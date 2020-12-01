Healthy Vegan Summer Recipes

Find healthy, delicious vegan summer recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Veggie & Hummus Sandwich

Rating: Unrated
10
This mile-high vegetable and hummus sandwich makes the perfect heart-healthy vegetarian lunch to go. Mix it up with different flavors of hummus and different types of vegetables depending on your mood.
By Katie Webster

White Bean & Veggie Salad

Rating: Unrated
4
This meatless main-dish salad combines creamy, satisfying white beans and avocado. Try mixing it up with different seasonal vegetables.
By Katie Webster

Black Bean-Quinoa Buddha Bowl

Rating: Unrated
4
Treat your Buddha bowl to a vacation south of the border! This black bean and quinoa Buddha bowl has the usual hallmarks of a taco salad, minus the greasy fried bowl. We've loaded it up with pico de gallo, fresh cilantro and avocado plus an easy hummus dressing to drizzle on top.
By Katie Webster

Japanese Cucumber Salad

Rating: Unrated
20
This Japanese-inspired cool, crisp salad is as elegant and well balanced as it is simple.
By Jessie Price

Stuffed Sweet Potato with Hummus Dressing

Rating: Unrated
14
Hearty yet simple to prepare, this stuffed sweet potato with black beans, kale and hummus dressing is a fantastic 5-ingredient lunch for one!
By Katie Webster

Blueberry Almond Chia Pudding

Rating: Unrated
3
Switch up your morning oatmeal routine with this so-easy chia pudding recipe. It's made just like overnight oats--combine chia and your milk of choice, let soak overnight, then top with juicy blueberries and crunchy almonds and dig in!
By Carolyn Casner

Falafel Salad with Lemon-Tahini Dressing

Rating: Unrated
10
Deep-fried falafel can be a total grease bomb. But these pan-seared falafel still get crispy in just a few tablespoons of oil with equally satisfying results. Be sure to use dried, instead of canned, chickpeas in this healthy recipe--canned chickpeas add too much moisture.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Zucchini & Mushroom Saute

Rating: Unrated
3
Serve this simple side dish with grilled turkey burgers. Other fresh herbs, like thyme or oregano, work well too.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chickpea & Quinoa Buddha Bowl

Rating: Unrated
4
It seems Buddha bowls have as many variations as there are stars in the sky, and there is no wrong way to build one! But we prefer to keep things classic and simple with hummus, quinoa, avocado and loads of veggies!
By Katie Webster

No-Cook Black Bean Salad

Rating: Unrated
3
A classic black bean salad is a must for picnics and potlucks. This vegan version gets its creaminess from blended avocado. Any mix of salad greens will work well, but try arugula if you want to give this hearty salad a peppery kick.
By Hilary Meyer

Easy Brown Rice

Rating: Unrated
4
Here's the only recipe you need to make perfect brown rice every time! This healthy whole grain is great on its own as a side dish, or use it in your favorite recipes calling for cooked brown rice.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Green Salad with Pita Bread & Hummus

Rating: Unrated
3
Elevate hummus and pita by piling your plate high with cucumbers, carrots and mixed greens! Just a drizzle of balsamic vinegar and extra-virgin olive oil is all it takes to dress it up.
By Katie Webster

Inspiration and Ideas

Turmeric Latte

Rating: Unrated
2
Studies on turmeric's health benefits, particularly for reducing inflammation, are preliminary but promising. Try this vegan turmeric latte made from steamed almond milk and sweetened with a touch of maple syrup.
Sautéed Butternut Squash

Sautéeing butternut squash in olive oil quickly yields perfectly cooked results and slighly caramelizes the squash for extra flavor. This recipe makes a delicious vegetable side dish to pair with roasted meats.
Lemon Herbed Orzo Pasta

Layered Strawberry-Mango Margaritas

Rating: Unrated
1
Rainbow Buddha Bowl with Cashew Tahini Sauce

Rating: Unrated
2
Easy Steamed Zucchini

Cocoa-Chia Pudding with Raspberries

Rating: Unrated
6

Have chocolate for breakfast with this unbelievably healthy chia pudding recipe. The deep chocolaty flavor pairs perfectly with juicy raspberries for a fun switch-up from oatmeal for your morning routine.

All Healthy Vegan Summer Recipes

Steamed Fresh Green Beans

Steaming (but not for too long!) is a foolproof way to get perfect, crisp-tender green beans, every time. This easy recipe is a great starting point for other flavors or preparations, like adding cooked green beans to a salad.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Watermelon Gin Fizz

Rating: Unrated
2
This pretty pink cocktail would be perfect for a bridal shower luncheon. Any leftover pureed juice is refreshing on its own.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Apple Cinnamon Chia Pudding

Rating: Unrated
2
Switch up your morning oatmeal routine with this so-easy chia pudding recipe. It's made just like overnight oats: combine chia and your milk of choice, let soak overnight, then top with the classic flavor combo of apples and cinnamon, with pecans for added crunch.
By Carolyn Casner

Quinoa Chickpea Salad with Roasted Red Pepper Hummus Dressing

This hearty vegan salad is loaded with plant-based power ingredients: chickpeas, quinoa and hummus. We love the crunch of the sunflower seeds and the unexpected flavor of roasted peppers.
By Katie Webster

Orange & Avocado Salad

Rating: Unrated
8
This colorful salad would be a welcome addition to a Mexican-inspired meal.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Spinach Salad with Ginger-Soy Dressing

Rating: Unrated
4
This spinach salad tossed with spunky ginger dressing was inspired by the iceberg salads served at Japanese steakhouses across the U.S. Add shrimp for lunch or a light supper.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Eggplant-Shallot Stew

Rating: Unrated
4
This simple combination of coarsely mashed eggplant and shallots makes a quick vegetarian side dish or main dish.
By Raghavan Iyer

Creamy Vegan Cashew Sauce

Rating: Unrated
4
You'll never guess this creamy sauce is completely vegan, and actually made from pureed cashews. To keep it gluten-free, use tamari.
By Sylvia Fountaine

Berry-Almond Smoothie Bowl

Rating: Unrated
1
A little frozen banana gives creamy texture to this satisfying smoothie bowl.
By Julia Clancy

2-Ingredient Peanut Butter Banana Ice Cream

Rating: Unrated
5
Whir up frozen bananas into an “ice cream” without the cream! Peanut butter adds a natural swirl of flavor for a sweet and satisfying dessert with no added sugar.
By Carolyn Casner

Pressure-Cooker Buddha Bowl

Rating: Unrated
5
Whip up this healthy vegetarian grain bowl with ease in your Instant Pot. Pressure-cooking the sweet potato is faster and yields the perfect texture. A drizzle of homemade spicy dressing takes this easy dinner to the next level.
By Hilary Meyer

Salad of Avocado & Romaine with Black Olive Dressing

Rating: Unrated
1
John Willoughby helped to launch Cooks Illustrated, was executive editor at Gourmet and has authored several cookbooks, including Big Flavors of the Hot Sun, from which this salad was adapted for a March/April 1995 EatingWell story about olives. It's one of the favorites--chosen from more than 1,000 salad recipes--that we revisited in our 30th anniversary issue.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Sweet Potato, Corn & Black Bean Hash

Rating: Unrated
19
Quick and easy hashes are fabulous one-pot meals for those nights when getting dinner on the table fast is a priority.
By Susanne A. Davis

Blueberry-Cabbage Power Juice

Rating: Unrated
3
This healthy blueberry-cabbage power juice recipe is loaded with anthocyanins, which give the juice its pretty purple color and pack it with powerful antioxidants to keep your memory sharp. No juicer? No problem. See the juicing variation below to make this power juice recipe in a blender.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Good Green Tea Smoothie

Rating: Unrated
8
This green smoothie is packed with grapes, spinach, green tea and avocado. A touch of honey adds sweetness.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Fresh Fruit Salad

Rating: Unrated
2
This refreshing fruit salad is a classic combination that will be the favorite at any potluck or cookout. Serve with a creamy yogurt dressing to take this side (or dessert) to the next level.
By Carolyn Casner

Eggplant Pomodoro Pasta

Rating: Unrated
43
Diced eggplant turns tender and tasty sautéed with garlic and olive oil. Toss with fresh plum tomatoes, green olives and capers and you have a simple light summer sauce. We like it over angel hair pasta, but any type of pasta will work. Serve with freshly grated Parmesan cheese and a mixed green salad.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Simple Green Salad with Citronette

Frisée and radicchio are both assertive, slightly bitter greens that add color and texture to any salad. Match them with mellower-flavored greens, such as red leaf lettuce, baby spinach or even Boston lettuce.
By Eataly and Lidia Bastianich

Frozen Peach Margaritas

Rating: Unrated
1
Enjoy sweet peach flavor anytime of year with this skinny frozen margarita. It tastes just like a restaurant version, but with less sugar, for an easy cocktail you will actually want to make at home.
By Carolyn Casner

Creamy Mushroom Soup

Rating: Unrated
3
There's no cream in this silky mushroom soup. Pureed potatoes give this vegan mushroom soup its creamy texture. Be sure to use Yukon Gold--russets don't provide quite the right texture.
By Breana Killeen

Pineapple & Avocado Salad

Rating: Unrated
5
This refreshing, simple Cuban salad recipe captures the flavors of the tropics. Serve alongside spiced chicken or pork, with rice and beans.
By Darra Goldstein

Lentil Burgers

Rating: Unrated
9
Walnuts and fresh marjoram accent these vegan lentil burgers. Substitute oregano for marjoram if you like. Serve with a smear of whole-grain mustard and roasted sweet potato wedges.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Cuban Cauliflower Rice Bowl

Rating: Unrated
5
In this riff on a healthy grain bowl recipe we use cauliflower rice instead of another whole grain like brown rice to cut back on carbs and load up on veggie servings. A simple citrusy mojo sauce drizzled on top gives this easy lunch or dinner a Cuban flair.
By Carolyn Casner

No-Sugar-Added Vegan Oatmeal Cookies

Rating: Unrated
1
Soft, chewy and no added sugar! Sweeten these classic oatmeal cookies with ripe bananas and raisins or dates. Plus, a touch of nut butter adds lots of flavor and holds the cookies together while keeping them vegan and gluten-free.
By Carolyn Casner
