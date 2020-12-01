Healthy Vegan Sandwich Recipes

Find healthy, delicious vegan sandwich recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Veggie & Hummus Sandwich

This mile-high vegetable and hummus sandwich makes the perfect heart-healthy vegetarian lunch to go. Mix it up with different flavors of hummus and different types of vegetables depending on your mood.
By Katie Webster

Peanut Butter-Banana Cinnamon Toast

This satisfying peanut butter-banana toast gets a sprinkle of cinnamon for an extra flavor boost.
By Victoria Seaver, M.S., R.D.

White Bean & Avocado Toast

Mashed avocado and white beans make for a fiber-rich and creamy topping, the perfect partner for a crispy slice of toast. Try it for a quick breakfast or snack.
By Victoria Seaver, M.S., R.D.

Edamame Hummus Wrap

Made with protein-rich edamame instead of chickpeas, this easy hummus recipe is the perfect vegetarian filling for a grab-and-go wrap. Or double the recipe and use the hummus for a healthy snack with cut-up vegetables.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Tijuana Torta

A Mexican-style torta is just like a burrito, except the “wrapper” is a hollowed-out roll instead of a tortilla. Here it's filled with mashed spiced black beans and a quick guacamole. Take this vegetarian version to another level (and add calcium) by melting Monterey Jack cheese onto the bean side of the sandwich. Serve with: Grilled corn on the cob or Spanish rice.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Apple & Peanut Butter Toast

A pinch of ground cardamom punches up the flavor in this classic combo of apples and peanut butter on toast.
By Joyce Hendley

Peanut Butter-Banana English Muffin

Peanut butter and banana are the original power couple. Top a simple toasted English muffin with the duo, then sprinkle everything with a hit of ground cinnamon for a healthy breakfast of champions.
By Breana Killeen

Lentil Burgers

Walnuts and fresh marjoram accent these vegan lentil burgers. Substitute oregano for marjoram if you like. Serve with a smear of whole-grain mustard and roasted sweet potato wedges.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Seitan BBQ Sandwiches

Enjoy classic BBQ flavor with filling vegan seitan, or wheat meat. The sliced seitan needs time in a hot pan to turn brown and crispy; let it sear before coating it with the tangy ketchup mixture for the best texture. A side of sweet potato chips makes the perfect pairing for a fast weeknight meal.
By Robin Bashinsky

Jackfruit Sloppy Joes

Meaty jackfruit makes these vegan sloppy Joes rich and filling. Jackfruit, a starchy tropical fruit, is mildly nutty and sweet, a blank canvas for a warm and spicy sauce like the one for this quick meat-free sandwich.
By Adam Hickman

Veggie Sandwich

There's no chance of getting the afternoon munchies when you fuel up with this vegan veggie sandwich filled with fiber and healthy fats, plus fruit on the side. It'll keep you energized until dinner. Feel free to swap in your other favorite sandwich vegetables, sprouts or greens.
By Katie Webster

Vegan BLATs (BLTs with Avocado)

Roasted shiitake mushrooms doused in soy sauce with a dash of smoked paprika become a natural, vegan alternative to bacon. Try them in this vegan version of a classic BLT with creamy avocado and eggless mayonnaise or on top of a salad as a substitute for bacon bits.
By Hilary Meyer

Inspiration and Ideas

Greek Salad Wraps

Zesty Greek salad packed with tomatoes, cucumber and olives--plus chickpeas for a protein punch--gets tucked into a whole-wheat wrap for a healthy vegan lunch that's easy to pack for work. It's so flavorful and satisfying, you won't miss the feta!
Baked Falafel Sandwiches

This street-style falafel sandwich is herbaceous, tangy and rich. The falafel gets nice and crispy in the oven while the veggies inside keep it simple and fresh. Make the tahini sauce (see Associated Recipes) ahead of time for easy prep. Wrapping the sandwich in foil makes it a perfect bring-along lunch and helps hold it together for eating on the go.
Peanut Butter and Banana Breakfast Sandwich

Peanut-Tofu Cabbage Wraps

Peanut Butter and Apple-Cinnamon Topped Toast

Sprouted-Grain Toast with Peanut Butter & Banana

Peanut Tofu Wrap

Baked tofu tossed with storebought Thai peanut sauce makes a quick and healthy sandwich filling. Finish the sandwich with your favorite crunchy vegetables for added nutrients and fiber.

Teddy Bear Sandwich

You don't need any special tools to create this cute teddy bear sandwich that kids will love. Plus, this easy lunch has healthy ingredients you can feel good about feeding your kids, like whole grains, hummus and veggies.
By Beau Coffron

Barbecue Pulled Jackfruit Sandwiches

In this vegan copycat recipe of barbecue pulled pork, we swap out meat for jackfruit, a tropical fruit that, when not fully ripe, has a texture similar to shredded pork. The mild-flavored fruit soaks up the delicious homemade barbecue sauce for a finger-licking-good sandwich filling. Top the sandwiches with a fresh slaw for a satisfying meal.
By Carolyn Casner

White Beans Toast

This tasty snack is topped with chopped tomato and basil pesto.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Bacon and Edamame Wraps

This hearty wrap offers all the wonderful flavors of a BLT with extra protein from the soybeans and extra kick from the jalapeño pepper.
By Diabetic Living Magazine
