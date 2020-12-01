Paleo Meat Recipes

Find healthy, delicious paleo meat recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Slow-Cooker Braised Beef with Carrots & Turnips

Rating: Unrated
6
The spice blend in this healthy beef stew recipe--cinnamon, allspice and cloves--may conjure images of apple pie, but the combo is a great fit in savory applications too. Serve over creamy polenta or buttered whole-wheat egg noodles.
By Hilary Meyer

Beefy Italian Vegetable Soup

Rating: Unrated
1
This one-pot, easy-to-make soup is so full of beef and vegetables that it could almost be called a stew. Beans, mushrooms, kale, chunks of tomatoes and beef sirloin will fight for space on each spoonful.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Spice-Rubbed Beef Tenderloin

Spices and brown sugar combine to create a heavenly dry rub for this grilled beef tenderloin roast.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Peppercorn-Crusted Beef Tenderloin

This super-simple recipe covers beef tenderloin in a blend of cracked black, white and green peppercorns. Though it takes moments to prepare, since it's beef tenderloin it's perfect for a special occasion. Look for peppercorns in the bulk spice section so you can buy just what you need. The recipe will also work with black ones only.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Puttanesca Pork Chops

Rating: Unrated
2
This flavorful pork chop dinner recipe is proof that bold Neapolitan puttanesca sauce can liven up more than just spaghetti. Unlike brined olives like Kalamatas, oil-cured olives have a meatier bite because they're coated in salt then macerated in oil. Look for them on olive bars or with other Italian products. Serve with sautéed broccoli rabe and whole-wheat orzo.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Slow-Cooker "Corned Beef" & Cabbage

Rating: Unrated
4
This warming slow-cooker stew has all the flavors of corned beef and cabbage but with much less sodium, plus it's ready in half the time of traditional corned beef and cabbage. Rather than curing the beef in a salty brine for at least a day, we just throw the beef and veggies into a crock pot with pickling spice for that delicous briny flavor without the long soaking period.
By Hilary Meyer

Lean & Spicy Taco Meat

Rating: Unrated
8
A combination of lean ground beef and ultra-lean ground turkey breast makes a less-greasy filling. Bypass taco-seasoning packets in favor of making your own full-flavored filling.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Fennel & Pork Stew

Rating: Unrated
5
This meltingly tender pork shoulder ragout has a savory broth that's full of fennel. White wine gives the stew a bright edge of acidity.
By Jim Romanoff

Braised Lamb Shanks & Eggplant

Rating: Unrated
2
This slow-cooked lamb and eggplant stew melts in your mouth. Sumac, a lemony-flavored spice, gives the dish a fruity, tangy aroma. Look for it in Mediterranean markets or spice shops. Serve the stew over mashed root vegetables, bulgur or brown rice.
By Sheilah Kaufman

Sheet-Pan Pork & Cherry Tomatoes

Rating: Unrated
1
Rutabaga is a root vegetable that tastes like cabbage and turnips had a baby. Start roasting it in the oven first while you prep the tomatoes and pork. As the tomatoes cook, they burst and create a delicious sauce to mix with the balsamic vinegar at the end.
By Breana Killeen

Pork Tenderloin with Apple-Thyme Sweet Potatoes

A pork tenderloin is baked with sweet potatoes, onions and apples for a dinner that's quick enough for weeknights but special enough for guests.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Boneless Pork Chops with Mushrooms & Thyme

Rating: Unrated
14
Although this supper is made to serve two, you can double or triple the recipe so it becomes a family meal that's big on taste but still very healthy. If you'd rather not use vermouth, substitute unsweetened apple juice.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Inspiration and Ideas

Bistro Beef Tenderloin

Bistro Beef Tenderloin

Tenderloin is the most luxurious cut of beef. Although it's a fantastic dinner-party dish, leftovers the next day are pure heaven. Trim off any visible silver skin, the translucent, tough membrane lying along the outside curve of the tenderloin.
Grilled Filet Mignon with Vegetable Kebabs

Grilled Filet Mignon with Vegetable Kebabs

Rating: Unrated
5
You might be tempted to save beef filet for special occasions, but this low-fat cut is actually perfect weekday fare: it cooks up fast, stays juicy and carries other flavors perfectly. The kebabs are a wonderful mix of lemon, herbs and fresh vegetables.
Garlic-Roasted Pork (Pernil)

Garlic-Roasted Pork (Pernil)

Rating: Unrated
6
Apricot-Mustard Pork Tenderloin with Spinach Salad

Apricot-Mustard Pork Tenderloin with Spinach Salad

Beef Soup with Root Vegetables

Beef Soup with Root Vegetables

Sous Vide Carnitas

Sous Vide Carnitas

Pork Tenderloin Stuffed with Porcini Mushrooms

Rating: Unrated
3

Stuffing this lean pork with mushrooms adds not only elegance but also flavor and juiciness.

All Paleo Meat Recipes

Lamb Ropa Vieja

This Cuban stew recipe gets its humorous name from the shreds of meat that seem to resemble tattered “old clothes.” Don't be tempted to substitute boneless leg of lamb; the bone gives the broth exceptional flavor. Though typically made with beef, lamb is more widely available in Cuba. If you prefer beef, use about 3 1/2 pounds boneless chuck roast. Serve over rice, with black beans on the side.
By Darra Goldstein

Roasted Pork Tenderloin

Rating: Unrated
2
This basic roasted pork tenderloin recipe is easy enough for every day and pairs well with your favorite fruit chutney.
By Marie Simmons

Hand-Chopped Steak Burgers with Caramelized Fennel

Chopping steak instead of using ground beef to make these healthy burgers gives them a more toothsome texture. Come summer, give this a cooler spin by tossing the raw fennel with 2 tablespoons vinegar and 1 tablespoon oil to serve alongside.
By Julia Clancy

Brazilian Grilled Flank Steak

Rating: Unrated
4
Barbecued meats (churrasco) are served in churrascarias, Brazilian barbecued-meat restaurants, with a salsa-like sauce as an accompaniment. Since hearts of palm show up at every salad bar in these restaurants, we've added them to the sauce to give it a tasty twist.
By Victoria Abbott Riccardi

Tomato-Herb Marinated Flank Steak

In this recipe, we make a dual-purpose sauce from garden-fresh tomatoes, shallot, marjoram and rosemary. We use half the sauce to marinate the steak and use the other half as a basting sauce. Pasture-raised, grass-fed beef is gentler on the environment, free from growth-promoting hormones and typically lower in fat and calories than grain-fed beef. Marinating grass-fed beef for a full day helps make it tender. Look for it at natural-foods markets or find it online.
By Katie Webster

Grilled Steak with Pepper Relish

Rating: Unrated
2
Here, we toss colorful bell peppers in a balsamic-herb vinaigrette and grill them in a foil packet at the same time as the steak. Serve with corn on the cob.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Grilled Steak with Fresh Corn Salad

Rating: Unrated
5
Prepare the ingredients for this easy salad before you head to the grill with the steak. That way, you can mix together the corn salad and serve it at once, while the taste is still bright and summery.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Lamb & Root Vegetable Stew with Gremolata

Gremolata--an herb garnish traditionally made with lemon, parsley and garlic--is the classic finish for osso buco (braised veal shanks) and adds bright flavor to the luxuriously rich dish. This version--made with orange instead of lemon--does the same thing for this hearty lamb stew.
By Lisa Holderness Brown

Grilled Steak Salad with Tomatoes & Eggplant

Yes, steak can be part of a heart-healthy dinner, especially when you choose lean flank steak and pair it with a tomato and eggplant salad tossed with olive oil. In this grilled steak salad recipe, we toast dried oregano to season the salad and make it especially aromatic.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chipotle-Marinated Flank Steak

For a larger crowd--or for leftovers!--double this recipe. The cold flank steak tastes great in a sandwich the next day.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Grilled Sirloin with a Coffee Bean-Peppercorn Crust

Rating: Unrated
5
A double jolt of coffee comes from crushed beans in the crust and coffee in the vinaigrette--an eye-opening dish with tons of flavor. Make it a meal: Serve with grilled zucchini and summer squash.
By Patsy Jamieson

Grilled Pork Tenderloin with Aquavit Seasonings (Snapse Krydret Svine Morbrad)

Rating: Unrated
1
The seasonings traditionally used to make aquavit--a Northern European distilled spirit--vary with every recipe, but they usually include pork-friendly seasonings like caraway, cumin and fennel--so why not combine the two? This easy, pretty dish is great hot off the grill or made ahead and chilled.
By Joyce Hendley

Coffee Bean & Peppercorn Steak

Rating: Unrated
4
Here's a recipe that packs a wallop. The bold combination of coffee beans and peppercorns works well on other rich meats, such as venison.
By Patsy Jamieson

Beef Tenderloin with Cabernet-Mushroom Sauce

Rating: Unrated
2
For this classic roast beef recipe, cremini or white mushrooms are delicious in the sauce. But if you want to get fancy, mix in some wild mushrooms, such as oyster, maitake or porcini.
By David Bonom

Roast Leg of Lamb

Rating: Unrated
1
Inspired by the healthfulness and delicious simplicity of rustic Greek cooking.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Grilled New York Strip Steaks

These tender strip steaks are a delicious entrée, grilled with a simple seasoning of garlic, salt, pepper and fresh rosemary.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Spiced Pork Tenderloin with Spinach & Macadamia Nut Salad

This hearty spinach salad makes the most of your spice cabinet, with chili-paprika rubbed pork and a quick coriander-lime dressing. Creamy and decadent macadamia nuts are a great source of heart-healthy monounsaturated fats.
By Lauren Grant

Tropical Fiesta Steak

Pickapeppa sauce is a tart-sweet, slightly hot seasoning sauce from Jamaica. Along with fruit nectar and mint, the Pickapeppa sauce does a great job of flavoring the marinade for the steak in this dinner recipe.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Tomato-Herbed Steak

Look for beef cuts with a small to moderate amount of marbling (flecks of fat in the meat) but only a small amount of fat on the edge. Since meat is sold by weight, paying for excess fat is a waste of money.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Grilled Steak with Pepper Relish for Two

Here, we toss colorful bell peppers in a balsamic-herb vinaigrette and grill them in a foil packet at the same time as the steak for a no-fuss dinner for two. Serve with corn on the cob.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Grilled Steak Salad with Tomatoes & Eggplant for Two

Rating: Unrated
1
Here's a healthy pepper, tomato, eggplant and steak salad recipe that will convince anyone that, yes, salad can be a satisfying dinner. We toast dried oregano to make it especially aromatic and flavorful and then use it liberally to season the salad. Serve it over a bed of watercress or arugula with a crusty baguette to soak up the dressing.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Peppered Lamb Chops

Rating: Unrated
1
Studding lamb chops with garlic and rubbing them with crushed peppercorns adds intense flavor with minimal work.
By Ann Lovejoy
