula adds a slightly bitter, peppery taste--for a milder flavor, use spinach instead. Serve with wedges of fresh tomato tossed with vinegar, olive oil, basil and freshly ground pepper.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Black Bean Nacho Pizza

Break out the napkins! This pie is an over-the-top, vegetarian concoction with black-bean spread, Jack cheese, tomatoes, scallions, olives and pickled jalapenos; it's part nacho, part pizza. For an even more decadent treat, serve with low-fat sour cream. Beer pairing: Spicy foods need spicy beers--go for an India Pale Ale (IPA). If you're not a hop-head, the malty sweetness of brown ales work well with the sweeter elements on the pizza.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Pizza Roll-Up

This easy pizza-inspired roll-up is a kid-pleaser.
By Stacy Fraser

Pizza Roll-Up Bento Lunch

This easy pizza-inspired roll-up is a kid-pleaser. Make crunchy vegetables more appealing by selecting colorful varieties like orange and purple cauliflower--and don't forget the dip! Keep 'em smiling with watermelon cut into fun shapes with cookie cutters.
By Stacy Fraser

Pita "Pizza"

Pearl mozzarella isn't just for snacking! Try slicing it to top an individual pita pizza with fresh tomato and basil. A little goes a long way.
By Katie Webster

Inspiration and Ideas

Eggplant Parmesan Pizza

Eggplant Parm is spun into a pizza with grilled eggplant, marinara, fresh basil and Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese.
Pear & Blue Cheese Flatbread

The classic combination of pears, walnuts and blue cheese isn't just for salad. Toss the same ingredients onto purchased whole-wheat pizza dough and make your own gourmet flatbread at home. Any type of ripe, firm pear will work--red pears look great.
Grilled Pizza with Pesto, Tomatoes & Feta

Loaded Garden Pizz'alad

Smoky Corn & Black Bean Pizza

Spring Pizza

Fresh Tomato & Black Olive Pizza

Fresh tomato slices and chopped olives make a simple topping for this easy homemade pizza. If you want something more hearty, add slices of precooked chicken sausage before topping it with cheese. No time to make homemade dough? Look for whole-wheat pizza-dough balls at your supermarket. Check the ingredient list to make sure the dough doesn't contain any hydrogenated oils. Serve with a mixed green salad tossed with a creamy herb dressing.

All Healthy Vegetarian Pizza Recipes

Broccoli-Ricotta Pizza

This white pizza features three kinds of cheese--ricotta, Parmesan and sharp Cheddar--and chopped broccoli. Try other vegetables instead of--or in place of some of--the broccoli if you wish. No time to make homemade dough? Look for whole-wheat pizza-dough balls at your supermarket. Check the ingredient list to make sure the dough doesn't contain any hydrogenated oils.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Caramelized Onion & Artichoke Pizza

Sautéed onions acquire a sweet caramelized flavor in the hot oven.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Pizza Primavera

Fresh tomatoes, zucchini, mushrooms, onions and basil top quick homemade pizza dough. If you're pressed for time, stop at the grocery store and pick up some whole-wheat dough instead.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Pizza Dough Prestissimo

Use this quick dough for one large pizza or four calzones.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Pesto & Spinach Pizza

This green pizza is an exercise in simplicity--just a bit of full-flavored pesto and plenty of spinach yield a satisfying and healthy pie. No time to make homemade dough? Look for whole-wheat pizza-dough balls at your supermarket. Check the ingredient list to make sure the dough doesn't contain any hydrogenated oils. Serve it with a tomato-and-onion salad dressed with olive oil and red-wine vinegar.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Caramelized Onion & Green Olive Pizzas

A flavorful combination of caramelized onions, green olives and feta makes an elegant topping for single-serving pizzas. Accompany these with a salad of romaine, thinly sliced red onions and juicy orange segments, dressed with red-wine vinegar and olive oil.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Pear, Walnut & Gorgonzola Pizzas

Pita rounds make quick pizza crusts. But topped with the classic combination of pears, walnuts and blue cheese, they're taken to elegant heights. These pizzas are great with a green salad for a quick supper; wedges can also be served up as cocktail-hour fare.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Quick-Rising Pizza Dough

Here is a versatile foundation for healthful pizzas whose toppings can be as creative as your imagination and palate. A large-capacity food processor will cut down on kneading time.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

French Onion Pizza

Flecks of rosemary and cured olives make the dough of this French onion pizza simply delicious.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Grape-Rosemary Focaccia

The topping on this fast grape-rosemary focaccia recipe is a sweet/salty combination of grapes, Parmesan cheese and rosemary. Serve it instead of dinner rolls or as an appetizer, or cut it in half for an out-of-this-world turkey or ham sandwich.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Caramelized Onion & Olive Pizza

Sweet onions get even sweeter when they are sautéed until golden and almost meltingly soft. Tangy goat cheese and good imported black olives provide the perfect flavor balance.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Tex-Mex Pizza

With the Mexican flavors of cilantro, jalapeño peppers and jack cheese, this pizza tastes like an open-faced quesadilla.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Garden Pizza

Bell pepper, zucchini and a fresh tomato sauce give this vegetarian pizza a taste of summer. Beer pairing: Look for a brew without overpowering flavors, such as a lager or a less yeasty witbier, so the pizza's fresh, subtle flavors can shine.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Grilled Pizza with Garden Tomatoes

Alternate yellow and red tomatoes on the pizza for a pretty effect. If you don't have olivada (black olive spread), use a little prepared tomato sauce and scatter sliced olives over the top.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Wild Mushroom & Sage Pizzettas

The pungent herb sage is quite versatile, pairing well with pork, chicken, citrus and here with wild mushrooms on this earthy-flavored pizza. Dried sage will do, but is not as aromatic as fresh. Try this pizza as a light main course or cut into wedges and serve as an appetizer.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Pesto Pizza

A perfect choice for late August when fresh basil is abundant and tomatoes are sweet and juicy.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Fennel, Goat Cheese & Ripe Olive Double-Crust Pizza

It's easy to elevate the humble homemade pizza when you add a second crust on top. Loaded with fennel, bell pepper, onion, garlic, goat cheese and olives, this version is bursting with great flavor.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Corn & Tomato Pizzas

Remember English-muffin pizzas? This healthier, grown-up approach uses whole-grain pitas and a variety of vegetables for an almost-instant entree you'll love just as much.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Grilled Pizza with Eggplant, Tomatoes & Feta

For this Greek-style pizza, eggplant slices are grilled, chopped and tossed with fresh tomatoes, feta and mint; the mixture is spread on the pizza to finish cooking.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Roasted Garlic, White Bean & Kale Pizz'alad

Who says pizza needs cheese? With this pizz'alad--a pizza topped with salad--we rely on two whole heads of sweet roasted garlic to add creaminess without cheese and to keep the recipe vegan. One head of garlic is whirled together with white beans to create a spread to top the pizza dough, while the other gets “massaged” into the raw kale salad that crowns this delicious pizza. To save time, roast the garlic ahead. Using bread flour gives the pizza crust a crisp and sturdy structure, but all-purpose flour works well in its place. For a gluten-free pizza crust variation, see Tips.
By Hilary Meyer

Greens & Gorgonzola Pizza

Stir up the dough the day before and keep it in a bag in the fridge. You can bake the pizza several hours before the party and reheat it at 350 for 10 to 15 minutes.
By Kate Hays
