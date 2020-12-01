Healthy Vegetarian Curry Recipes

Find healthy, delicious vegetarian curry recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Chickpea Curry (Chhole)

Rating: Unrated
31
Made with convenient canned beans, this quick and healthy Indian recipe is an authentic chickpea curry that you can make in minutes. If you want an additional vegetable, stir in some roasted cauliflower florets. Serve with brown basmati rice or warm naan.
By Shefaly Ravula & Amee Meghani

Chickpea & Potato Curry

Rating: Unrated
3
This fast Indian-style curry comes together with ingredients you most likely have on hand, like frozen peas and canned tomatoes and chickpeas. Plus, using these spices shows how simple it is to make a curry sauce for an easy vegetarian recipe. Serve with whole-wheat naan to sop it all up.
By Breana Killeen

Vegan Coconut Chickpea Curry

Rating: Unrated
9
To make this 20-minute vegan curry even faster, buy precut veggies from the salad bar at the grocery store. To make it a full, satisfying dinner, serve over cooked brown rice. When shopping for simmer sauce, look for one with 400 mg of sodium or less and check the ingredient list for cream or fish sauce if you want to keep this vegan. If you like a spicy kick, add a few dashes of your favorite hot sauce at the end.
By Katie Webster

Delicata Squash & Tofu Curry

Rating: Unrated
12
This easy tofu curry, made with pretty delicata squash and hearty greens, cooks up in one skillet. To speed up the prep, use bagged chopped kale. Delicata squash's thin skin is tender when it's cooked, so there's no need to peel--another time saver. Serve with quinoa or brown rice.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Basmati Rice & Curry Casserole (Chana aur Sarson ka Saag Biryani)

Rating: Unrated
9
Biryanis are rice-based casseroles that combine a saucy meat, vegetable or legume curry with basmati rice, whole spices, nuts and raisins. This particular dish is a nutritional powerhouse, thanks to the mustard greens and chickpeas. Look for the specialty spices--cardamom pods, saffron and garam masala--in the spice section of well-stocked supermarkets or online at penzeys.com.
By Raghavan Iyer

Chickpea Dumplings in Curried Tomato Sauce

Rating: Unrated
4
Inspired by a dish served in Pakistan, Afghanistan and India called "dharan ji kadhi," our rendition studs the tender chickpea-flour dumplings with chiles and greens. Serve with naan to sop up the sauce for a healthy vegetarian dinner with plenty of protein.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Thai Peanut Curry Noodles

Rating: Unrated
7
Thai curry paste delivers a spicy kick-in-the-pants in this healthy peanut noodle recipe. If you haven't tried kohlrabi yet, here's your excuse to buy it. The bulbous vegetable is related to broccoli and Brussels sprouts, but has a milder, sweet flavor and fabulous crunch.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

One-Pot Coconut Milk Curry with Chickpeas

Rating: Unrated
1
The assortment of vegetables in this vegan one-pot dish add varying textures and flavors to make each forkful exciting. The sweet potato balances the savory spices nicely. Serve this bright and flavorful curry with rice or rice noodles.
By Carolyn Casner

Scrambled Egg Curry

Rating: Unrated
1
This mildly spiced Indian scrambled egg recipe makes a great light lunch or light dinner. Tuck the curried eggs into a warm whole-wheat tortilla or an Indian flatbread, like paratha, which can be found in the freezer case at Indian markets. Serve with a dollop of yogurt.
By Shefaly Ravula & Amee Meghani

Chickpea & Jackfruit Curry

The stringy texture and mild flavor of canned jackfruit mimics chicken in this vegan curry recipe. Chickpeas add delicious crunch and protein for a satisfying meal. Serve over brown rice for an easy, healthy dinner.
By Carolyn Casner

Instant Pot Curry

This vegetable curry comes together fast thanks to the help of a multicooker. Coconut milk makes it creamy, while keeping this easy dinner vegan, and the potatoes and chickpeas help bulk up the dish for a satisfying meal. Serve over basmati rice, quinoa or cauliflower rice.
By Sylvia Fountaine

Eggplant Curry

Rating: Unrated
1
We cook the eggplant in the oven to speed up the recipe and keep things from getting too unruly on the stovetop. While the eggplant roasts, line up all of your ingredients and begin cooking to make this easy eggplant curry come together seamlessly. Any leftovers will hold up well and are great for taking to work for lunch.
By Emily Nabors Hall

Inspiration and Ideas

Red Curry with Vegetables

Red Curry with Vegetables

Rating: Unrated
15
Red Thai curry paste, which flavors this dish, is a convenient blend of chile peppers, garlic, lemongrass and galanga (a root that's similar in flavor to ginger). It can pack a lot of heat, so be sure to taste as you go. Look for the curry paste in jars or cans in the Asian section of the supermarket or specialty store. Make it a Meal: Ladle the stew over rice to soak up every bit of the delicious sauce.
Cauliflower & Red Lentil Curry

Cauliflower & Red Lentil Curry

Rating: Unrated
17
Red lentils turn yellow when cooked. Serve over rice.
Vegetarian Thai Red Curry

Vegetarian Thai Red Curry

Rating: Unrated
6
Green Lentil Curry Masabacha

Green Lentil Curry Masabacha

Savory Curry Cashew Oatmeal

Savory Curry Cashew Oatmeal

Rating: Unrated
1
Tofu with Thai Curry Sauce

Tofu with Thai Curry Sauce

Rating: Unrated
11

Ginger, Split Pea & Vegetable Curry (Subzi dalcha)

Rating: Unrated
15

Protein-rich yellow split peas combined with fresh vegetables yields a hearty, stewlike curry--perfect for a cold winter night by the fireplace, with a loaf of crusty bread. Try any combination of vegetables--sweet potatoes, winter squash and spinach create a sweeter offering. Don't be alarmed by the number of chiles--the vegetables and split peas bring the heat level down to make each bite addictive without being excessively hot.

All Healthy Vegetarian Curry Recipes

Potato Curry with Peas

Rating: Unrated
1
Serve with the Indian flatbreads known as chapatis for a vegetarian meal or use as an accompaniment for simple grilled fish or chicken. If you'd like a hotter taste, do not remove seeds from the jalapeño pepper.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Pepper & Egg Curry

This quick curry dish is a great way to use up leftover hard-cooked eggs.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from http://www.eatingwell.com