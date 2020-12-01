Healthy Vegan Smoothie Recipes

Apple-Peanut Butter Smoothie

Apples and peanut butter are a classic pair-try them blended together in this healthy smoothie recipe.
By Breana Killeen

Turmeric Latte

Studies on turmeric's health benefits, particularly for reducing inflammation, are preliminary but promising. Try this vegan turmeric latte made from steamed almond milk and sweetened with a touch of maple syrup.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Strawberry-Blueberry-Banana Smoothie

A smoothie with strawberries, blueberries and banana is delicately sweet and entirely kid-friendly, even with a boost of protein from hemp seeds. Freeze the fruits ahead of time for an extra frosty texture once blended.
By Julia Levy

Strawberry-Pineapple Smoothie

Blend almond milk, strawberry and pineapple for a smoothie that's so easy you can make it on busy mornings. A bit of almond butter adds richness and filling protein. Freeze some of the almond milk for an extra-icy texture.
By Julia Levy

Almond Butter & Banana Protein Smoothie

Almond butter adds nutty flavor plus 7 grams of protein to this healthy, protein-rich banana smoothie.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Jason Mraz's Avocado Green Smoothie

To make this green smoothie recipe a meal-in-a-glass, musician Mraz adds a tablespoon of coconut oil and some sprouted flax or chia seeds.
By Jason Mraz

Carrot Smoothie

This type of drink tends to be pricey in the big city juice bars. Now you can make the recipe at home.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Green Smoothie

Get your daily dose of dark leafy greens any time of day with this delicious green smoothie. Ground flaxseed adds omega-3s. Pour any extra into a freezer-pop mold and have it later as a frozen green smoothie pop.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Berry-Almond Smoothie Bowl

A little frozen banana gives creamy texture to this satisfying smoothie bowl.
By Julia Clancy

Good Green Tea Smoothie

This green smoothie is packed with grapes, spinach, green tea and avocado. A touch of honey adds sweetness.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Berry-Banana Cauliflower Smoothie

Sneak in your veggies with a smoothie every morning. Riced cauliflower adds thickness and creaminess to a subtly sweet cauliflower smoothie that features the fruity flavors of bananas and berries at the forefront.
By Hilary Meyer

Cherry Smoothie

The combination of oat milk, vanilla extract and sweet cherries makes this recipe taste like a cherry pie smoothie. Adding a bit of brown sugar boosts that nostalgia even more.
By Devon O'Brien

Make-Ahead Smoothie Freezer Packs

Smoothies are a great healthy breakfast for kids, but busy parents know there's no time for all that chopping and measuring in the morning rush. Make these easy DIY smoothie packs ahead of time and stash them in your freezer until you're ready to whir up a fruit-filled meal or snack kids will love. This makes enough for a workweek's worth of smoothies!
Wake-Up Smoothie

With a stash of berries in your freezer, you can jump-start your day with this nutritious, tasty smoothie in just minutes. It provides vitamin C, fiber, potassium and soy protein.
Mango Raspberry Smoothie

Pineapple-Grapefruit Detox Smoothie

Strawberry-Mango-Banana Smoothie

Carrot-Apple Smoothie

Vegan Smoothie Bowl

Eat this thick and creamy smoothie bowl with a spoon! Banana and frozen berries whip together with a little nut milk for a toppable vegan breakfast. We use fruit, nuts and seeds for topping, but feel free to experiment with whatever you like.

Carrot Cake Smoothie

Have your cake and eat it too--this smoothie recipe is bursting with flavor, including everything from pineapple to pumpkin pie spice to vanilla. A healthy and delicious treat for any time of day.
By Breana Killeen

Almond-Matcha Green Smoothie Bowl

Green matcha powder and spinach give this healthy smoothie bowl a beautiful green hue. Be sure to use frozen bananas (not fresh) to keep the texture thick, creamy and frosty.
By Julia Clancy

Watermelon Spa Smoothie

Sit back and relax with this refreshing fruit smoothie recipe. The cool flavors of cucumber, watermelon and mint combine to make a healthy beverage reminiscent of a whole juice that will have you feeling like you're at the spa.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Raspberry-Avocado Smoothie

A creamy avocado makes a surprise appearance in a sweet beverage.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

"Get Your Orange" Flax Smoothie

This bright orange smoothie gets its color from frozen peaches plus carrot and orange juice. Fresh ginger packs a flavorful punch.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Cherry-Berry Smoothies

The beautiful color of this all-fruit smoothie represents healthy nutrients from its fresh ingredients.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Triple Melon Smoothie

This healthy fruit smoothie recipe is best in the summer when watermelon, cantaloupe and honeydew are ripe and sweet. Avocado adds creaminess in this vegan smoothie.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

PB & J Smoothie Without Banana

This quick and easy, diabetic-friendly smoothie, inspired by the famous sandwich, is low-sugar and has 11 grams of protein per serving thanks to the tofu and peanut butter in this recipe.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Thermos-Ready Smoothie

This healthy smoothie recipe is a protein and fiber-rich drink to go.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Whipped Frozen Pink Lemonade

Feeling in the pink? It's berry easy to bring a blush to your cheeks when you whip up this creamy frozen pink lemonade made with frozen strawberries. It's the perfect balance of tangy and sweet--a better-for-you indulgence that you can whip up quickly with homemade lemon simple syrup. Use your favorite neutral-flavored nondairy milk in this vegan treat, though almond milk and other nut milks will add a stronger nutty flavor than coconut milk or oat milk.
By Casey Barber

Green Tea-Peach Smoothie Bowl

Sweet peaches and creamy avocado combine in this vegan smoothie bowl recipe for a delicious new way to try matcha green tea. Top it with sweet and crunchy toppings for a fun, easy breakfast.
By Devon O'Brien

Vegan Fruit Smoothie

In this easy vegan smoothie recipe, tofu adds protein and creaminess to whatever frozen fruit you have on hand.
By Patsy Jamieson

Apricot-Strawberry Smoothie

Combine fresh apricots with frozen strawberries in this healthy smoothie recipe for a perfectly frosty way to cool down all summer long.
By Breana Killeen

Tofu Tropic Smoothie

Mango, pineapple and lime flavor this tropical smoothie. Silken tofu adds staying power.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Hawaiian Smoothie

For the best taste and color, use a red-fleshed Hawaiian papaya for this exotic, lip-puckering taste of island summer. Papayas are loaded with papain, a digestive enzyme, so this smoothie is a good dessert to settle stomachs after a substantial meal.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Very Veggie Smoothies

Adding leafy greens into your smoothie recipes is a great way to boost the nutrients in your diet. This smoothie is fruit-flavored with peach, banana and mango but it's got chard in it for added vitamins K, C, and A.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Strawberry-Almond Smoothie

Almond milk, tofu and strawberries combine in this simple and satisfying smoothie.
By Elizabeth Hiser

Whipped Matcha Fruit Smoothies

Taste the rainbow with this whipped, fruity version of a matcha latte. Just blend your preferred nondairy milk with frozen fruit for the base, then top with a whipped matcha foam that uses aquafaba--the liquid from a can of chickpeas--to make the beverage completely vegan. (The drink also works very well with cow's milk if you don't mind it not being vegan.) A pinch of sugar subtly enhances the matcha's bitterness, but feel free to add more to your taste.
By Casey Barber

Tropical Fruit Smoothie

A blend of tropical fruits makes a refreshing breakfast smoothie. You can boost the fiber content by adding a sprinkling of oat or wheat bran, if you like.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Acai-Cherry Smoothie

Superfood acai combines with tart cherries and almond butter for a deliciously rich fruit smoothie recipe. Adding nut butter is the secret to making this healthy vegan smoothie so creamy.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Acai-Strawberry Smoothie

This 4-ingredient fruit smoothie is a great way to try the acai berry. Simply blend with banana, strawberries and orange juice for an easy vegan breakfast recipe.
By Breana Killeen

Papaya-Coconut Smoothie

Tropical fruits combine with coconut milk in this healthy smoothie recipe that's like a vacation in a glass.
By Breana Killeen

Mix and Match Banana Berry Smoothie

Tailor the fruits and type of milk to your preference in this yummy granola-topped smoothie recipe.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Cherry & Peach Carrot Smoothie

With the sweet, fruity flavors of cherry and peach, you'd never know there were veggies in this dairy-free smoothie recipe.
By Devon O'Brien
