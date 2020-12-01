Healthy Vegetarian Recipes For Two

Find healthy, delicious vegetarian dinner recipes for two from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Roasted Root Veggies & Greens over Spiced Lentils

This earthy bowl of lentils bursting with Middle Eastern flavors is topped with leftover roasted root veggies from a large batch for an easy weeknight dinner. Keep it vegan or add a drizzle of plain yogurt for extra richness.
By Sylvia Fountaine

Roasted Vegetable & Black Bean Tacos

These hearty vegan tacos are quick and easy to make, perfect for busy weeknights. They are so tasty no one will miss the meat or dairy.
By Sylvia Fountaine

Easy Whole-Wheat Couscous

Feel free to double this recipe to suit your needs. To add more flavor, swap reduced-sodium broth in for the water.
By Katie Webster

Indian-Spiced Cauliflower & Chickpea Salad

Lime juice, ginger, jalapeño and parsley are the stars of this curried cauliflower and chickpea vegetarian, main-dish salad.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Turmeric Rice Bowl with Garam Masala Root Vegetables & Chickpeas

This fragrant turmeric rice bowl topped with leftover spiced roasted root vegetables and chickpeas is inspired by flavors from India for an easy, vegetarian dinner.
By Sylvia Fountaine

White Bean Ragout

Topped with Asiago cheese, this bean ragout dinner for two is perfect for a cool fall night.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Green Goddess Salad with Chickpeas

In this cucumber, tomato, Swiss cheese and chickpea salad recipe, a healthy green goddess dressing is made from avocado, buttermilk and herbs. The extra dressing is delicious served with grilled vegetables.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chickpea Pasta with Lemony-Parsley Pesto

We love using chickpea pasta in this quick and easy dinner recipe, but other bean pastas or whole-wheat noodles are just as good with this fresh and zesty pesto sauce.
By Sylvia Fountaine

Sweet Potato, Corn & Black Bean Hash

Quick and easy hashes are fabulous one-pot meals for those nights when getting dinner on the table fast is a priority.
By Susanne A. Davis

Sweet Potato & Black Bean Chili for Two

This satisfying vegetarian chili for two is studded with black beans and sweet potatoes. Serve with some warmed corn tortillas and tossed salad with orange segments and avocado.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Roasted Root Vegetables with Goat Cheese Polenta

This is true healthy comfort food--a bowl of soft, creamy polenta topped with warm roasted vegetables infused with garlic and sage.
By Sylvia Fountaine

Oven-Baked Curly Fries

These oven fries crisp up without the greasy mess of deep-frying. Plus they're a bit easier and faster to make than traditional hand-cut fries thanks to the quick work of the spiralizer. Just watch the thickness: cut too thin, the fries will burn easily.
By Erin Alderson

Inspiration and Ideas

Air-Fryer Kale Chips

Homemade kale chips are incredibly easy to make. Thanks to the air fryer, fresh kale leaves turn extra crispy in under 15 minutes with much less fat than some store-bought options. Warning: These will go fast!
Braised Cauliflower & Squash Penne for Two

In this braised cauliflower and squash penne pasta recipe, we cook the pasta and vegetables in broth rather than water to make this warming vegetarian pasta extra flavorful. The starch from the pasta and vegetables combines with the broth as it simmers and creates a silky sauce. And you can make the whole dish in just one pot, so cleanup is a breeze.
Black Bean-Smothered Sweet Potatoes

Three-Cheese Vegetable Pasta Toss

Polenta Cakes with Poached Eggs & Avocado

Vegetable Fried Rice

Pineapple Tofu Stir-Fry

At last--a sweet-and-sour dish with a fresh, not cloying, taste. Add a pinch of crushed red pepper, a splash of chile-garlic sauce or a dash of hot sauce to give it a little heat.

All Healthy Vegetarian Recipes For Two

Udon Noodle Bowl

This Asian-inspired Udon Noodle Bowl can be ready in just 30 minutes. It's a perfect weeknight meal, quick and incredibly satisfying.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Curried Lentils and Vegetables

This is a classic dal, perhaps the most commonly eaten dish in India. Dal is a creamy melange of lentils, garlic and, of course, spices. Serve it as a side dish with curry or roasted meats, or as a main dish with warm naan for scooping.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

South of the Border Buddha Bowl

Crispy tofu lends protein to this burrito bowl-inspired veggie-packed grain bowl that's perfect for a quick and easy dinner or packable lunch for work.
By Sylvia Fountaine

Easy Vegetarian Taco Salad

Taco salad doesn't always have to contain beef--this 15-minute version uses tofu or black bean crumbles, which taste delicious and offer up a healthy dose of protein. This vegetarian meal is so tasty that even meat-only eaters won't miss the beef.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Eggplant-Cheddar Bake

For this healthy take on baked eggplant Parmesan, we've swapped out the traditional mozzarella and Parmesan cheese for Cheddar. A simple tomato sauce and a sprinkle of fresh basil brighten up the flavors in this easy dinner that'll please the whole family. Try it the next time you have a bumper crop of eggplant!
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Bean and Veggie Patties

These delicious veggie patties are a great side dish, but can also be a fulfilling and meatless main meal. Ready in just 35 minutes, the patties are made with garbanzo beans, zucchini and carrot and are served topped with Greek yogurt and an oregano-flavored vegetable topping.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Fettuccine Alfredo

Alfredo di Lello, the Roman restaurateur who created his signature sauce in the 1920s, might be startled to find this streamlined version that still tastes rich enough to satisfy those deep creamy-pasta cravings. The addition of zucchini boosts the nutritional profile. And when cut into thin strands, it can be twirled gracefully on a fork
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Roasted Veggie-Stuffed Potatoes

These slow-cooker roasted potatoes are bursting with colorful vegetables, mild pine nuts, and tangy feta cheese. Serve as a side with steak, or add some beans and make it a vegetarian main dish.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Baked Chili-Lime Zucchini Chips

Crunchy chips are so satisfying--even when you swap in zucchini for potatoes. In fact, you might even find you like these baked zucchini chips even better than potato chips.
By Beth Lipton

Orecchiette with Broccoli Rabe & Chickpeas

The assertive flavor of broccoli rabe and rosemary are paired with sturdy chickpeas in this satisfying pasta dish. When buying broccoli rabe, check to make sure the bottoms of the stems are relatively tight, green and moist. If the broccoli rabe at your store is past its prime--or if you prefer a milder taste--use broccolini or regular broccoli instead. Garnish with a sprinkling of freshly grated Parmesan cheese.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Flatbread with Pesto & Mozzarella

This flatbread pizza serves two and is ready in under 30 minutes. Its topped with a homemade basil and almond pesto, sliced tomatoes and fresh mozzarella.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Chopped Mediterranean Salad

Chopped vegetables take on a Mediterranean flair in this quick and easy salad recipe. Flavored with a simple pesto vinaigrette and topped with crumbled feta cheese, this salad serves two and is ready in just 20 minutes.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Grilled Vegetable Pitas

Perfect for outdoor dining, these pitas are filled with grilled vegetables and tangy feta cheese and make for easy, no-utensil noshing.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Crispy Seitan Stir-Fry

A flavorful sauce and lots of crunchy vegetables make this seitan stir-fry a quick and healthy choice for dinner tonight!
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Stuffed Zucchini with Black Beans, Corn and Poblano Pepper

Who says vegetables have to be boring? Spice up your dinner with this stuffed zucchini recipe with Poblano pepper, black beans, and corn.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Pomodoro Pasta with White Beans & Olives

Capture the flavor of vine-ripened tomatoes with this elegant-yet-quick, fresh tomato sauce. Although it's an uncooked sauce, the beans are heated briefly in the olive oil and garlic to infuse them with flavor.
By Marie Simmons

Mini Cornbread Loaf

Cornbread tastes great with chili, but think outside the box and serve it with roasted chicken or turkey, or alongside soup and a salad. This recipe makes one mini loaf (2 servings) but it's so good you may want to consider doubling or tripling the batch.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Bistro Pizza

Sun-dried tomatoes, arugula and three kinds of cheese are a delightful combination in this quick-and-easy, 15-minute pizza recipe. You'll love the fried egg on top!
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Grilled Vegetable Quesadilla

This classic quesadilla recipe uses a reduced-fat Mexican cheese blend and fat-free yogurt, making it a better-for-you lunch or dinner option.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Barbecue Portobello Quesadillas for Two

This smoky mushroom-filled quesadilla is reminiscent of pulled pork. A touch of chipotle chile pepper adds extra heat. Serve with coleslaw and guacamole.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Orange-Asparagus Salad

A tart-sweet citrus-and-mustard dressing brings out the best in this fresh and tasty low-calorie fruit and vegetable side dish.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Acorn Squash Stuffed with Chard & White Beans for Two

Acorn squash's natural shape makes it just right for stuffing, and one squash is perfect for serving two people. This filling has Mediterranean flair: olives, tomato paste, white beans and Parmesan cheese. Serve with: Mixed green salad with radicchio and red onion and crisp white wine, such as Pinot Grigio.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Gingered Vegetable Curry

This Asian-inspired recipe uses coconut milk, ginger, and curry for a robust flavor.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Green Beans with Cilantro

When shopping for green beans, select ones that are bright green with no bruises, bulges or brown spots.
By Diabetic Living Magazine
