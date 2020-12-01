Healthy Vegetarian Burger Recipes

Vegetarian Sliders with Black Beans, Chard & Poblanos

These vegetarian sliders are filling, flavorful and make for a great protein-packed main dish. Take your time patting the beans dry: it keeps the sliders from falling apart. You can make 8 larger patties, to fit regular-size buns, but try to keep them about 1/2 inch thick so they’ll heat through under the broiler without burning.